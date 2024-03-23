If Your Routine Could Use A Lil' Upgrade For Spring, Check Out These 32 Products Under $20

1. Totally ~clawsome~ and trendy colorful nonslip hair claw clips with over 28,000 5-star ratings from folks who say they can up(do) the heavy lifting, because messy bun-in-the-sun season is upon us.
Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." —Samantha
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in 10 color combinations).
2. Or a cute and on-trend flower version for a sweet, springy way to finish a casual half updo...or turn your messy morning hair into something that can actually be called a 'do.
Promising review: "Love these for my second-day dirty hair, and I get tons of compliments. The variety of colors is great, and unlike most clips, they actually hold up my fine hair!" —Mikaela West
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in six color combinations).
3. A daily planning pad of 50 tear-off sheets you can use to map out your day. It's got space for what you're grateful for, priorities you must do today, a to-do list, appointments, achievements, meal planning, logging exercise, and notes and doodles, plus a water intake tracker and a blank clock to fill in if you do better with images than words. They truly thought of everything, and this pretty pad will help you feel so accomplished!
It's made by a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small stationery biz.
Promising review: "So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" —Nikki Grillo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in six other styles).
4. A hilariously handy snack bowl designed to fit on top of your beloved Stanley Cup and help you live your best snack life. You + a cold bev in your Stanley + some kettle chips, colby jack cubes, and fruit in this? *Chef's kiss* — even the quirkiest girl dinner situation feels ~fancy~ in this baby.
Promising review: "This holds a lot of snacks! Fits onto my tumbler and stays in place, even if the tray is loaded up with treats. This won't go over the lid so it's best to put it on before you put the lid in place. This is not silicone, it is hard plastic. Easy to wash and hand dry. Very cute and useful!" —Just My Opinion
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
5. Chic, somehow-only-$15 sunglasses that some folks say are comparable to a certain brand that rhymes with Shmay-Span. You may need to get a couple of pairs in case you lose one on spring break.
Promising review: "I am still in shock that these sunglasses were so nice. I bought them for the style and look (trendy yet comfortable) and figured the polarized label was a gimmick (polarized sunnies I’ve bought in the past have been well over $200). I was going on a trip and needed some sunglasses I wouldn’t cry over if I didn’t return with them (always lose mine). These sunglasses were packaged beautifully. They came with a polarized tester! They passed the test as well as my Ray-Bans I knew were polarized, but when I kept switching back and forth between these and my Ray-Bans I’m pretty sure the lenses on these are even CLEARER. Maybe because they were brand new, but I was so impressed!! They are so cute and stylish while also so comfortable with an amazing lens. BUY THESE!! Super-good deal, you won’t be disappointed! They also seem so sturdy, so I’m hoping they will last me a while. Update: I still have these sunglasses and I’m still obsessed!!! ONLY issue I have had with them is the lens glue is kinda melting down but I think it’s because I left them out alone in Arizona 110-degree weather, just boiling them out there. Still look amazing, still so strong. I’ve sat on them 8,574,927 times and they are still alive. Amazing. I’ll never buy expensive sunnies again." —liz
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 18 colors).
6. An adjustable showerhead with five spray modes to turn every shower into a luxury experience and solve your water pressure woes. It'll feel soooooo good after a sticky day outside.
Promising review: "My previous showerhead lost a ton of pressure behind it after a year's use. This head works so well, I almost spend too much time in the shower now. I LOVE the rain and spa setting. Full coverage, plus a massage on my head after a long day's work; nothing beats that feeling." —Cory Sivo
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. Truly gorgeous (but affordable) textured glass mugs that even come with two equally stunning gold spoons. Hello to making everything you drink Insta-worthy — like, I have a colonoscopy coming up and I think that if I put the disgusting prep drink in one of these, it would still be a vibe?
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two mugs and two spoons from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven styles).
8. An amazing exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to luxuriously (and somewhat disgustingly) shed all that dry, flaky winter skin. Buh-bye!
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while. 😂
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove, join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
9. Or a Luv Scrub, aka an exfoliating nylon bath cloth inspired by a common grooming routine product used in West Africa. The long and stretchy cloth will exfoliate, turn each shower into a a spa-like experience, and leave you with remarkably soft skin. Can a regular washcloth do that? Didn't think so.
It's even long enough that you can easily scrub your back! Several of my coworkers have tried and love this product, which is from a Black woman-owned small business!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this exfoliator. I got it to remove my self-tan in the spots that never seem to go away (my ankles) and it did amazingly. It removed all of the old tan and buffed away all of the dry skin so it was perfectly prepared for my next application of self-tan. Not to mention, adding soap to it makes the soap lather so well. My husband is now addicted to it as well! I love that it dries completely and cannot be a source of mold when left in the shower caddy like exfoliators I have used before. I love it! Definitely 10/10!!" —kcaudill
Get it from Luv Scrub for $18 (available in eight colors) or Ulta for $18 (available in five colors).
10. A super convenient on-the-go meal container with two compartments so you can keep toppings and sides from getting soggy — ideal if you're still trying to stick to the resolution of making your own work lunches this year. And since it's got a spoon and built-in holder, you now only need to remember to pack one (1) thing in your lunch bag and you're good to go.
It's BPA-free and safe for the microwave, freezer, fridge, and dishwasher!
Promising review: "Exceptional quality and so versatile!!! Love this container, which they call it a 'yogurt and topping' container. I say it is a soup with crackers, cereal with milk, spaghetti with garlic bread, chicken/rice with green beans...and on and on container!!! So far those are the meals I have put in this perfectly sized container. It has an excellent seal — no leaks and no worries there will be based on the solid build and tight-fitting lid. It's nicely proportioned too; at first I thought there wasn't enough chicken and rice in the bottom and green beans in the top lid, but it turned out it was a perfect portion for lunch! I just microwave and eat — love it!!!" —BaliDreamer
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection on Amazon for $7.51.