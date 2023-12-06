39 Gift Ideas For Those Hard-To-Shop-For Teens In Your Life

1. A keychain bracelet with a card holder so the teen that just started driving can keep their keys, ID, and cash handy and easily accessible. This stylish bracelet is much cuter than a basic lanyard.
Promising review: "Bought two bracelets in the denim blue for my teenage granddaughters. They love them and actually said they will wear them out and use them for shopping and when they are driving and don’t want to take a purse. You can fit your drivers license, credit card, and some cash. Teens are hard to buy for and I came off a winner here!" —Fashionista Grandma
Get it from Amazon for $5.09+ (available in 27 colors).
2. A pack of 45 velvet hair scrunchies, because they're trendy, great for throwing their hair up in a messy bun, and make fun wrist accessories. Plus, this pack will supply them with one to match every outfit.
Promising review: "These scrunchies are adorable! I was worried that they were not going to be good quality but they’re really nice. If you don’t want to spend a ton of money on scrunchies then this is the way to go." —Bob Schroeder
Get a pack of 45 from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A tube of Glossier's Balm Dotcom — a winter must-have to help them soften and repair chapped lips with a combination of castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, while leaving the perfect hint of color and/or shine (depending on the flavor).
Promising review: "I use this on my lips once in the morning and once at night and that's it! My lips are baby soft the entire rest of the day and I haven't had any issues with chapped lips since I started using it! You only need a small amount too which is so nice. I love the mint one and will definitely buy again and try other flavors." —Gretchen
Read more about why we love this lip balm (#1 on the list).
Shipping info: Expedited 2–3-day shipping options are available at additional cost.
Get it from Glossier for $14 (available in nine flavors).
4. A pair of Apple AirPods (3nd generation) because there's a good chance the teen you're shopping for has been begging for them for a while now. These have spatial audio and up to 30 hours (!!) of listening time with the included charging case. Plus, they're sweat and water resistant.
Promising review: "Definitely worth it! I upgraded from gen 1 to these and there’s a huge difference. Sound quality is 10/10, the new click feature for skipping songs/pausing music is way better than the tap feature that was on gen 1. My favorite feature is the spatial audio!" —Derek
Get them from Amazon for $164.
*OR* you can gift them these wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are a great option if you're on a budget!
5. A slouchy beanie with a faux fur pom-pom, because no one likes a cold head. It also makes a great solution for a bad hair day, especially if they have a habit of waking up late.
Promising review: "Wow these are beautiful! I got the pair of pink and black hats. I had no idea the fur ball was interchangeable, so that was a fun surprise. I have zero complaints about these. They're absolutely worth the money and exceeded expectations." —Brandi F.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 41 colors, including two-packs).
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give their skin the glow they've been searching for. If you're shopping for a teen who is always learning about new beauty products on TikTok, then look no further! This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
7. And a pack of 16 Dermal Korea collagen sheet masks perfect for the skincare-obsessed teen. The scents of these cult-favorite masks vary, but they each contain vitamin E and collagen to help make skin clearer, and more elastic (plus, they're mess-free).
Promising review: "These masks are amazing!!! Having 'ice pick' scars left over from acne I was told that I'd have to pay for expensive laser therapy because the body can't produce enough collagen to heal deep scars. I've been using these masks for two months and I've seen SIGNIFICANT reduction in my scars. They are almost completely gone!" —Shaun
Read what another BuzzFeeder had to say about these collagen sheet masks!
Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $11.99.
8. A 14-piece rose gold makeup brush set that's great for makeup beginners or those who can do a contour way better than you ever could. This set has almost everything they'll need and it'll look fabulous on their vanity.
The bristles are vegan and cruelty-free, made of durable synthetic fiber that's soft and silky! This set will fulfill pretty much all of your makeup needs, including a blending brush, eyebrow brush, multiple eyeshadow brushes, as well as ones suited for eyeliner, contouring, blush, and more.
Promising review: "I am a makeup brush fanatic! I own Sigma and Sephora and It Cosmetics brushes, as well as Elf and Real Techniques. I love quality, not brand labels. This is one of the best makeup brush sets I own. There are lots of thick soft hairs in the brush that help to create a smooth flawless looking finish. The handle and ferrule are made of nice materials and lend the brushes the perfect balance of weight right where you need it." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five other colors).
9. An LED twinkle light curtain to give their room a nice, cozy glow that's worthy of an Instagram post.
Plug it into an outlet, and the 300 warm LEDs will make your wall or window glow. Oh, and they have eight different mode settings for the perfect cozy twinkle.
Promising review: "So pretty! I added them to my college dorm room and they added some light and sparkle, better than i imagined." —ESM
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors).
10. A trio of Mario Badescu facial sprays so they can have a lovely, soothing spritz every day when they're in need of a pick-me-up.
Here are the benefits of each one:
Aloe, cucumber, and green tea can wake up dull, tired skin, hydrate, tone, and reduce redness in irritated complexions.
Aloe, chamomile and lavender can comfort irritated, dry skin, hydrate, and help de-stress your complexion.
Aloe, herbs and rosewater can hydrate and treat dry, uncomfortable skin throughout the day. Also great for refreshing makeup.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with these sprays! They're super hydrating and toning. I have a nice glow and my skin feels and looks visibly healthier. I spray first thing after my shower then moisturizer with lotion, apply makeup and spray to set it. My niece who is on Accutane recommended these to me, because of her dry skin and I love it." —Jessica Soliz
Get a set of three from Amazon for $21.
11. A ridiculously delightful boba tea pencil holder perfect for holding their supplies for class, homework, or bullet journaling. This will be a cute and organized way to keep pencils, gel pens, scissors, erasers, and more in one spot.
Promising review: "This is super cute! It holds my skinny markers. It came intact. When I saw it I didn't see the pockets — they are farther down and they work. It's worth the $10. I take it to work and get compliments on it. I'm gonna get another one :)." —Kona
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five colors).
12. A 10-pack of season 22 Hot Ones sauces if loving spicy food is one of their main personality traits. And if they've seen basically every episode of Hot Ones, then you really can't go wrong with this one!
Included sauces: Buffalo Hot Sauce, Blistered Shishito & Garlic Hot Sauce (5,800 Scoville Heat Units), Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit (16,000 SHU), Los Calientes Barbacoa (33,000 SHU), Power Jab Hot Sauce (55,000 SHU), Whiskey Smoked Ghost (71,000 SHU), Tropic Star Hot Sauce (110,000 SHU), Evolution Hot Sauce (135,000 SHU), Zuzu 7-Pot (620,000 SHU), and The Last Dab (2,693,000 SHU).
Promising review: "When I got my pack I ordered 10 plain wings and tried each one in order. The first few didn’t really have spice, but did bring good flavor. The fun started about halfway through when the heat kicked in. My favorites are the Djablo, Los Calientes, Dawsons, and The Last Dab. Great spice and great flavor! I’ve started adding The Last Dab to soup and it’s a brilliant touch. It’s great that there’s something for all tolerance levels." —Veronica L.
Shipping info: Most orders are shipped within 48 hours and take 3–5 business days in transit. During the holidays, allow up to four days for order processing.
Get it from Heatonist for $120 ($136 value).