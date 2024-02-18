Skip To Content
    29 Affordable Things That Basically Pay For Themselves After The First Use

    Check out these cheap solutions to super common problems *now* so you don't have to pay more to fix 'em *later*.

    by
    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Jasmin Sandal
    by Jasmin Sandal

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A jewelry cleaning stick precise enough to clean every every last corner of your most prized gems and get them to shine as bright as Rihanna said they would — no jeweler required.

    A reviewer showing a foggy, dull green ring at first, then the ring looking clear and brighter after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler — it took me less than a minute to clean and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" —KFray

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in multipacks).

    2. 100% natural oven scrub made with essential oils (or there's an unscented option, if you prefer) that's ready to work cleaning miracles on all the not-yummy gunk and residue left over from making all those delicious dinners. Gotta get your equipment fresh and ready for all your next culinary endeavors!

    gif of hands getting dirty oven glass door clean with scrub
    Everneat/Etsy

    It is from a small cleaning product biz based in Fairfield, Connecticut and comes with a metallic scrubber!

    Promising review: "I was skeptical because I had tried so many products to clean the glass on my oven doors with no luck. The auto-clean cycle just baked it on the glass. THIS STUFF IS AMAZING! It took me about 15 minutes to get the glass on both my oven doors clean. Very minimal scrubbing effort required. I will be telling all of my friends." —Teresa Casner 

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy or Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    3. Fanola purple shampoo reviewers swear by for keeping their blonde hair looking its best — not brassy or yellow — with fewer $$$ trips to the salon for touch-ups.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thank goodness I found this stuff!!! I'm pretty religious in getting my hair done every 10–12 weeks, mainly because my hair always goes warm and it bugs me. I'm not sure if there were new products used this last time I went to the salon but my hair turned brassy within four weeks instead of the usual 10. Instead of taking the 40-mile drive to the salon and paying all that money again, I got this shampoo. I used it like shampoo the first night, leaving it in for two minutes. The second night, I used it like a mask, leaving it on for five minutes. Seriously where has this shampoo been all my hair-coloring life?!" —S. Elison

    Get it from Amazon for $9.93+ (available in four sizes).

    4. A pack of twisty cable savers to help protect and extend the life of the charger cords you use every day (and basically power your life, not just your devices). Bonus — they'll also help you tell your cords apart from those of friends, family, and your S.O.!

    A computer and phone charger showing the twisty cable savers around the wire
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to put on and saved a ton of money by extending life of chargers. Also used it on my worn-out chargers and they are working better having been externally reinforced by this product." —Amazon Buyer

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four color sets).

    5. A compact cold brew maker that'll seriously save you coin on Starbucks and Dunkin' long-term. Just add coffee grounds and water to this baby and let it brew overnight (or up to 36 hours) for wonderfully crisp cold coffee. It's dishwasher safe and can also keep your brew fresh for days!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just like everyone else, I wanted the cost savings and convenience of iced coffee at home. I followed the instructions (def used 15 tablespoons as suggested). Then added the filtered water from our fridge. Mine sat a little over 14 hours and it was perfect! I didn't have coarse ground coffee in the house so I used my regular Folgers med/dark and it was perfect! I was worried the grinds would seep into the pitcher through the filter net but surprisingly it didn't! I removed the filter part and it was super easy to clean. I added ice, a little bit more water to the concentrate and then some flavored creamer! And wow! Perfect for summer days! Looking forward to using this with my protein smoothies to make vanilla latte shakes." —LLA

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    6. Charcoal shoe deodorizers made to absorb nasty, sweaty stenches and help you keep wearing those beloved sneakers as long as humanly possible.

    The gray charcoal packets inside several pairs of shoes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a pair of black leather flats that stank so badly my husband would yell at me if I took them off anywhere near him. But I love the shoes!!! So I had to find something to make the stench go away without leaving me with an allergic reaction. Mini Moso was the answer. I honestly couldn’t believe it. A few days after placing them in my prized shoes I took a whiff from about a foot away. Nothing. I got closer. Nothing. I stuck my nose practically in the shoe. Ok, maybe that’s pushing things, but I’ve got to tell you that 95% of the broken-in leather grossness was gone. So happy!!!" —Erin

    Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90.

    For more info, check out our Moso shoe deodorizer review.

