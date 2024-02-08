35 Things To Treat Yourself To For Valentine's Day (Because You Deserve It)

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A lace bodysuit for something jaw-dropping to wear with your favorite jeans when you go out with your friends or with your boo. Or just for wearing around the house so you can say, "Dayummm" every time you walk by a mirror.
2. A ~main character~ candle to serve as a reminder that this story is about YOU, not your crappy ex. And the main character always wins in this movie. The combination of ozone, plum, eucalyptus, and sandalwood will surely provide just the right vibes for romanticizing your life.
Mise en Scènt is a Brooklyn-based small biz that makes soy candles inspired by film. They've got hand-poured blends for all of your fave movie night flicks — from fantasy to macabre to old Hollywood, and more.
Get it from Mise en Scènt for $36.
3. A cruelty-free mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. And sometimes a bomb mascara is just the thing you need to make you feel fabulous.
I have this mascara and it is my FAVORITE! I am constantly buying more when I run out. Plus, it's so dang affordable. Check out my in-depth Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Dissatisfied !!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
4. A cult-favorite Aztec Secret Indian healing mask made with 100% calcium bentonite clay that'll work magic to deep clean your pores and help fight acne and blemishes. It's perfect for an at-home spa night.
There is a bit of mixing involved — you'll need to add some apple cider vinegar for it to do its best work. This product is cruelty-free and formulated without additives or fragrances.
Promising review: "I first want to share that I typically don’t share reviews but this product has truly helped clear my skin. My adult acne has been out of control for some time now. I’ve tried everything including hormone therapy which didn’t help. I’ve ended up with a scarred face from so much picking at my acne. I’m sooo amazed by this mask. Yes it dries your face but a good moisturizer does the trick. So thankful for this product. I do masks all the time. Most recent was a black sea mask. It cleaned up my blackheads, but my acne remained. This seems to be doing the trick! Try it out! You won’t regret it." —Danielle Torres
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
Check out more details about this popular clay mask.
5. Or a pack of 16 Dermal Korea collagen sheet masks if you'd rather have something a little less messy for your night of relaxation. The scents of these cult-favorite masks vary, but they each contain vitamin E and collagen to help make skin clearer, and more elastic.
Promising review: "These masks are amazing!!! Having 'ice pick' scars left over from acne I was told that I'd have to pay for expensive laser therapy because the body can't produce enough collagen to heal deep scars. I've been using these masks for two months and I've seen SIGNIFICANT reduction in my scars. They are almost completely gone!" —Shaun
Read what another BuzzFeeder had to say about these collagen sheet masks!
Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $11.99.
6. A long-sleeved V-neck Brami with a built-in bra, perfect for lookin' and feelin' amazing — even in the winter. Post a picture in this and your ex will be crying to their friends immediately. 😈
I have bought multiple Brami tops from Klassy Network and I LOVE them! Seriously, sooooo comfortable and cute! Which is my absolute favorite combo. Plus, I don't have to wear a bra! As someone who wears a size H cup, lemme tell you, that alone is an AMAZING feeling!
Klassy Network is a woman-owned business that sells stylish clothes, swimwear, eyewear, and their well-known Brami top, aka a top that provides amazing support and doesn't require a bra underneath!
Promising reviews: "I love this shirt! It is soft and comfortable. I love not having to wear a bra! The length comes just to the top of my high-waist jeans." —Rachel
Get it from Klassy Network for $45 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and four colors).
7. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment for damaged, over-processed locks — if you're looking for a way to revamp your hair, but dye isn't for you, then try this! It can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just shampoo your hair, apply this while it's still wet, let it sit for 5–20 minutes, and rinse. You'll notice a huge difference.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blond hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —sgt
Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
8. A hyaluronic acid serum, which is the brand's #1 bestselling product for a reason! This budget-friendly, clinically-tested serum helps to give your face a healthy glow and provides non-tacky-feeling hydration.
BTW, it's fragrance-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and recyclable!
Promising review: "I use this daily after cleansing. It's lightweight and absorbs easily into my skin before my daily moisturizer. The supersize is well worth the price. —suzanne S.
Get it from The Inkey List for $8 (originally $10).
9. A set of six gorgeous colorful wine glasses to sip your favorite brand of Pinot Grigio out of while you kick your feet up and enjoy some good ol' Bravo TV.
Promising review: "I get so many compliments on these. They have a nice weight and the colors are beautiful. Great purchase IMO!" —Amanda Loper
Get six from Amazon for $44.95 (available in five other glass styles).
10. The Reverse Coloring Book, a clever way for you to zen out and take some time away from your phone and computer. Instead of adding the color to pages, you add the lines! It's simple, yet satisfying and reviewers are raving about how fun and calming it is.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.