BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Products With Results So Jaw-Dropping You'll Immediately Add To Cart

    Just wait until you see what that exfoliating foot mask can do. 👀

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94.

    2. A cooktop cleaning kit that'll keep your cooking area looking HGTV-approved. Cook up delicious meals without the fear of ruining your stove.

    Reviewer before-and-after photo showing results of using cooktop cleaning kit
    amazon.com

    The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad, a grip tool, and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.

    Promising review: "This works amazingly! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years — I only wiped them down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product — AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new — even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off: 98% better." —B. Swartwood

    Get it from Amazon for $11.48.

    3. Or a gas range cleaning spray that'll cut through grease with just a simple spray and wipe. Now you don't have to dread when your partner cooks, knowing that they never clean up the grease splatters. This will make it extra easy! 

    Reviewer photo of dirty gas range burner
    Reviewer photo of clean gas range burner after using cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Daniel: "This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe."

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.84.

    4. A deeply conditioning hair mask formulated without parabens, sulfates, or petrolatum to help repair and moisturize curls and coils. It contains biotin and black castor oil, which will have a smoothing and softening effect on hair that has been damaged or color treated.

    Reviewer showing results of using TGIN hair mask
    amazon.com

    Thank God It's Natural is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Chicago.

    Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    5. The talented, brilliant, and oh-so-popular Olaplex treatment, which will turn straw-like hair silky smooth. All you have to do is leave it in for at least 10 minutes and it'll start to relink broken bonds in any type of hair. Plus, it's vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "MAGIC!!!! I swear this stuff is made from unicorns. I was doubtful, given that I have tried the gamut of hair conditioning treatments (yes, yes, I know this is NOT a conditioner, but a bonder) and all I have to say is WOWZA! After some really harsh processing (got my hair from dark dark brown to very very blonde so I could add funky colors (currently pink), my hair more closely resembled hay than it did actual hair and as the weeks went on, the breakage started getting worse. I tried this at my last feeble attempt to salvage my locks after a friend recommended it and I am BLOWN AWAY by the results! It really does work. I won't lie and tell you my hair is back to it's normal state, but it is SIGNIFICANTLY improved. It is smoother, softer, and even has some of the weight back! This was just after one application (I left it in for an hour as the website suggested for my level of damage). I can't wait to see if it gets better with the next application. I am definitely sold." —shel.b.phd.

    Get it from Amazon for $30.

    6. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your machine and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean dishwasher will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95 (also available in a pack of 12).

    7. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil that'll take your nails from frail and peeling to smooth and healthy. It uses a natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails.

    a before and after of broken nails next to healthier looking nails
    www.amazon.com

    Each day, work the oil into your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow and strengthen so you don't have to worry about weak nails anymore!

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).

    8. A three-pronged duster, because it's very likely that your blinds are, well, gross. Those things just love to collect dust! No worries, this handy tool will help you clean them much more efficiently.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The duster comes with five microfiber sleeves so you can take care of all your windows at once before giving the sleeves a good wash.

    Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. We can now do all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." —R.D.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    9. An enzyme-based, nontoxic laundry stain remover that'll help you finally eliminate that annoying grass stain from your favorite pants. Whether it's a fresh or set-in stain, this spray will make it disappear — just spritz, wait at least 15 minutes (tougher stains may take longer), and wash it like normal. 

    A before image of a stained shirt and an after image of it without stains
    www.amazon.com

    Puracy is a small family-owned business that sells effective, plant-based cleaning and personal care products. 

    Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long presoak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    10. A gross but super satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all the dead skin from your feet and make them feel softer than ever. Just soak your feet in the booties for an hour and gently wash them afterwards. In 3–7 days, the rough skin on your feet will start peeling away.

    instagram.com, amazon.com

    Plus, the mask is lavender scented!

    Promising review: "My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away. Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." —Mostly Maven

    Get it from Amazon for $25.

    11. A cleaning putty perfect for removing dust and dirt from the tiniest of crevices, like your car vents or keyboard.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in three colors).

