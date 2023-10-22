30 "Dream House" Products From Wayfair That Are Surprisingly Affordable

1. A four-piece outdoor furniture set so you can basically add another "room" to the house — and it will 100% be your new favorite space this fall.
2. An adjustable-width closet organizer to give you the closet of your dreams (okay, so it's not quite a full walk-in with a dressing area and a shoe wall, but this will do the trick).
3. A chic bar cart that will create a social and welcoming space for people to gather around, because you've always said you wanted to entertain!
4. An elevated garden planter for those of us who don't have extensive outdoor space. This is the year you become the urban farmer you were always destined to be.
5. A stylish adjustable standing desk, because you don't need the Resolute desk, but you do need something better than the cardboard boxes you've had stacked for three years now.
6. A room-darkening curtain panel or two so you can keep the light — and perhaps even the nosy neighbors you'd like to avoid — out.
7. A combination air fryer and toaster oven, because even though you might not have a chef's kitchen with a double oven, this little guy can work wonders and churn out delicious side dishes while the main event cooks.
8. A luxurious freestanding soaking tub that will totally transform your bathroom and how you experience it. Who said taking a bath before bed was just for the kiddos?
9. A hall tree so you don't feel tempted to move just to get a coat closet. No more tripping over that gigantic pile of shoes, jackets, backpacks, and purses next to the door.
10. A kids' playground set that will change your world because you can sit and have a moment of peace (and even drink your coffee while it's still hot) while the kiddos get their wiggles out.
11. A convertible sofa that not only shows you have good taste but also that you're a thoughtful host for out-of-town guests. This is perfect if you don't have a separate guest bedroom but really wish you did.
12. A kitchen cart so you can have the island you've always wanted without the headache of a kitchen reno (save that for next year).
13. A modern vanity to update the bathroom and give you enough under-the-sink storage to hold your rapidly expanding skincare collection.
14. A chic chandelier that will brighten things up a bit and have you seeing the home you've made in a whole new, well, light.
15. A gold arched standing mirror to make any space look bigger and also provide the perfect spot for you to snap a fabulous pic of your OOTD.
16. A three-bag laundry sorter with shelving that will turn your least favorite chore into the stuff organizing dreams are made of (and maybe even prevent more laundry mountains from forming).
17. A set of vinyl peel-and-stick mosaic tiles, because upgrading your backsplash is a great way to *stick* the landing with a kitchen or bathroom refresh.
18. A Hollywood-style vanity that will add some serious glam to your room, complete with the good lighting a star like you deserves. 🌟
19. An upgraded shower head with different water pressure options because the ~drip, drip, drip~ you currently have is just not working for you.
20. An electric fireplace that actually delivers heat because you've always dreamed of sitting by the fire with a good book. What's more is this one comes without all the mess and maintenance!
21. A set of two pretty canvas prints to hang on the white wall that you've spent way too much time staring at and trying to figure out what to do with.
22. A pull-down touch-activated faucet that you can install yourself and might even make doing the dishes more enjoyable. Yeah, let that *sink* in.
23. A pool table to turn your basement into the town's best new billiards bar (jukebox, regulars, and $1 drinks not included).
24. A colorful flat-weave rug that will hide the old flooring you just can't *stand* to look at anymore — plus, your feet will thank you!
25. A solid wood room divider so you can carve out some space for a WFH office or create the perfect private workout area for your beloved stationary bike.
26. A steel wood-burning fire pit that will have you feeling toasty and like you're out camping with your friends — even if it's just in your backyard.
27. A splurge-worthy refrigerator upgrade that you will use every single day and wonder how you even lived without it before. The "family hub" can show photos, play music, display recipes, and even show you what's inside the fridge without opening the door.
28. An all-season down-alternative comforter to give you a renewed sense of appreciation for your bed and a refreshed perspective on your home each day after a perfect night's sleep.
29. A clear plastic organizer that will help give your pantry the rainbow-organized glow-up it deserves.
30. A storage ottoman to help you take your kiddo's play space (aka your living room) back to a place where adults can sit and relax in a matter of minutes.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.