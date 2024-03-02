34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves it:

"TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."

Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM

Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.

Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 42 shades).