    12. A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors...you name it!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    13. An exfoliating glove so you can get rid of all that dead skin and have arms and legs that are so smooth, you'll be touching them in amazement. Some reviewers with keratosis pilaris (KP) swear by this!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews unless something is really, really bad or really, really good… Well, these things are AMAZING. I was skeptical because I thought there was NO way they would do what they claimed. So much skin comes off, and I thought I exfoliated religiously. I’ve used loofas, loofa-type gloves, scrubs, and nothing compares. I was so amazed and repulsed that I made my husband come and look. Hahaha. Also, the KP is gone on my thighs and almost gone on my arms. Skin has never felt or looked better. Will buy forever!!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a pack of two).

    14. An air-dry leave-in cream made with coconut oil and shea butter so you can have frizz-free, hydrated, and defined curls — without having to apply heat to your hair.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    15. A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains in your bathroom, on your patio, and more. And you don't even have to scrub! Just spray the area and watch the stains (and musty odors) vanish.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three sizes and a two-pack).

    16. A peel-off charcoal mask that can be used on all skin types to help brighten and soften your face by removing blackheads, buildup, and even fine hairs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It also comes with a mask brush for application!

    Promising review: "This product has helped my skin a lot with getting all those pesky little blackheads off my nose. It's kinda gross to see the blackheads all come off my skin and stuck on the mask but awesome at the same time cuz now the blackheads are out of my skin! Just make sure to wash your face afterward to clean out those now open pores and then apply moisturizer to your face." —Maddy

    Get the mask and an application brush from Amazon for $9.94.

    17. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of You...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator. Say goodbye to under-eye bags.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    amazon.com

    Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!

    Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling.

    "When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo (former BuzzFeed Shopping editor)

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).

    18. A carpet cleaner to finally get rid of that spaghetti stain in the middle of your living room carpet. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!

    A photo showing red food stains completely removed from a carpet and walls
    amazon.com

    It can work on both old and new stains!

    Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (available in three sizes and in various packs).

    Read BuzzFeed's full write-up on this stain remover!

    19. A leave-in conditioning spray formulated with vegan, plant-based ingredients to make after-shower brushing a whole lot less painful and time consuming.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through. I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $6.26+ (available in three scents).

    20. jar of conditioner for your cutting board made with beeswax (it's free of harsh chemicals and petroleum!) so you can make it look as good as new, instead of feeling like you need to replace it. 

    Jar of The Happy Hive Cutting Board Conditioner
    Before and after results of using The Happy Hive Cutting Board Conditioner
    The Happy Hive/Etsy

    The Happy Hive is a small biz based in Williston, Vermont that sells hand-poured beeswax home products.

    Promising review: "This conditioner is easy to apply and has no fragrance. I've used it on cutting boards and spoons and they look great. A little goes a long way!" —M.C.

    Get it from The Happy Hive on Etsy for $13.

    21. A TGIN rose water styling mousse to give curly and wavy hair a lightweight, frizz-free hold that's both defining and soft to the touch. Hurray for no more crunchy curls!

    amazon.com

    Thank God It's Natural (TGIN) is a Black woman-owned business based in Chicago.

    Promising review: "This is my favorite hair system for my curly, 3a–3c, medium-coarse, very dry hair. This mousse makes my hair soft and bouncy and it hold the curl well. My hair does not get as dry and frizzy as it used to. This gets reactivated easily with the Curl Refresher Spray, and my curls last for days." —ShaniAZ

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50.

    22. A wood polish and conditioner to transform your old, worn-down furniture into the highlight of your house. It'll enhance the natural beauty of any wooden antiques, tables, cabinets, and more.

    A before-and-after photo showing water spots and scuffs that have been removed from wood furniture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places; we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.64.

    23. A tile scrubber so you can finally get rid of the dirt piled between your tiles. It has an ergonomic handle design so you can really ~dig in~ without hurting your wrists or fingers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is just what you need to clean your grout lines in the quickest way possible! I don't know what we were thinking when we decided to put subway tile in our shower, but we did, and cleaning the grout lines can be a very time-consuming job. But this brush really did a great job and sped up the process!" —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $10.90+ (available in seven colors).

    24. A box of coffee machine-cleaning powder, because who wants to drink their fresh morning cup of coffee out