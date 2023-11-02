28 Products For Your Home I'm Not Sure How You've Lived Your Whole Life Without

1. Miraculous Folex instant carpet spot remover, which also works on upholstery to make stains do a Houdini-level vanishing act. Plus, it's odor free for scentsitive folks.
Promising review: "Can I give it 10 stars? I'm really disappointed I lived without this product for so long. However, I have an overpriced wool carpet that my dogs have destroyed with accidents, bully sticks, and just general recklessness. I gave up on this rug ever being clean again. I've had it professionally cleaned and tried a dozen things myself...and no difference. And so I thought I'd try this assuming that it wouldn't work on the stain-determined rug but that'd I use it on my less tenacious ones. I sprayed it on, reading the instructions saying that I didn't need to scrub it, etc. And minutes later, freaking magic. My very pale blue and white rug is virginal. I admit that I did rub it in a little on the harsher stains/discoloration, but there were plenty of areas that didn't require any follow up rubbing. I'm sincerely blown away and just ordered a second bottle. The price of this product is minimal if you're looking to make your rug/carpet like new again, so I would absolutely recommend trying it. I don't think I've ever been this impressed with anything I've ever purchased. I feel cheated for not knowing about this sooner." —bubbleslovesoap
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
2. A six-outlet wall charger that truly has everything — ports that work for larger chargers, two USB ports, and an LED light around the side that automatically turns on when the room gets dark, but also has a touch sensor and three brightness settings. It'll make charging your endless devices a breeze day or night and save you from the daily dance of unplugging your computer to plug in your phone next to the couch, and so on and so forth, ad infinitum.
Promising review: "These things are amazing. I have one in almost every room of my house. The light is just enough to be able to see at night to use the restroom or navigate the house without turning every light on. I love that the USB ports are built in — no more looking for an adapter. AND the plugs are set far enough apart you can plug some of the bigger things like Google assistant or large AC adapters and still have plenty of room!!! These are a must have in a tech or smart home." —SeiranCrow
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
3. A genuinely genius butter spreader knife with little holes to help you get spreadable butter from even the hardest sticks, because you're never more impatient than when you're hungry, and hanger and impossible-to-spread butter and broken toast really do not mix well.
4. A clever velvet slip cover set in case you'd like to get a new couch without actually, uh, getting a new couch. Forget paying for reupholstering or all new furniture — this stretchy wonder can cover up damage *and* give your space a whole new look.
The set comes with a couch/armchair cover plus one to three cushion covers (depending on selected size).
Promising review: "Very nice. It does not slip at all! My husband, 7-year-old, and I am constantly on and off the couch all week and it has stayed in place. I did not even attach the straps! Very soft. Made our old furniture look new!" —Kim Davies
Get it from Amazon for $38.95+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors).
5. An adorable egg cooker sure to do eggs-ellent work serving you up to six perfect hard-boiled eggs in 12–15 minutes, no actual boiling water required. Because you want a yummy, filling b-fast, but don't have much egg-stra time.
BuzzFeeder Marquaysa Battle swears by this! She writes, "I needed a quick way to make breakfast that worked with the depleted energy levels I was running on. Enter, my beloved, blessed egg cooker. This thing may be small but it makes a big difference! It comes with a removable lid, a book of instructions and recipes, a tray that holds up to six eggs, a tray for making poached eggs and omelets, and a tiny container for filling up the cooker with enough water to get your eggs to the level of 'done' that you like including soft, medium, and hard. And it's so easy to use! All you have to do is fill up the container with the amount of water you need. Then, use the bottom of the container (which has a poker) to put a tiny hole on the smaller end of each egg. Once the water is in and the eggs are properly poked, it only takes one button to get the cooking started (which is my mom's favorite thing about the egg cooker). And when the eggs are done? Those babies are DELICIOUS! I threw some Himalayan salt, paprika, and a green herb mix on mine. They taste better that way to me but I also feel like a lil' chef with the presentation 🤪. I used my egg cooker the same day I got it in the mail and I have honestly used it almost every day since."
Check out her full Dash egg cooker review.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
6. A paws-itively amazing rubber pet hair broom with a built-in squeegee designed to sweep up all that shedding (and even liquids!) like no other.
And yes, it also works for cleaning up after humans who shed hair like nobody's business (same). BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord raves about it for that purpose in her Furemover broom review.
Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. We have two very floofy cats and I have long, thick hair, so needless to say there is a lot of shedding in our house. I could tell our vacuum wasn't quite doing the trick and I happened to stumble upon this item that looked to be the solution. WOW. First of all, it's a bit of a workout if you've got a medium-pile carpet like I do. I use short, firm strokes with the squeegee side and it pulls the hair up instantly. It's tedious work to do a whole room, but the satisfaction you get when you see all the hair makes it so worth it. Then you'll do a second pass in high-traffic areas and see how much MORE hair there is and wonder how you ever lived like that. Once you've got a nice pile, you can pick the clump of fur up by hand. I like to give it a quick vacuum after to get the dust and dirt that comes up. I haven't used it on our laminate flooring, but I'm sure that will blow me away too. This item is a complete must-have for anyone who owns a furry pet. This broom will absolutely outshine any expensive 'pet-rated' vacuum cleaner out there." —Leanna G
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
7. A draft stopper that'll close up the space under your door, so your summer AC and winter heat stay locked in. Reviewers ❤️ it for a multitude of other uses, too — reducing noise, keeping bugs out, or even keeping pets from sticking paws or knocking toys under doors and appliances.
