Just 27 Things I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without To Try This Spring

1. A ~handy~ grooming glove over 18,000 pet owners swear by for giving their tiny shed monster a groom they'll actually enjoy — and saving themselves from a house full of hair.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: This is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."
Promising review: "The cats are in heaven!!! We have four cats and bought this to try to cut down on shedding and hairballs. After having it for just a week, we never want to be without it. Even our antisocial cat comes up and begs for a pet when the glove comes out. The only thing that is not perfect on this glove is that I have smaller hands, and the glove is a little big, so my pinky doesn't stay where it should. But hey, if that's the only downside, we aren't going to complain. Long story short, if you love your pets, you will buy this glove as soon as possible." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A label maker, aka a spring cleaning and organization companion that's not like the clunky versions of the past that are more trouble than they're worth. This bb works via Bluetooth and doesn't even need ink or toner! It connects to an app where you can choose from different label templates or make your own with different frames, fonts, and symbols. You may find yourself labeling everything you own, and I wouldn't blame you.
Since you're about to become obsessed with making cute labels, here's a refill if you need some more.
Promising reviews: "I love how easy it is to use! You can customize your labels how you please on their app, or you can use their lite mode, and with those you can do simple labels. I really like how easy a quick it is. I think I'm going to label EVERYTHING in my house! LOL." —Stephanie Lopez
"For anyone who is an organization junkie, like myself, this is a must have. Very simple to get started. The app that is required is very user friendly. No bells and whistles to distract you. It allows you to save label templates, which is good for labels you will need often. It comes with a starter roll of pre-cut label tape (12mm x 40mm). I recommend purchasing a roll of continuous label tape, as well." —Mandi
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
3. Or some brilliant Elephant Trax Labels that'll allow you pack things up in boxes and actually remember what's in them without having to open them back up! All you have to do is take pictures of the contents and save them to the app, and match them to one of the fade- and moisture-resistant QR code stickers. That way, you can just scan the label on the outside of the box whenever you wanna see what's inside!
And psst...Elephant Trax is a small business! Check the labels out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "New user to this product, and it is extremely easy to use! The labels are easy to peel, attach to an object, and to scan. We have about 10–12 totes of Christmas decorations, and this has proven an easy and effective method of organizing everything. I am able to attach pictures and keywords for what is in each tote. When it comes time to get our totes out of the attic next year, I will know exactly what is in each tote without having to go through and pull everything out at the beginning, which is what I normally do. This product is an amazing value for the money as well. I have enough labels with my first order to tackle all of the totes in our attic currently! I have already recommended to others." —Amee Shaw
Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $10.99.
4. A lawn repair formula for those bare, damaged spots that would keep you from winning the All-England Best Kept Suburban Lawn Competition (sorry, Vernon Dursley, that's not a thing). It even works in tough conditions, whether those areas that need some TLC are in the sun or the shade.
The reviewer above's results are after just two weeks!
Promising review: "Been using the product for 10 days or so and it works GREAT!! My backyard now has grass growing after two years of trying other products. 100% satisfied!!" —W. Earl Mattison
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
5. A super smart water bottle attachment that reminds you to stay hydrated like you resolved to this year (but tbh, you've been doing...just okay). It can detect when you take a sip and will blink if it's been 30–40 minutes since your last gulp, ensuring that you have some H2O at least once an hour. The stretchy band fits around most vessels, so just pop it on your favorite bottle and start actually remembering to drink plenty of water.
It has a six-month (!!!) battery life! Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I purchased the Ulla because for some reason I cannot remember to drink enough water. I have had this for one week and it absolutely helps! Even though it's tiny, the light will grab your attention in an instant. My water intake has tripled, my skin is improving, and I feel better than normal. Definitely worth trying!" —Hope S.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in seven designs).
6. Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner, which requires zero scrubbing, rinsing, or power washing on your part. Just spritz this stuff on to remove moss, mildew, and algae stains, and let it sit and work its magic along with mother nature. With the help of wind and rain, it'll remove stains over the course of the next few weeks or months (depending on the type of stain) and then help *keep* your outdoor surfaces clear for all the fresh-air fun you have planned.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.
7. A Cup Claw, aka the tool anyone who wears bras or swimsuits with padding has been fantasizing about. It's designed specifically for removing and replacing those pesky pads, so buh-bye to bunching that makes it look like you stuffed a mini burrito down your boobs.
It's made by a family-owned small business!
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. Some adorbs deodorizers (because everything is better when it's bunny-shaped) ready to hop right into your stinky shoes, or even gym bags, lockers, or cupboards that are starting to reek. Each bunny holds a bag of activated charcoal that can absorb odors for up to six months.
9. Cart-dividing grocery bags that not only divvy up your haul so checkout and unloading when you get home are effortless, but they can each hold up to 60 pounds and have straps long enough to be toted on your shoulder! Plus, each set comes with an insulated bag to keep groceries hot or cold and one bag with special pockets for fragile goodies like eggs and wine. Basically all your grocery bag struggles = solved.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I've been looking for. It fits all the shopping carts and you can detach them and take only one to tow all of the bags if you are shopping for smaller quantities. I've been using these for a few days now and I love it. I used to have a bunch of different bags in my trunk and it was very messy. With Lotus Bags, I can finally get rid of all the other bags and have these sitting nice and pretty in the trunk. The cooler bag is especially awesome to keep the items cool while shopping to transporting them home. The bags look very well made and sturdy." —JJ
Get them from Amazon for $44.99.
10. The amazing Yonanas machine, which — get this — makes a treat with the consistency of real ice cream with 👏 JUST 👏 FROZEN 👏 FRUIT 👏. Trust me, my parents have one of these and every time they serve this dessert to guests, peopled are *wowed.* It comes with 36 recipe ideas, but there's so much room to get creative turning all your favorite fruits into creamy deliciousness!
Promising review: "What a treat! It was not noisy at all (my electric toothbrush is louder)! The instructions were easy to follow, as was the cleanup of the unit. I also purchased PB2 and PB2 with cocoa when I ordered the Yonanas. I rolled the slightly thawed (five minutes) bananas in the PB2 and the result was a delicious peanut buttery treat! This machine truly delivers everything it promises and more! No, I'm not a paid spokesperson, just a very satisfied customer!" —Y. C. Turner
Get it from Amazon for $30.40.
11. A Swiffer-compatible reusable duster refill made from colorful fleece for a spring cleaning swap that's more sustainable, more economical, and more fun than disposable refills. Win, win, win!
It's from a Michigan-based Etsy shop! Psst...avoid using fabric softener when washing this bb so it won't lose its static cling.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run, I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.49 (available in 10 colors).