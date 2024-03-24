Just 30 Things I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without To Try This Spring

1. A ~handy~ grooming glove over 18,000 pet owners swear by for giving their tiny shed monster a groom they'll actually enjoy — and saving themselves from a house full of hair. This wonder will really help you get ahead of that winter coat shedding.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: This is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."
Promising review: "The cats are in heaven!!! We have four cats and bought this to try to cut down on shedding and hairballs. After having it for just a week, we never want to be without it. Even our antisocial cat comes up and begs for a pet when the glove comes out. The only thing that is not perfect on this glove is that I have smaller hands, and the glove is a little big, so my pinky doesn't stay where it should. But hey, if that's the only downside, we aren't going to complain. Long story short, if you love your pets, you will buy this glove as soon as possible." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A label maker, aka a spring cleaning and organization companion that's not like the clunky versions of the past that are more trouble than they're worth. This bb works via Bluetooth and doesn't even need ink or toner! It connects to an app where you can choose from different label templates or make your own with different frames, fonts, and symbols. You may find yourself labeling everything you own, and I wouldn't blame you.
Since you're about to become obsessed with making cute labels, here's a refill if you need some more.
Promising reviews: "I love how easy it is to use! You can customize your labels how you please on their app, or you can use their lite mode, and with those you can do simple labels. I really like how easy a quick it is. I think I'm going to label EVERYTHING in my house! LOL." —Stephanie Lopez
"For anyone who is an organization junkie, like myself, this is a must have. Very simple to get started. The app that is required is very user friendly. No bells and whistles to distract you. It allows you to save label templates, which is good for labels you will need often. It comes with a starter roll of pre-cut label tape (12mm x 40mm). I recommend purchasing a roll of continuous label tape, as well." —Mandi
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
3. Or some brilliant Elephant Trax Labels that'll allow you pack things up in boxes and actually remember what's in them without having to open them back up! All you have to do is take pictures of the contents and save them to the app, and match them to one of the fade- and moisture-resistant QR code stickers. That way, you can just scan the label on the outside of the box whenever you wanna see what's inside!
And psst...Elephant Trax is a small business! Check the labels out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "New user to this product, and it is extremely easy to use! The labels are easy to peel, attach to an object, and to scan. We have about 10–12 totes of Christmas decorations, and this has proven an easy and effective method of organizing everything. I am able to attach pictures and keywords for what is in each tote. When it comes time to get our totes out of the attic next year, I will know exactly what is in each tote without having to go through and pull everything out at the beginning, which is what I normally do. This product is an amazing value for the money as well. I have enough labels with my first order to tackle all of the totes in our attic currently! I have already recommended to others." —Amee Shaw
Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $10.99.
4. A lawn repair formula for those bare, damaged spots that would keep you from winning the All-England Best Kept Suburban Lawn Competition (sorry, Vernon Dursley, that's not a thing). It even works in tough conditions, whether those areas that need some TLC are in the sun or the shade.
The reviewer above's results are after just two weeks!
Promising review: "Been using the product for 10 days or so and it works GREAT!! My backyard now has grass growing after two years of trying other products. 100% satisfied!!" —W. Earl Mattison
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
5. The Lightning Wand from fan-fave, cruelty-free brand Hero Cosmetics — a roll-on serum stick that helps fade dark spots (looking at you, scar from the zit I couldn't help but pop) with ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, and licorice root. Use it twice a day, and according to reviewer and BuzzFeed editor experience, you may see results far quicker than with other methods you've tried.
I have had some majorly stubborn acne scars on my chin lately (I tend to get a zit in the same spot the week before my period every month, so fun) and have been trying several products on them. Bio-Oil, Neosporin, and Hero's Rescue Balm have been my usual post-pimple treatments, and I still use all of them (the latter two especially when there's an open sore). But I wanted something that was made specifically for acne scars and might work faster. I tried Blume's Milky Fade serum, and it helped, and I'll continue to mix it into my routine, but it's expensive, and I wasn't seeing results very quickly. But after a few times rolling on this stuff??? I really noticed lighter blemishes and brighter skin. I rolled it over my big scars and other areas that had smaller marks, and on some of the smaller marks, it was almost like a Magic Eraser the next morning. It's so easy and mess-free to apply with the rollerball applicator, and the mini size is the size of a ChapStick so it would be a breeze to travel with. Definitely a new must-have for me. I still have some acne scars, but I feel like I'm able to do something about them instead of waking up being like, "I guesssss that serum looks like it's helping if I squint." While, of course, my other skincare products probably helped, this stuff really gave me the fast results my impatient self was looking for.
Promising review: "Holy grail. This product is amazing. I have acne scars all over my face and never found anything that would help until now. Using this product I noticed results within the first week. I will never use another product besides this one. Highly recommend." —Layla
Get a full size from Ulta or Target for $19.99 or a mini from Target for $9.99.
6. An Easter egg version of the best-selling Silly Poopy game. All you have to do is hide the egg and press the button to begin the game — the light-up toy will offer musical clues and then play a special song when found! Soooo much better than having to hide a dozen eggs and only remembering where you put 11, risking a stinky surprise a few weeks post-Easter.
It's made for ages 3 and up!
Promising review: "This is a great game. I got the poop one for my niece and nephew, and they loved it, so when I saw this, I thought it would be a great gift for my kids to go in their Easter baskets. The colors are super fun, and it helps keep kids entertained. I like the lights, and the sounds aren't too loud, which is nice." —Kate.Beth
Get it from Amazon for $9.89.
7. A super smart water bottle attachment that reminds you to stay hydrated like you resolved to this year (but tbh, you've been doing...just okay). It can detect when you take a sip and will blink if it's been 30–40 minutes since your last gulp, ensuring that you have some H2O at least once an hour. The stretchy band fits around most vessels, so just pop it on your favorite bottle and start actually remembering to drink plenty of water.
It has a six-month (!!!) battery life! Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I purchased the Ulla because for some reason I cannot remember to drink enough water. I have had this for one week and it absolutely helps! Even though it's tiny, the light will grab your attention in an instant. My water intake has tripled, my skin is improving, and I feel better than normal. Definitely worth trying!" —Hope S.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in seven designs).
8. Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner, which requires zero scrubbing, rinsing, or power washing on your part. Just spritz this stuff on to remove moss, mildew, and algae stains, and let it sit and work its magic along with mother nature. With the help of wind and rain, it'll remove stains over the course of the next few weeks or months (depending on the type of stain) and then help *keep* your outdoor surfaces clear for all the fresh-air fun you have planned.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.
9. A Cup Claw, aka the tool anyone who wears bras or swimsuits with padding has been fantasizing about. It's designed specifically for removing and replacing those pesky pads, so buh-bye to bunching that makes it look like you stuffed a mini burrito down your boobs.
It's made by a family-owned small business!
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.