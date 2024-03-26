Just 39 Things You’ll Wish The Easter Bunny Would Bring You

1. An adorbs ruffle-trimmed sweater you may want the Easter Bunny to bring you in MULTIPLE colors, and I don't think that's greedy. There are so many cute ones, and they all look so comfy, so no~bunny~ would blame you.
Promising review: "Very fashionable for winter and spring. This sweater is just as cute in person. Color is what I expected. Fit is good for my weight and height. Very soft, and ruffles and buttons are just right. Not too frilly." —Mms
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).
2. A pastel bunny crochet kit for beginners, because how could you pass up the chance to try a new hoppy — I mean, hobby — when the end result is this cute???
This Asian-owned small business specializes in squee-worthy amigurumi (the Japanese art of making small stuffed animals from yarn) kits and provides tutorials for every step of the process on their site, so even total novices won't feel lost. The kit comes with yarn, stuffing, plastic eyes, an already-started piece of crochet material, a stitch marker, a needle, a PDF pattern download, a carrying bag, and a crochet hook. You can even access extra support over email any time!
After writing about this awesome biz many times, I was finally influenced to try them for myself — which is a huge vote of confidence for anyone who knows me, considering I am very lazy, not particularly artistically inclined, and my "hobbies" primarily rhyme with Schmetflix. However, I have now made several Woobles and purchased several more! The videos are suuuuper detailed, so like they promise, anyone can learn to crochet with them. Once you get the hang of it, it's so soothing and hard to stop, and it becomes — get this — a great thing to do with your hands while watching said Schmetflix! And of course, the finished products are so, so cute and great to keep for yourself or give as gifts. The original version of this bunny was actually the first one I made, and while it turned out adorable, when I made another one months later as a birthday gift for a friend (which she LOVED, btw), I could really see the improvement in my skills!
Get it from The Woobles for $30 (also available in more animals here and some are even available on Amazon here!).
3. A Little Golden Book biography of Beyoncé or Taylor Swift — these are just SO sweet and detailed and will warm the hearts of superfans young and old.
4. Impressively real-looking faux tulips for anyone who loves the look of fresh flowers in their home, but not so much the whole keeping-them-alive thing. These'll last you all spring long, and you bring 'em out again next year!
Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." —Jen M
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sets of 20, 28, or 60 and in tons of color combos).
5. Or the stunning as-seen-all-over-social-media (and Abbott Elementary!) Lego flower bouquet featuring an array of 15 blooms with posable leaves and petals plus adjustable stems, so once you've completed the soothing activity of building 'em, they'll become the perfect decor for your space. Some elements are even made from plant-based plastic, so yeah, the designers really went above and beyond. I ~petal~ your pals will be jealous.
Check out these beauties in a TikTok from @shaelorend.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting this to take as long as it did; I see why people do this with someone else. But it was even more fun to do this by myself and watch my shows. The instructions are in picture form and detail which pack is which. Some of the pieces can be similar and you have a couple of pieces left behind but I think they’re a weird form of 'extras.' But if you’re not super messy or plan on moving these around too much, you won’t have to worry about the pieces but keep them safe. I love how these will never die and look forward to another set of forever flowers to build! :)." —Bri J.
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
6. Cookies and cream Chex Mix, aka a dream combo of two of your favorite things to eat. Sweet + salty, creamy + crunchy — all add up to equal DELISH, and that's the kind of math I can get behind!
Promising review: "These are the tastiest little snacks I have tried in years. The mix of the salty Chex mix combined with the sweet Oreo-like frosting and cookies make this one snack I cannot stop. Enjoying the taste of these little treats by the handful." —Kelly Angel
Get it from Amazon for $5.49.
7. Bestselling Globbles fidget toys that stretch, squish, and stick to the wall (!!!) without leaving messy residue. Put these in your kid's Easter basket just so you will be able to play with them yourself.
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
8. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer, a waterproof base to keep your shadows from creasing and to really make those spring colors pop. And trust me, you will be thanking it later when your look is still perfect after hours of wear.
Plus, it's cruelty free! Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on Elizabeth Mott eyeshadow primer.
Promising review: "I don't really know anything about makeup, but I attended a wedding, and I felt like it was appropriate for me to wear a little. My eyes are hooded, and eyeshadow pigments always end up along my hidden crease, creating a huge mess. My sister, a makeup lover, told me that all I need was a good eye primer that would hold the pigments in place. I don't really know how to blend, but with this, my drugstore eyeshadow pigment stayed on my lids for eight hours with very slight fading. This definitely gets 5 stars." —Tabitha Reed
"I'd never used an eyelid primer before and wasn't sure what to expect. WOW! This is so easy to use! The first time I used it was for a wedding in the middle of July on a 95 degree afternoon. This stuff kept my eyeshadow fresh until midnight! This is great!!! —Cynthia A
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A squee-worthy strawberry Pocky AirPods case that may come with a side effect of making you feel snacky whenever you reach for your earbuds — but that's a small price to pay for the cuteness, and if you're anything like me you probably feel snacky 99% of the time anyway.
It fits Gen 1 and 2 'Pods.
Promising review: "It's the cutest thing I've ever seen! So worth the money! It's sturdy and keeps my AirPods safe and I couldn't ask for more. I read some reviews saying that it gets stained easily but I've been using it for a week and it looks as good as new." —Dafty
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. An adorable egg cooker sure to do eggs-ellent work serving you up to six perfect hard-boiled eggs in 12–15 minutes, no actual boiling water required. Whether you're gonna eat 'em or decorate 'em is up to you.
You can also use it to make other types of eggs, including poached eggs and omelets! Check BuzzFeed's Dash egg cooker review.
Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much from this. I use it for scrambled eggs primarily, and it is far more convenient and faster than using a stovetop. The eggs come out great. I have also used it for hard-boiled eggs a few times and was not disappointed. After I have cooked the eggs, I just throw them in cold water (as instructed), and it makes peeling off the shell easy." —K. Bragg
Get it from Amazon for $16.82+ (available in six colors).