    7. A squishtastic cleaning putty, because apparently, adults aren't supposed to have crumbs and dust from last month lurking in their keyboards? Sounds fake but OK. Just push this onto the hard-to-clean area (it also works wonders on car vents), then squish it back into a blob and back into the container, and it's ready to be used again! Or, you could just play with it, you do you.

    Model using putty to clean keyboard
    four grid image of the putty being used in a car on the door handle, steering wheel, console panel, and center panel
    Amazon

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product on TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    8. LABeautyologist no-drip cleansing cuffs that'll make your nightly face wash so much less messy, and leave you so so grateful. They'll absorb all the drips down your wrists as you get sudsy with your fave cleanser!

    GIF of model washing their face, one hand with cleansing cuff on and text
    model wearing the grey cuffs
    @labeautyologist / Via www.instagram.com, LABeautyologist

    LABeautyologist is a small, Black woman-owned business!

    Jasmin Sandal writes: "There are a number of things that bug me in this world, but one thing that consistently grinds my gears is the feeling of soaking wet, sopping sleeves after I've cleansed my face. No matter how high I roll them up, water just finds a way to trickle down towards my sleeves. I've even resorted to just wearing T-shirts to avoid the problem, but then my arms are still soaked and I still end up leaving a puddle of water behind in the bathroom. Enter: these cozy-soft cuffs. They're truly adorable, absorb allll the water, dry quickly, *and* they're machine washable! To me, they're a must-have and worth every single penny to avoid a small but totally annoying problem."

    Get a set of two from LABeautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in two colors).

    9. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces. In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading.

    Reviewer image of stained wood without use of polish and clean wood with use of polish
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! We have an older log cabin that was pretty neglected, both inside and out. Our wood floors were faded and worn. The outside logs looked dry and faded. I decided to give this a try before paying to have the floors sanded and refinished; and also outside before having the whole log home restained. This stuff is absolutely amazing. It soaks into the wood and really revitalizes it. In spots that the wood soaks it in quickly, a second or third treatment may be needed. I just squirted it on the floor and mopped it in with a mircofiber mop. Outside, I added it to a rag and simply wiped the logs. It's been a week now and this is not a temporary fix like you might see with Orange Glo or others that leave a greasy, temporary finish. What an awesome buy!!!" —Frank T.

    Get 16 ounces from Amazon for $9.98.

    10. A Bluapple freshness saver that's a cute and clever way to save $$ on veggies and solve your problem of produce going bad before you can eat it. Inside each apple is a packet that absorbs ethylene gas, a compound that causes produce to over-ripen. Each packet lasts up to three months and can help produce stay fresh 2–3 times as long!

    Amazon

    Get some refill packets here.

    Promising review: "I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies and I have definitely noticed a difference. My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we had a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." —Mariposa

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.

    11. The MakeUp Eraser, a magical plush cloth that'll make it easy to do the annoying-but-necessary task of removing your makeup at the end of the day. It can take off EVERY LAST DROP with just water, and you can wash and reuse it over and over and over. Remind me why you spent so much money on other cleansers and removers again?

    BuzzFeed employee showing how well the towel removes a full face of makeup
    BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I'm a drag queen with pretty sensitive skin. I CAKE on the cosmetics to create my illusions, and the cold cream and terrycloth removal method was just not working. My skin would be raw, and I'd have to go through three cloths just to get 90% of my face off, and still have to go to bed with some eyeliner on. Cue MakeUp Eraser. This little puppy made me go from woman back to man in less than two minutes with JUST WATER. I have on full coverage stage foundation, enough powder to choke a horse, 24-hour-wear lipstick, and tons of black eyeshadow with glitter. Buy it! It's awesome." —Luke (@chastityst.cage on Instagram)

    Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in six colors).

    12. Some collapsible silicone straws complete with carrying cases and cleaning brushes so you'll never have to feel bad about using a disposable straw in public or at home again. Plus they're super cute!

    The colorful straws being used in smoothies, milk, and iced tea
    Amazon

    They come with four carrying pouches and two cleaning brushes!

    Promising review: "Very flexible, fits into my 32 oz. stainless-steel bottle, cleans easily...I just stick them in the dishwasher and no problems. I've had them a few weeks, I believe, and I love them. They do fold up easily to place in the holders, however, I'm not sure the holders will keep them clean. The straws themselves are great though! I would definitely buy again. I'll probably buy some for gifts. These would also be good to use with a regular Yeti cup lid or similar product, which was my original reason to buy them due to their flexibility...no need to buy a special lid for a straw to fit if you use these." —GMarie

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.99.

