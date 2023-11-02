28 Products For Your Home I'm Not Sure How You've Lived Your Whole Life Without

Promising review: "Can I give it 10 stars? I'm really disappointed I lived without this product for so long. However, I have an overpriced wool carpet that my dogs have destroyed with accidents, bully sticks, and just general recklessness. I gave up on this rug ever being clean again. I've had it professionally cleaned and tried a dozen things myself...and no difference. And so I thought I'd try this assuming that it wouldn't work on the stain-determined rug but that'd I use it on my less tenacious ones. I sprayed it on, reading the instructions saying that I didn't need to scrub it, etc. And minutes later, freaking magic. My very pale blue and white rug is virginal. I admit that I did rub it in a little on the harsher stains/discoloration, but there were plenty of areas that didn't require any follow up rubbing. I'm sincerely blown away and just ordered a second bottle. The price of this product is minimal if you're looking to make your rug/carpet like new again, so I would absolutely recommend trying it. I don't think I've ever been this impressed with anything I've ever purchased. I feel cheated for not knowing about this sooner." —bubbleslovesoap

Get it from Amazon for $6.65.