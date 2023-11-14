47 Of The Best Gifts Under $50 To Give In 2023

1. A fast-drying, suction cup bathtub pillow to make their soothing self-care soak all the more relaxing. Bubbles + a book + this baby??? Ahhhhh.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was ok but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one — cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain — works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my friends." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
2. And a super luxe expandable wooden bath caddy that'll hold their phone, tablet, book, beverages, candles, snacks, and whatever else they need to turn their tub into a truly heavenly place they'll never want to leave.
Promising review: "We love our bathtub tray. It gets used regularly for relaxing baths with music and books. My favorite part is the little rubber pieces on the bottom that do an amazing job of securing it in place on the tub. It is also just the right width for our large whirlpool tub." —Daniel Wyers
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).
3. The amazing Yonanas machine, which — get this — makes a treat with the consistency of real ice cream with 👏 JUST 👏 FROZEN 👏 FRUIT 👏. Trust me, my parents have one of these and every time they serve this dessert to guests, peopled are *wowed.* It comes with 36 recipe ideas, but there's so much room to get creative turning favorite fruits into creamy deliciousness!
Promising review: "What a treat! It was not noisy at all (my electric toothbrush is louder)! The instructions were easy to follow, as was the cleanup of the unit. I also purchased PB2 and PB2 with cocoa when I ordered the Yonanas. I rolled the slightly thawed (five minutes) bananas in the PB2 and the result was a delicious peanut buttery treat! This machine truly delivers everything it promises and more! No, I'm not a paid spokesperson, just a very satisfied customer!" —Y. C. Turner
Get it from Amazon for $35.79.
4. The perfect faux leather moto jacket, because everyone should have one in their wardrobe. They'll be thanking you in their head (and probably via DM) as they pop this on over countless outfits for years to come.
It's from Scoop's super chic and well-priced line for Walmart (the creative director is Brandon Maxwell)!
Promising review: "Beautiful jacket — buttery soft, gorgeous color, and so comfortable and stylish. Runs large so recommend ordering one size down. Otherwise it is perfect!" —anonymous
Get it from Walmart for $45 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in three colors).
5. A mouth-watering gift box of organic spices and seasonings to make your fave amateur chef's home-cooked meals and grill creations even better (which you honestly didn't know was possible).
You can choose from a variety of combos, from special sea salts to BBQ flavors. For example, the grilling-themed box on the right includes "Grill Master" burger seasoning, "Smokey Southwest," "Citrus Pepper," "Fresh Bay," and "Peppered Habenero." They're from a small, family-owned business based in Jacksonville, Florida that donates a meal to a child in need for each box sold!
Promising review: "I got these as a gift for my husband. He does most of the cooking and loves trying new seasonings. We are thoroughly impressed with the quality and flavor of each one of these. The variety is great and we have found ways to use each one. I highly recommend these!" —Carrie
Get a box of five from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in nine flavor combinations).
6. A wonderfully whimsical "Make a Fox Friend" kit — a kid-friendly sewing kit that'll allow them to make their own fox stuffie plus fabulous outfits to dress up their new pal. Also, BRB, screaming over the teeny lil' mini felt fox it comes with so their fox friend can have *its own* fox friend.
Promising review: "I bought this for our young neice and she and her mom both loved it. Mom said she'd be grabbing some of these as birthday gifts she liked it some much. Great quality!" —Sillyhope
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in koala, bunny, and mouse versions).
7. Or for crafty older kids or adults, A tiny dinosaur beginner crochet kit that's so cute, I'm not sure it's even allowed. They need a new hobby (and that FACE) in their life ASAP. You could also order this kit to make *yourself* and then gift a loved one the completed plush!
This Asian-owned small business specializes in squeeworthy amigurumi (the Japanese art of making small stuffed animals from yarn) kits and provides tutorials for every step of the process on their site, so even total novices won't feel lost. The kit comes with yarn, stuffing, plastic eyes, an already-started piece of crochet material, a stitch marker, a needle, a PDF pattern download, a carrying bag, and an optional crochet hook if you don't already have one. You can even access extra support over email any time!
After writing about this awesome biz many times, I was finally influenced to try them for myself — which is a huge vote of confidence for anyone who knows me, considering I am very lazy, not particularly artistically inclined, and my "hobbies" primarily rhyme with Schmetflix. However, I have now made four Woobles and purchased several more! The videos are suuuuper detailed so like they promise, anyone can learn to crochet with them. Once you get the hang of it, it's so soothing and hard to stop, and it becomes — get this — a great thing to do with your hands while watching said Schmetflix! And of course, the finished products are so, so cute and great to keep for yourself or give as gifts. I made the rainbow version of this dino for my boyfriend and it honestly might be the cutest one I've ever made. The spikes and arms were really fun to do, too!
Promising review: "Fred was the first thing I ever crocheted. I decided to give Woobles a try after my daughter made several Woobles animals. It was very easy to get started and the videos were very easy to follow. I’m so happy with Fred and plan on making him a tiny birthday hat and gifting him to my 3-year-old for his birthday." —Tiffany Z.
Get it from The Woobles for $25+ (available with or without a crochet hook). Find more animals here.
8. Bestselling wireless Bluetooth earbuds if you know your loved one would love AirPods, but those are a bit outside your budget. Never fear, because some people say these under-$30 picks are even *better*.
They are also waterproof and come in a rechargeable case, and offer up to 10 hours of play time with one charge.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
9. An amazing heat-changing mug that'll light up with beautiful constellations once they pour in their hot drink. It's something your fave astronomy buff absolutely has to own — it's written in the stars.
Promising review: "Really cool gift idea! I bought this mug as a gift for a friend on a Christmas and he absolutely loved it. When the mug isn’t warm, it’s a really nice matte black, and when a hot liquid is put inside the design is amazing and works perfectly! The whole design did appear and it looked exactly as pictured." —Kohai
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
10. Or a hilariously adorable "Repurrrrtation" mug for the Swiftie in your life who's hoping Rep (TV) arrives sooner than ~300 takeout coffees later~.
I can't tell if it's Meredith or Olivia on here tbh, but she sure is bringing the badass cattitude. This small business makes unique music merch!
Promising review: "This came in and was exactly what I needed to make my life complete. As a Swiftie and cat lover there is no explanation, just repurrration." —Laura Belluomini
Get it from DolanGiftShop on Etsy for $15 (originally $30; available in two sizes and five colors).
11. A beyond fuzzy faux-fur throw blanket the intended recipient won't need any time to warm up to — no matter if they're a human or a pet.
It's machine-washable, so when it gets dirty they can get it clean and back around themselves ASAP.
Promising review: "Un-freaking-believable! My family fights over this blanket. It's like being wrapped in a silky, feathery, warm cloud! It's even soft on both sides. I've been told to buy more so my family will stop fighting. It's simply like chicken noodle soup for your body." —Melinda Deas
Get it from Amazon for $33.20+ (available in five sizes and 23 colors).
12. An awesome National Geographic plush sea otter care set that I would have fully freaked out over — in the best way — as a kid, and other aspiring vets and animal rescuers will, too. It comes with an adorable otter stuffie with sound effects, a carrying bag, stickers, toy medical supplies (plus a very important clam accessory), and a QR code to access more educational content. Um, Santa??? I have a request.
It's recommended for ages 3 and up.
Promising review: "I was so happy to see this otter also makes various sounds, which I did not realize. There are buttons in the neck and paw, and the sounds are realistic, not just cutesy. My kid especially loves the special seat with otter tail hole in the orange bag, and the clam shell that opens up. A perfect gift." —b.andherbooks
Get it from Amazon for $33.31.