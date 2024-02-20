If You're Tired Of Spending Way Too Much Time On Your Hair, You Should Try These 25 Products

1. A set of durable matte hair clips so you can effortlessly throw your hair up while working or studying without compromising your cute outfit. They work for thick, thin, and curly hair types.
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two color varieties).
2. A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray formulated with coconut oil and argan oil to help all hair textures minimize frizz for up to 48 hours. Just spritz your hair with this for added shine, smoothness, and a pleasant scent. Some reviewers say it makes brushing out tangles easier and faster too!
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.
Promising reviews: "Smells great, makes brushing my hair easier, leaves my hair feeling soft, definitely has helped with the frizz and my hair overall looks more shiny." —Alyssa Espinoza
"I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Meli
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
3. Or a spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner that's free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, so no need to worry about putting any harsh ingredients on your curls (or your kiddo's). This spray uses jojoba oil, olive oil, and vitamin B5 to reduce breakage, help detangle, and improve curl elasticity. Plus, some reviewers like to use it overnight so their hair feels more manageable when they wake up!
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.26.
4. A drawstring curly ponytail you can easily install in just a couple of minutes and be ready to walk out the door. Just pull your hair back into a tight bun, cover the bun with the pony cap, and tighten the drawstring around the bun. And just like that, you'll look like you got your hair done by a professional stylist.
This has become my go-to for special occasions when I want a little extra length and volume, but I don't have a ton of time to get ready. I've worn it to different events and every time, people genuinely think it's my real hair because the texture and color match my own so well (despite the fact that it's synthetic and super affordable!). It seriously takes me just a couple of minutes to install. And the best part is that I don't have to worry about my hair getting sweaty and frizzy throughout the night! It's super secure and I've never had any issues with it coming loose while I was out. Would 10/10 recommend!
Promising review: "Really good quality and length. Very full ponytail and nice curl. Love that the drawstring makes the ponytail extra secure. Will be buying it again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in eight colors). Or if you're looking for a different texture, check out this wavy ponytail option or this braid extension option.
5. A mattifying powder shampoo to dab on your roots anytime your hair is looking a bit too greasy for your liking, but you don't have time to wash it. The ultra-fine, hypoallergenic powder works to absorb oil, sweat, and dirt from your hair, making it look more fresh and voluminous.
BTW, this is cruelty-free!
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil free for several days at a time. It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo." —Bad Girl
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in a variety of options).
6. Or a dry shampoo foam that'll help instantly refresh hair between washes. It's a super-quick and easy way to make your hair look presentable without water, brushing, or leftover residue.
Promising review: "I have very very fine and fragile hair. It’s wavy (2b to 2c with some 3a curls mixed in) My ends are dry and my scalp gets very oily quickly. When the product arrived I was on second-day hair. I worked the foam through my roots and the sides on my head. The most oily places for me. It was easy to work through and it smells so fresh and clean. My results were amazing! My roots looked clean, no residue or build up like powder dry shampoos. My scalp does not itch, and it gives my fine, flat hair a ton of volume. Also, my hair looks thicker when I use it. I usually can’t go more than a day or two without washing my hair. With this product I was able to go four days without washing my hair." —Amelia Tilton
Get it from Amazon for $11.83.
7. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment for damaged, over-processed locks. It can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just let it sit on your hair after shampooing for 5–20 minutes, rinse, and you'll notice results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.74.
8. A pack of Goody spin hair pins, because one is the equivalent of using up to 20 (!!!) regular bobby pins. All you have to do is put your hair in a ponytail, pull it into a tight bun, and then spin the pins into place. Now, you've got a chic updo that took you way less time and effort. Plus, it'll stay snatched and secure throughout all of your daily shenanigans.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.85+ (available in two styles).
9. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
10. A set of satin pillowcases, because they're a game changer for improving breakage, tangles, and frizz while you sleep. That means your hair will look less messy and frizzy right when you hop out of bed.
Promising review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" —shawnellnewberry
Get two from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in five sizes and 37 colors).
11. A bottle of Bread Beauty Supply's hair oil for a simple way to give your curls and coils anti-greasy gloss and softness on the daily. You can apply it straight out of the shower so it can dry shiny and frizz-free, or apply it between washes. It's made of a silicone-free oil blend that won't harm your natural hair.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020. I'm a big fan of their products! Check out my thoughts on their creamy deep conditioner (it's #4 on the list).
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and live in dry Cali heat. Not many things work for me. This product was gifted to me and I decided to try it because, why not. Imagine my surprise when it turned out to be one of the best things to ever put in my hair. Without over-gushing, everything feels better with this oil. My twist-outs with this oil alone are lighter and moisturized. I don’t have to reapply unless I want to... it seems to really last and make my hair feel soft. Pair with aloe gel, it’s been a revelation. Thank you for making this!" —4cMeChillin
Get it from Sephora for $18+ (available in two sizes) or from Bread Beauty Supply for $24.
12. A microfiber towel, because it's super absorbent, anti-frizz, and cuts your hair-drying time in half — without adding extra heat damage. Plus, it keeps your wet hair out of your face while you do your makeup.
Promising review: "Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist) and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after shower, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max) and I feel relieved that I don’t have to carry the weight of a full towel around! The button is nicely placed and it’s easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" —Ana Davis
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 19 colors).
13. Or a scrunchie-towel hybrid that'll absorb excess water in your hair and keep it out of your way while you go about the rest if your morning routine.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).
14. An air-dry leave-in cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter that'll help curly and wavy textures dry quicker, without adding heat. No crunchiness, just hydrated and defined natural hair.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.