Promising review: "Why did I wait so long? I've been struggling with door stoppers and/or rolled-up rugs to keep the cold air out. Finally got tired of how unattractive it was to have a rolled blanket in front of the door, but none of the regular door stoppers worked very well and got all bunched up. After researching ways to keep the cold air from coming in under the door, I came upon this under-door seal. Decided to try it and so happy. It was so easy, and it looks so nice. You can't really tell it's there, and so far it's stopped cold air. Just got it today but from what I can tell it looks like it will stay put for awhile, and if not they included some extra tacks that could be used, but the glued strip seems pretty strong. I highly recommend it, and the price is so reasonable." —Nancy H.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
8. Handy dandy faucet extenders to make getting your kiddo's (often v nasty) hands clean less of a hassle. They'll also feel so grown-up when they can actually reach the water!
Promising review: "Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time, and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too! A bit too much honestly. The worst part about this product is my toddler grabbing it and trying to use it as a water launcher, but that has been easy enough to avoid. The little rubber part pivots a bit so there is flexibility in how you wrap it around your faucet and what angle the water comes out of the chute, but it doesn't pivot THAT much, so as other reviews have mentioned, it won't work with upward-angled faucets." —Michelle G.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.49.
9. A squeeworthy set of bird sponges complete with a suction! cup! perch! so they can hang out on the side of your sink when not in use. Perchfection.
Promising review: "Adorable and functional. Yes, these absolutely are as cute as you hope they're going to be. These four little birds and their perch come packaged in a slim cardboard box. The sponges themselves are surprisingly thick and sturdy — very well made for a novelty item. They have a typical spongey part in the middle and a scrubby part on the outside. All of them fit perfectly on the plastic perch, which has a great little suction cup to attach to your sink. These would make a great gift as well as a fun addition to your own kitchen!" —CMD
Get a set of four and a perch from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in four other quirky designs).
10. A pre-packed, 100% waterproof backpack that comes equipped with enough survival supplies to serve a family of four for 72 hours in an emergency. Hopefully you'll never have to use it, but you'll feel so much better having this in your closet or car — and it's way easier than trying to put together a go bag by yourself.
It includes a hand crank radio/USB charger/flashlight, duct tape, wet wipes, tissues, a 101-piece first aid kit, a towel, two bottles of hand sanitizer, a multitool, a biohazard bag, seven food bars, 14 water pouches, two emergency whistles, four packs of hand warmers, four glow sticks, four ponchos, four rescue blankets, a pair of gloves, and four dust masks.
Promising review: "This was a great addition to my camping/emergency gear. The extra room in the bag is enough for clothes or my solar power generator." —Andrea D.
Get it from Judy for $156 (originally $195).
11. A silicone dishwasher bag you'll wonder how you ever did dishes without. You can roll up smaller items (even baby pacifiers!) in it vertically or horizontally so they'll fit anywhere and won't come out filled with water like they usually do!
Promising review: "This is an amazing product. It's perfect for when you want to separate pump parts from dirty flatware, etc. and don’t have a lot of room in your dishwasher. It’s nice thick silicone so it’s very sturdy, and BPA-free. It stretches, bends, and squeezes into small spaces. You can bend it to any shape and size you want. I’m getting this for all my new mom friends — why add another bulky crate to the dishwasher? It can hold plenty of bottle parts. Also, you can really use it for anything...measuring spoons, etc." —Anne Taylor Robertson
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. An aesthetically pleasing and useful condiment and dip serving tray to upgrade BBQs, taco nights, ice cream parties, and pretty much any food-themed festivity.
The spoons are included!
Promising review: "Love it. Perfect size for condiments — sometimes these multiple servers are too large and you waste a lot of the contents, but these are just right. Having the lids enables you to keep the contents fresh longer. The lids and spoons do seem a bit fragile, but are so cute and presentable on the buffet table." —Shelley
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13. Washable microfiber mop pads that'll fit on your trusty Swiffer WetJet or similar mops so you can kick wasteful and pricey disposable pads to the curb. They even pick up more gunk, so you'll wonder why you haven't been using these the whole time.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce waste with disposable pads and I was pleasantly surprised by these. This photo [on the right] was AFTER I cleaned the floor with the disposable pad! I was able to get a super clean floor, spots were easier to clean up, and it didn’t sound like it was scratching my floors. This was easy to use, didn’t use more cleaner then the disposable pads, and got my floor cleaner. Definitely gonna buy more if the two I got ever wear out." —Riley
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.88.
14. An amazing wall-mounted notched shelf designed for storing your bike in your tiny apartment *and* turning it into a beyond-cool piece of decor all at once.
This Downington, PA–based small biz specializes in cycling equipment.
Promising review: "This bike rack is a dream! SUPER beautiful, easy to install, and holds a lot of my bike tools in the shelf itself. Big fan, would highly recommend." —Orli Berman
Get it from All We Do on Etsy for $120+ (available in 13 finishes and with or without felt padding and/or a strap).
15. Stemless wineglasses with colorful silicone sleeves perfect for outdoor hangs where you need to be able to tell whose glass is whose, not to mention get a good grip on your vino to avoid dropping it all over the patio.
They're dishwasher safe, and the silicone outside also acts as a built-in coaster!
Promising review: "I was tired of my wineglasses constantly breaking in the dishwasher and did not want to use plastic. I was so happy to find these in a cute design and with multiple color options. They are so fun to hold and are dishwasher friendly. I love that I don't have to remove the sleeve for the dishwasher. Exactly what I was looking for." —Kody
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven color combinations).
16. Wad-Free, a brilliant device to solve all your sheet-washing woes. It'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in a tangled up ball. Where have these been your whole laundry-doing life?!?
They're reusable, BPA-free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work — well, I can absolutely confirm this does! I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.