People Revealed Stories Of Their Bosses Having Sex With Employees, And They're Veryyyyy Juicy

4. "I once worked somewhere where the married general manager (based in my office) was having an affair with a young female employee from customer service (based in an office in another city). I only found out because while visiting that office, a hot fellow twentysomething invited me back to her apartment after a work event (I wasn't her supervisor, had nothing to do with her or her work/department — we were both junior level). We were getting hot and heavy on the couch when suddenly her housemate entered the apartment with the general manager from my office right behind her. They were clearly drunk and frisky, and all he said was, 'Oh, shit. I'll have to explain this later.' Then he simply disappeared into the bedroom with the girl from customer service and had some very loud sex."

"It was extra awkward because I sat right outside the office of the general manager and had to see him every day after this. And I'd been to his home for Christmas parties and met his wife and kids several times.

"He never said a word to me about it.

"The woman I hooked up with told me that her housemate and the GM had been hooking up for over two years."

—u/BendyFriendy