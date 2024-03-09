33 Products With Results So Jaw-Dropping You'll Immediately Add To Cart

1. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.
2. A cooktop cleaning kit that'll keep your cooking area looking HGTV-approved. Cook up delicious meals without the fear of ruining your stove.
3. Or a gas range cleaning spray that'll cut through grease with just a simple spray and wipe. Now you don't have to dread when your partner cooks, knowing that they never clean up the grease splatters. This will make it extra easy!
Daniel: "This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.95.
4. A deeply conditioning hair mask formulated without parabens, sulfates, or petrolatum to help repair and moisturize curls and coils. It contains biotin and black castor oil, which will have a smoothing and softening effect on hair that has been damaged or color treated.
5. The talented, brilliant, and oh-so-popular Olaplex treatment, which will turn straw-like hair silky smooth. All you have to do is leave it in for at least 10 minutes and it'll start to relink broken bonds in any type of hair. Plus, it's vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free.
6. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your machine and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean dishwasher will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!
7. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil that'll take your nails from frail and peeling to smooth and healthy. It uses a natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails.
Each day, work the oil into your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow and strengthen so you don't have to worry about weak nails anymore!
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
8. A three-pronged duster, because it's very likely that your blinds are, well, gross. Those things just love to collect dust! No worries, this handy tool will help you clean them much more efficiently.
9. An enzyme-based, nontoxic laundry stain remover that'll help you finally eliminate that annoying grass stain from your favorite pants. Whether it's a fresh or set-in stain, this spray will make it disappear — just spritz, wait at least 15 minutes (tougher stains may take longer), and wash it like normal.
Puracy is a small family-owned business that sells effective, plant-based cleaning and personal care products.
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long presoak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. A gross but super satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all the dead skin from your feet and make them feel softer than ever. Just soak your feet in the booties for an hour and gently wash them afterwards. In 3–7 days, the rough skin on your feet will start peeling away.
11. A cleaning putty perfect for removing dust and dirt from the tiniest of crevices, like your car vents or keyboard.
12. A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors...you name it!
13. An exfoliating glove so you can get rid of all that dead skin and have arms and legs that are so smooth, you'll be touching them in amazement. Some reviewers with keratosis pilaris (KP) swear by this!
14. An all-natural oven scrub you can use to get rid of the gross crispies and baked-on spills that may or may not have been accumulating since you moved in. Plus, the handmade cleaning product also comes with a metallic scrubber to help get the job done.
15. An air-dry leave-in cream made with coconut oil and shea butter so you can have frizz-free, hydrated, and defined curls — without having to apply heat to your hair.
16. A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains in your bathroom, on your patio, and more. And you don't even have to scrub! Just spray the area and watch the stains (and musty odors) vanish.
17. A peel-off charcoal mask that can be used on all skin types to help brighten and soften your face by removing blackheads, buildup, and even fine hairs.
18. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of You...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator. Say goodbye to under-eye bags.
19. A carpet cleaner to finally get rid of that spaghetti stain in the middle of your living room carpet. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!
20. A leave-in conditioning spray formulated with vegan, plant-based ingredients to make after-shower brushing a whole lot less painful and time consuming.
21. A jar of conditioner for your cutting board made with beeswax (it's free of harsh chemicals and petroleum!) so you can make it look as good as new, instead of feeling like you need to replace it.
The Happy Hive is a small biz based in Williston, Vermont that sells hand-poured beeswax home products.
Promising review: "This conditioner is easy to apply and has no fragrance. I've used it on cutting boards and spoons and they look great. A little goes a long way!" —M.C.
Get it from The Happy Hive on Etsy for $13.