    13. Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes. It'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in a tangled-up ball. Anything that makes laundry day suck less is a win in my book.

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    They're reusable, BPA-free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and one for the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in a four-pack).

    14. A ScratchPad that'll basically get your dog to file their *own* nails while scratching away. No more battles with Buddy to get him to sit still for a trim that leaves you both miserable. Pupper pedis will no longer be something you both dread, and they'll take up way less time.

    ScratchPadforDogs / Etsy

    It's from a small biz based in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Promising review: "My pittie struggled with getting his nails clipped after a bad grooming experience. With one use he’s already got it down and it’s made the process 100% easier." —Etsy Customer

    Get it from ScratchPadforDogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in two styles and three grit levels).

    15. A pair of aerating wineglasses, which might take home the prize for best combo of form and function, ever. The glass aerates wine as you pour and puts on a super satisfying show while it does!

    Aerating wine glass cup with a mini cup with holes inside
    amazon.com

    Bonus — they're dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "We tested them by comparing the wine before and after using the glass and there WAS a difference in the quality of the taste. Most items are mostly hype but this one seems to be real. Besides, it's cute to watch it flow." —KHofferMD

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $50.

    16. A makeup Spatty (as seen on Shark Tank) to rescue the last drops of your lotions and potions from the corners of their containers even when the typical pump won't. The brands just want you to buy more, but you're not falling for that! Now you won't be rebuying concealer until that bottle is fully wiped clean.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a great tool! I use the small one to get the remaining makeup (especially foundation) out of the bottles. It ain't pretty but it works — just take a look at what came out of these jars (above)!" —Ashley Ruiz

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two styles), and get a version for the kitchen here.

    17. waterproof pouch that'll make aquatic excursions way less stressful — no more worrying about your phone while you're on a boat, at the beach, surfing, or even snorkeling! And since you can actually use your touchscreen through the clear PVC, you'll still be able to take pics of your (human and sea creature) pals!

    reviewer's video underwater of turtles using the waterproof pouch
    reviewer's phone in waterproof pouch
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers do note that the touchscreen doesn't work as well when you're actually underwater. It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). 

    Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river. I assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie M.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in 14 colors).

    18. A Swiffer-compatible reusable duster refill made from colorful fleece for a swap that's more sustainable, more economical, and more fun than disposable refills. Win, win, win!

    Cut up fleece fabric swiffer heads in different color combinations
    TS Designs / Etsy

    It's from a Michigan-based Etsy shop! Psst...avoid using fabric softener when washing this bb so it won't lose its static cling.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these Swiffer replacements! They make life so much easier. And I am always happy to find ways to create less trash and save money in the long run. I highly recommend these!" —Etsy Customer

    Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.99 (available in 10 colors).

    19. Foot Glide, which is the ~balm~ if you'd like to live life without blisters. Roll it all over your delicate tootsies to keep them safe from the torture some call "breaking in new flats." It is sweat- and water-resistant, made with vitamin A and C for skin-softening goodness, and has over 9,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings.

    A model using the deodorant-like balm to apply to their feet
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I thought this stuff was a bunch of BS, I was like pssh what a waste of $8 ON AMAZON FOR THIS LITTLE THING. Well, I put it on today on spots where my flats rub off the skin. My feet survived an entire day, INTACT! Highly recommend. This product made wearing shoes that rub on your ankles/backs of your feet doable!!!!" —Jamie

    "All, I am proud to post that I had just completed the 2018 Boston Marathon in torrential rain and hurricane winds. It’s like when you walk from your car to your house door and you are soaked from head to toe. One of the absolute worst conditions for a marathon. A friend recommended Body and Foot Glide...I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain. Sneakers soaked at the start. I cannot rave more about this product. Incredible value to save you a lot of pain. Highly recommended for bad weather, breaking in new shoes, etc." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    20. And a reusable, latex-free toe cap here to solve the lifelong problem of bandages and other covers never staying on your toes. These will keep you comfy no matter what blisters, corns, ingrown toenails, and calluses have to say about it.

    A reviewer showing the nude toe cap over their big toe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an unbelievable product! I work 12-hour shifts in the hospital and need protection for the corn on my left great toe. I purchased the size large and it fit well. Underneath my socks and athletic shoes, I completely forgot I was wearing it — bonus! The silicone is very soft and flexible and cleans easily. The product is priced well for the quality and quantity (six) that is provided. Each toe cap is packaged individually in the bag so the order can be shared with others if desired. I would absolutely recommend this since it has held up quite well for the 17 hours I often have it on (from the time I wake up until I am back from my shift). Cleans and dries easily and has maintained its shape." —LJ

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three sizes and four colors).

