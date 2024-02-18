29 Affordable Things That Basically Pay For Themselves After The First Use

1. A jewelry cleaning stick precise enough to clean every every last corner of your most prized gems and get them to shine as bright as Rihanna said they would — no jeweler required.
2. A 100% natural oven scrub made with essential oils (or there's an unscented option, if you prefer) that's ready to work cleaning miracles on all the not-yummy gunk and residue left over from making all those delicious dinners. Gotta get your equipment fresh and ready for all your next culinary endeavors!
It is from a small cleaning product biz based in Fairfield, Connecticut and comes with a metallic scrubber!
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I had tried so many products to clean the glass on my oven doors with no luck. The auto-clean cycle just baked it on the glass. THIS STUFF IS AMAZING! It took me about 15 minutes to get the glass on both my oven doors clean. Very minimal scrubbing effort required. I will be telling all of my friends." —Teresa Casner
Get it from Everneat on Etsy or Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).
3. Fanola purple shampoo reviewers swear by for keeping their blonde hair looking its best — not brassy or yellow — with fewer $$$ trips to the salon for touch-ups.
4. A pack of twisty cable savers to help protect and extend the life of the charger cords you use every day (and basically power your life, not just your devices). Bonus — they'll also help you tell your cords apart from those of friends, family, and your S.O.!
5. A compact cold brew maker that'll seriously save you coin on Starbucks and Dunkin' long-term. Just add coffee grounds and water to this baby and let it brew overnight (or up to 36 hours) for wonderfully crisp cold coffee. It's dishwasher safe and can also keep your brew fresh for days!
6. Charcoal shoe deodorizers made to absorb nasty, sweaty stenches and help you keep wearing those beloved sneakers as long as humanly possible.
7. A squishtastic cleaning putty, because apparently, adults aren't supposed to have crumbs and dust from last month lurking in their keyboards? Sounds fake but OK. Just push this onto the hard-to-clean area (it also works wonders on car vents), then squish it back into a blob and back into the container, and it's ready to be used again! Or, you could just play with it, you do you.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product on TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
8. LABeautyologist no-drip cleansing cuffs that'll make your nightly face wash so much less messy, and leave you so so grateful. They'll absorb all the drips down your wrists as you get sudsy with your fave cleanser!
LABeautyologist is a small, Black woman-owned business!
Jasmin Sandal writes: "There are a number of things that bug me in this world, but one thing that consistently grinds my gears is the feeling of soaking wet, sopping sleeves after I've cleansed my face. No matter how high I roll them up, water just finds a way to trickle down towards my sleeves. I've even resorted to just wearing T-shirts to avoid the problem, but then my arms are still soaked and I still end up leaving a puddle of water behind in the bathroom. Enter: these cozy-soft cuffs. They're truly adorable, absorb allll the water, dry quickly, *and* they're machine washable! To me, they're a must-have and worth every single penny to avoid a small but totally annoying problem."
Get a set of two from LABeautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in two colors).
9. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces. In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading.
10. A Bluapple freshness saver that's a cute and clever way to save $$ on veggies and solve your problem of produce going bad before you can eat it. Inside each apple is a packet that absorbs ethylene gas, a compound that causes produce to over-ripen. Each packet lasts up to three months and can help produce stay fresh 2–3 times as long!
11. The MakeUp Eraser, a magical plush cloth that'll make it easy to do the annoying-but-necessary task of removing your makeup at the end of the day. It can take off EVERY LAST DROP with just water, and you can wash and reuse it over and over and over. Remind me why you spent so much money on other cleansers and removers again?
12. Some collapsible silicone straws complete with carrying cases and cleaning brushes so you'll never have to feel bad about using a disposable straw in public or at home again. Plus they're super cute!
13. Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes. It'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in a tangled-up ball. Anything that makes laundry day suck less is a win in my book.
14. A ScratchPad that'll basically get your dog to file their *own* nails while scratching away. No more battles with Buddy to get him to sit still for a trim that leaves you both miserable. Pupper pedis will no longer be something you both dread, and they'll take up way less time.
15. A pair of aerating wineglasses, which might take home the prize for best combo of form and function, ever. The glass aerates wine as you pour and puts on a super satisfying show while it does!
16. A makeup Spatty (as seen on Shark Tank) to rescue the last drops of your lotions and potions from the corners of their containers even when the typical pump won't. The brands just want you to buy more, but you're not falling for that! Now you won't be rebuying concealer until that bottle is fully wiped clean.
17. A waterproof pouch that'll make aquatic excursions way less stressful — no more worrying about your phone while you're on a boat, at the beach, surfing, or even snorkeling! And since you can actually use your touchscreen through the clear PVC, you'll still be able to take pics of your (human and sea creature) pals!
Reviewers do note that the touchscreen doesn't work as well when you're actually underwater. It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches).
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river. I assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie M.
Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in 14 colors).
18. A Swiffer-compatible reusable duster refill made from colorful fleece for a swap that's more sustainable, more economical, and more fun than disposable refills. Win, win, win!
It's from a Michigan-based Etsy shop! Psst...avoid using fabric softener when washing this bb so it won't lose its static cling.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these Swiffer replacements! They make life so much easier. And I am always happy to find ways to create less trash and save money in the long run. I highly recommend these!" —Etsy Customer
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.99 (available in 10 colors).
19. Foot Glide, which is the ~balm~ if you'd like to live life without blisters. Roll it all over your delicate tootsies to keep them safe from the torture some call "breaking in new flats." It is sweat- and water-resistant, made with vitamin A and C for skin-softening goodness, and has over 9,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings.
20. And a reusable, latex-free toe cap here to solve the lifelong problem of bandages and other covers never staying on your toes. These will keep you comfy no matter what blisters, corns, ingrown toenails, and calluses have to say about it.
21. Reusable silicone baking liners that are not only more eco-friendly and economical than regular paper ones, but cuter and more fun, too. Enjoy the win, cupcake!
22. Aztec Secret Healing Clay Mask, a fan-fave natural mask that feels so much like a spa treatment, you'll forget it's doing the serious skincare work of helping get all the gunk out of your pores. No wonder it has over 72,000 5-star ratings!
It can also work for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks, and even soothing insect bites!
Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought a brand of raw apple cider vinegar with the mother to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. This mask had been such a lifesaver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" —Afton StAmour
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).
And check out our full review of the Aztec Secret clay mask.
23. A makeup brush cleanser to have your beloved brushes (which are currently caked in powder) suds-enly looking like new. Washing your brushes is always one of those responsible person tasks you procrastinate, but this'll make it effortless.
24. A wondrous pink shoe cleaning solution and brush kit, because it's not particularly economical to treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers every few months — but you can certainly make your favorite pair *look* brand new with this stuff at least that often.
25. A Kitsch satin pillowcase that'll not only look and feel luxe, but also be easier on your skin and hair than your standard pillowcase. Less skin irritation and less morning hair frizz? Don't mind if we do!
26. An absolutely ingenious purse-cleaning sticky ball, in case you currently have 100 calories' worth of pretzel crumbs at the bottom of your purse like I do. This lil' friend has a washable and reusable sticky ball inside the plastic casing, so it'll roll around and collect all that grossness and you can continue blissfully not cleaning your purse out for months at a time 😜.
Promising review: "These are THE BEST. they collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean. Super small and easy to clean as well!!" –SueMagoo29
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).