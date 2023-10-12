6 Underrated Horror-Comedy Movies You Need To See ASAP

Community·Updated on Oct 12, 20236 Underrated Horror-Comedy Movies You Need To See ASAPCalling all fans of Scary Movie and Shaun of the Dead!by KatieCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Totally Killer (2023) Prime Video/Blumhouse Gotta start with a brand new one! If you have Amazon Prime, go give this time-traveling horror flick a shot. Kiernan Shipka plays a modern-day teen who finds herself back in the late '80s, in the perfect position to try to prevent the murder of her mother's best friends. Super entertaining and kept me guessing the whole time! 2. Freaky (2020) Blumhouse A teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) switches bodies with a serial killer (Vince Vaughn) and must race against the clock to reverse the curse before she's trapped in his body forever. I actually can't wait to watch this one again because it was such a fun movie. Despite the horrible, gruesome murders...Vince Vaughn is great as a teenage girl. 3. Ready or Not (2019) Searchlight Pictures This one threw me for a loop because I was not expecting pretty much everything that happened, so I won't spoil it. Essentially, a newlywed bride (Samara Weaving) must play a...unique...game of hide-and-seek with her wealthy in-laws (a stunning cast, including Adam Brody!) in order to survive the night and prove her worth to join the family. And yet, there were quite a few laughable scenes. Such a fun movie and super entertaining. 4. Better Watch Out (2016) Well Go Entertainment USA On a seemingly ordinary night of babysitting, a teenage boy's sinister plan to win over his crush spirals out of control when a home invasion forces his babysitter and friend to fight for their lives against his twisted games and deluded fantasies. Not only did this movie bring the holiday spirit, but it has a twist that I still can't believe! Gruesome, yet light, give this Christmassy horror flick a go. 5. Trick 'r Treat (2007) Warner Bros A group of individuals in a small town become the targets of a malevolent trick-or-treater and are forced to face their own dark secrets and sins on Halloween night. This movie is honestly scary, but definitely has some LOL moments. Also, some disgusting moments. Great for Halloween. 6. And What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Madman Films Written, directed, and starring Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement (best known from his comedy duo Flight of the Conchords), a group of centuries-old vampires living in modern-day New Zealand navigate their relationships, struggles with identity, and encounters with humans and werewolves. I didn't know what to expect with this one, but it is HILARIOUS. I mean, they created a show based on it — which I haven't gotten into yet, but I'm gonna give it another go. If you've seen neither, definitely start with the original movie — it's just so worth it. Are there any other comedy-horror films that you love? Let me know about them in the comments below!