    21. Reusable silicone baking liners that are not only more eco-friendly and economical than regular paper ones, but cuter and more fun, too. Enjoy the win, cupcake!

    A reviewer showing muffins removed from the silicone cups
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've only made one batch of muffins with them so far, but I love this product already! The muffins came out really easily and didn't leave much on the silicone. The liners hold their shape; so they could probably even be used without a muffin pan. And my 20-month-old enjoys playing with them while I'm not baking!" —Brian G.

    "I bought these to make pumpkin chocolate chip baked oatmeal cups in.....they are fantastic! I can put the ingredients in, bake them and pop them right out! I bought a set of 12...then discovered I needed more than 12, so I bought another set (different brand/ from a different place) and I found that the ones from Amazon were much more sturdy and thicker than the ones bought elsewhere." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $7.59 (also available as a set of 24).

    22. Aztec Secret Healing Clay Mask, a fan-fave natural mask that feels so much like a spa treatment, you'll forget it's doing the serious skincare work of helping get all the gunk out of your pores. No wonder it has over 72,000 5-star ratings! 

    Reviewer before with redness and acne scarring
    same reviewer with no redness or acne scarring
    www.amazon.com

    It can also work for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks, and even soothing insect bites!

    Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought a brand of raw apple cider vinegar with the mother to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. This mask had been such a lifesaver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" —Afton StAmour

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).

    And check out our full review of the Aztec Secret clay mask.

    23. A makeup brush cleanser to have your beloved brushes (which are currently caked in powder) suds-enly looking like new. Washing your brushes is always one of those responsible person tasks you procrastinate, but this'll make it effortless.

    A reviewer showing makeup brushes with powder and blush on it at first, then the brushes looking cleaner after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I purchased two bottles. I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I had never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint 'shampoo scent' but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. They got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz out and ruin the shape but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Katastrophe

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.98.

    24. A wondrous pink shoe cleaning solution and brush kit, because it's not particularly economical to treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers every few months — but you can certainly make your favorite pair *look* brand new with this stuff at least that often.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after of dirty black sneaker with ruined white soles and then totally clean sneakers with perfectly white soles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works great! I was hesitant to use this on my wife's white Nikes so I started with a pair of mine that are solid black and they looked brand-new. The liquid is the pink in the pictures, so I was worried it would stain her white shoes. Luckily this is not the case, not only did it not stain them but they look great. I also did a pair of her camo Nikes that turned out great as well. I would say that the black and camo ones I did turned out better, they look as good as new. Overall, love this product, works great and only takes a very small amount per pair so this will last for a long time." —Josh & Esther

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in two sizes).

    25. A Kitsch satin pillowcase that'll not only look and feel luxe, but also be easier on your skin and hair than your standard pillowcase. Less skin irritation and less morning hair frizz? Don't mind if we do!

    A model putting their head on a pillow with the leopard print satin pillowcase over it
    Kitsch

    Promising review: "I love my satin pillowcase. It’s made such a difference with my hair. Especially on my dry shampoo days. I wake up with a good hair day! You have to believe me and buy one for yourself! Amazing!!" —Alison

    Get it from Kitsch for $19+ or Amazon for $18.99+ (available in standard/queen and king sizes and 23 colors).

    26. An absolutely ingenious purse-cleaning sticky ball, in case you currently have 100 calories' worth of pretzel crumbs at the bottom of your purse like I do. This lil' friend has a washable and reusable sticky ball inside the plastic casing, so it'll roll around and collect all that grossness and you can continue blissfully not cleaning your purse out for months at a time 😜.

    a pink sequin bag open to show the pink ball
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are THE BEST. they collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean. Super small and easy to clean as well!!" –SueMagoo29

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).

    27. A water flosser that's essential but anything but basic — this top-tier Waterpik model has 10 pressure settings and comes with seven tips for different purposes or users within one household. Your family dentist will be so proud of you all!

    Water flosser in hand. The flosser has a handle with a narrow tip and a wire connecting it to a water reservoir
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So...this is amazing. This is my first review ever on Amazon after ordering numerous things. I had perio