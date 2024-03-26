Just 39 Things You’ll Wish The Easter Bunny Would Bring You

This Asian-owned small business specializes in squee-worthy amigurumi (the Japanese art of making small stuffed animals from yarn) kits and provides tutorials for every step of the process on their site, so even total novices won't feel lost. The kit comes with yarn, stuffing, plastic eyes, an already-started piece of crochet material, a stitch marker, a needle, a PDF pattern download, a carrying bag, and a crochet hook. You can even access extra support over email any time!

After writing about this awesome biz many times, I was finally influenced to try them for myself — which is a huge vote of confidence for anyone who knows me, considering I am very lazy, not particularly artistically inclined, and my "hobbies" primarily rhyme with Schmetflix. However, I have now made several Woobles and purchased several more! The videos are suuuuper detailed, so like they promise, anyone can learn to crochet with them. Once you get the hang of it, it's so soothing and hard to stop, and it becomes — get this — a great thing to do with your hands while watching said Schmetflix! And of course, the finished products are so, so cute and great to keep for yourself or give as gifts. The original version of this bunny was actually the first one I made, and while it turned out adorable, when I made another one months later as a birthday gift for a friend (which she LOVED, btw), I could really see the improvement in my skills!

Get it from The Woobles for $30 (also available in more animals here and some are even available on Amazon here!).