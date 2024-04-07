35 Things That Actually Make Looking Cute Every Day Easy

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Nyx Butter Gloss, a buildable, pretty, and perfect for everyday lipgloss beloved by over 78,000 people that actually won't leave your lips all sticky like the other glosses you've tried over the years.
And it's cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Skip the expensive mall store — buy this. This is one of those drugstore products that lives up to its reputation. 'Angel Food Cake' is a nice, rose mauve color with no yellow undertones. The color stays true and won’t turn orange while you’re wearing it. It’s not sticky like so many inexpensive lip glosses. It will also keep your lips reasonably hydrated. The color won’t be dramatic enough for some, but as an..ahem...mature woman I need to keep it subtle. This gloss is all you need for everyday wear." —Toomanycats
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in 34 colors).
2. An amazingly affordable set of 28 (!!!) hair clips and pins, because the hair accessories trend continues and this one under-$10 purchase will be all you need for for countless different looks. Plus, messy hair is instantly Zoom-call-ready once you snap in a couple o' these.
Promising review: "SOOO CUTE. I have been wanting some cute hair clips for a while but a lot that I find in stores are expensive for only two or three clips. I found this pack and ordered them because they were reasonably priced for the amount you get and I am so glad I did. I love them ALL and can never decide which one to wear." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of 28 from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Rock star–worthy studded, chunky-sole Chelsea boots so epic, it basically doesn't even matter what else you're wearing them with. These will steal the show and make you feel like the badass that you are the moment you slip into 'em.
Promising review: "Buy this shoe! 😍😍 First let me say I have NEVER written a review for a product before. I felt this shoe deserved the recognition. The product arrived quickly and well packaged. If you like the style of the shoe online then you will love the way they look in person. OMG so nice and stylish. The perfect little heel for walking all day while still giving a little lift. I ordered a size 11 and they are true to size. They are actually a little roomy so I can wear thick socks and still feel comfortable. If you are reading for confirmation of fit or comfort this shoe has both. They are soft on the inside and still have a sturdy leather feel on the outside. Very well made and a great find for the price." —Vanessa
Get them from Amazon for $37.43+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in five styles).
4. Revlon's iconic hair dryer brush that reviewers of all hair types swear by to get a salon-worthy blowout at home, in less time, all with one tool. Win, win, WIN.
5. A pair of eyeliner stamp pens made for anyone who has ever spent over 20 minutes in the mirror trying to get that perfect cat-eye that probably only Cleopatra and Taylor Swift are capable of. This'll let you make it it out of the house on time *and* with the perfect look, and it's long-lasting, too!
It comes with two stamps (one for the right eye, one for the left), both of which have a black liquid liner pen on the other end, so you've got everything you need to create the purr-fect look.
Promising review: "I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner but I don’t have the steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes a perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it! I ordered the 10 mm and now i’ll have to try the 12 mm!" —Julie B
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
6. Movie star–worthy, mirrored cat-eye sunnies at a "still waiting for my big break" price. Even if the rest of your outfit is a tee and sweats, these'll make your 'fit attract all the paparazzi.
Promising review: "I get compliments on these EVERY time I wear them. They look a lot like the brand Quay, which everyone asks me if they are. The fact that these get mistaken for a pair of $50 sunglasses should tell all." —Madison Holder
Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (available in six colors).
7. Cloud Paint, Glossier's bestselling gel-cream blush that's cruelty-free, buildable, and absolutely beloved by reviewers, so it's ready to become your new holy grail and give you the perfect natural-looking flush.
Promising review: "I've been on the hunt for years to replicate that rosy 'just went for a run' look that my cheeks get when I work out, and the blushes I thought were close were either too red or pinky and artificial looking. I saw the shade Storm and I was worried it would be too dark on my light-medium skin but it's not! It blends *s e a m l e s s l y* into a healthy flush that looks exactly like it's my own skin and not makeup. The texture is unlike any cream or liquid blush I've tried, it evenly disperses the pigment as you blend it in with your fingers or a foundation brush and you don't have to worry about overdoing it." —BabydollyVintage
Get it from Sephora (available in eight colors) or Glossier (available in 10 colors and as a bronzer) for $22.
8. A slouchy pullover sweater for anyone who is getting a little tired of their wardrobe staples and is in the market for a piece that's an instant cute outfit with jeans.
Promising review: "Best sweater I own. I get so many compliments on this sweater! I was super surprised when I opened the package to find that it’s extremely soft and not made of cheap material! This pairs great with leggings, jeans, colored jeans, seriously anything! I would definitely consider purchasing another color in the future!" —Aimee Echelberger
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 designs).
9. Totally ~clawsome~ and trendy colorful nonslip hair claw clips with over 28,000 5-star ratings from folks who know they can up(do) the heavy lifting when you're in need of a cute way to toss your hair into a messy bun.
Psst...you can also check out our roundup of the best claw hair clips for more effortlessly trendy vibes.
Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." —Samantha
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in nine styles).
10. A gluten- and cruelty-free mascara that'll get your lashes to look their all-time best and stay that way — reviewers say actually stays the heck on, even through long days and sweat. As if that wasn't amazing enough, it's Only. Five. Dollars.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd (whose lovely face is pictured above) says it really lives up to the hype! Check out her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "Best mascara of all time!!! Never will I ever be without this mascara. I've got short, thin lashes and have had a graveyard of mascara that I would constantly give to my friend or daughter because they never lived up to the hype. This is amazing. I will sometimes add a fiber thing with it to make it even better, but it's great on its own. And the price makes it even more ridiculous. I seriously had my doubts but I'm a total fan now after using it. Getting ready to buy another tube now. It's lasted three months so far and I use it pretty much daily. I can't tell how much is left, but I don't want to risk being without it." —angmoore
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A posh as heck JW Pei faux-croc crossbody bag featuring simply chic structure that will give every look the panache of carrying a designer bag — without the designer price tag.
I got one of my besties the non-croc version of this in black for her bday and she LOVED it. This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!
Promising review: "Standout bag. Looks and feels designer but way more affordable. Right on trend. Plenty of room for items." —Myra Alejandra
Get it from Amazon for $78.99+ (available in 16 colors).
12. A super sweet satin cami and shorts PJ set so you can continue looking adorable even when it's time to take off your OOTD and collapse on the couch with The Bachelor and Ben & Jerry's.
While I haven't tried this particular set, I'm a huge fan of other satin PJs I have by Target's loungewear brand Colsie — they're so comfy and the material feels great!
Promising review: "Amazing for price. Bought these a few days ago and wore them for the first time last night. So comfortable and actually stay in place for the most part compared to other silky, more affordable pajama sets I have bought. The shorts are not super short but they have a slit that’s so fun. I love!!" —mcgbz
Get it from Target for $20 (available in sizes XS–2X and in four colors and prints).