Just 40 Products You're About To Fall Deeply In Love With

1. Illuminating nail concealer to give your nails a chic, natural look that's trendy, yet timeless and way less expensive than a trip to the salon. Reviewers love it because it hides any unwanted yellow tint and helps give brittle nails a smooth appearance.
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).
2. A "flossing toothbrush" that has an extra layer of long, thin bristles to deep clean between your teeth. It's gentle enough for people with sensitive gums, but still strong enough to break up plaque and brush away food residue. Plus, it comes in a two-pack so you can pretend that you got it for your partner, but really it's for you.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Dr. Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "Best toothbrush I ever had. Not too soft, not too hard. Does a great job. Good for tongue cleaning. This is the only toothbrush I will buy. Easy on the gums." —LM
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
3. An Essence cruelty-free lengthening mascara, which over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes.
I have this mascara and it is my FAVORITE! I am constantly buying more when I run out. Plus, it's so dang affordable. Check out my in-depth Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Dissatisfied !!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. And a helpful eyelash comb to assist you in separating your lashes and removing any unwanted clumps, without getting mascara all over your fingers.
5. Or a lash-lifting kit for anyone who would rather not fuss with mascara or falsies at all. This will help you give your natural lashes an at-home perm that can last for 4 to 6 weeks! You'll be shocked at how much difference a simple lift and curl can make.
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A jar of The Pink Stuff — this famous all-purpose cleaning paste has over 140,000 5-star reviews for a reason! It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of bandwagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard-bristle toothbrush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral buildup, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super-fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Overall very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $3.11.
7. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric — a winning combination that can be applied to your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, and underarms to help restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and help give your skin an even glow.
Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment for damaged, over-processed locks. It can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes, rinse, and you'll notice results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.80.
9. A garbage disposal cleaner that foams up to help break down any lingering food residue. Now you won't smell a yucky, rotting aroma every time you go to do the dishes.
Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you quickly remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and let it sit for one minute.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this everyday. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.