42 Products To Treat Yourself To Because It's Finally Spring And You Made It Through Winter

1. Impressively real-looking faux tulips for anyone who loves the look of fresh flowers in their home, but not so much the whole keeping-them-alive thing. These'll last you all spring long, and you bring 'em out again next year!
Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." —Jen M
2. Or a plush sushi bouquet if you'd like an added sense of whimsy with your faux flowers. This'll wasabi the star of your bedroom decor and get so(y) many compliments year-round.
Promising review: "So cute! Really adorable in person." —Elizabeth L.
3. Totally ~clawsome~ and trendy colorful nonslip hair claw clips with over 28,000 5-star ratings from folks who say they can up(do) the heavy lifting, because messy bun-in-the-sun season is upon us.
Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." —Samantha
4. A LOL-worthy fruit-shaped cat cap to turn your kitty into the cutest fruit of the springtime harvest (much to their chagrin).
Promising review: "I would give these 10 stars if I could, but I'm sure Freya would give it a -3. I think she looks like an angelic banana, but she is not amused. I don't believe this causes her physical discomfort, but her self-esteem has plummeted. Long story short, makes your cat look stupid, as planned. LOL." —Amazon Customer
5. Heeled mule sandals with braided straps that could pass for the popular Dolce Vita pair and will look just as fab with all your spring dresses. No one has to know you scored these for such a budget-friendly price and bonus, that leaves more $$ to treat yourself to a second color...
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel.
Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." —Amazon Customer
6. An amazing exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to luxuriously (and somewhat disgustingly) shed all that dry, flaky winter skin. Buh-bye!
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while. 😂
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove, join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
7. Orly's "Turn It Up" rainbow confetti nail polish for a bold, cheerful mani (or even just a topcoat or accent nail) you'll be showing off to everyone, and that'll pair oh-so-perfectly with your other go-to spring polish shades.
I have sung the praises of Orly — my go-to, holy grail nail brand — many times on this website. Their bottles have an awesome grippy, rubberized top that makes the polish easy to apply and doesn't get crusted shut after one use, and the polishes are long-lasting (especially when combined with their epic top and base coats). I have and really like this polish myself, and have worn it several different ways! It definitely works on its own to cover my nails and looks super cute, but only after several pretty thick coats. I think it's even better as an accent nail with solid polish (like the reviewer on the right did — this Orly shade looks similar to the mint polish they paired it with) or over another bright shade. The colors and texture are overall irresistible!
Promising review: "I bought this because it just looked like fun in a bottle and I was right. It's beautiful when it's on and it makes me happy every time I look at my nails. The color went on easily with two coats and it lasts an extremely long time. I couldn't be happier with this purchase. I would definitely purchase this again. It is a must-buy!!!! 😍" —Tricia
8. The CUH-you-test caterpillar cord organizer buddy with seven slots ready to help your messy desk undergo a springtime ~metamorphosis~ (you read that in Hilary Duff's voice, didn't you?) into a well-organized workspace.
Promising review: "He is perfect and pure and good and has never done anything wrong in his whole life. Somehow at least like 53 times cuter in person??? Also does a great job holding all my cables because of course he does. 10/10 would buy this good good boy again." —Jennii
9. A button-front midi with pockets that is quite possibly the most perfect spring sundress of all time. (It's got over 6,000 positive ratings!!!)
Promising review: "I'm one of those people that never writes reviews. I found this dress through a BuzzFeed article and couldn't resist the white sunflower one. The material is stretchy and just fits your body so well. I didn't have any problems with it being see-through while I was wearing light gray underwear. The length is cute. The buttons are fake, so they stay uniform all the way down. It's stretchy across the back of the bodice, so bigger-chested women would love this. My mom and I have completely different body types and the size large fits us both amazingly! I'm definitely going to try to order as many prints as I can!" —Courtney Clark
10. Or a sultry ruched one-shoulder body-con dress you may wanna grab in a couple of colors, because you have sooooo many weddings, showers, bachelorette parties, etc. coming up on your cal the next few months. And you're gonna LOVE looking in the mirror with this baby on.
Promising reviews: "We’re outside this summer and we are not hiding our arms. I love this dress and the color is amazing. Tons of compliments, super comfortable." —TheRealRockSan
"Confidence booster. I bought this dress for a special occasion at church. The color is spot-on. I felt confident enough to not wear a jacket or stole! This dress was actually comfortable. I will be purchasing in other colors as well!" —Jacinta
