    30 "Dream House" Products From Wayfair That Are Surprisingly Affordable

    Yes, you are now the person who gets excited about a new rug. Lean into it.

    Kathleen Shea-Porter
    by Kathleen Shea-Porter

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A four-piece outdoor furniture set so you can basically add another "room" to the house — and it will 100% be your new favorite space this fall.

    the outdoor set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to put together and comfortable! Add some nice pillows and you are all set!!" —Priscilla

    Price: $254.99+ (originally $399.99; available in two colors)

    2. An adjustable-width closet organizer to give you the closet of your dreams (okay, so it's not quite a full walk-in with a dressing area and a shoe wall, but this will do the trick).

    Wayfair, Natalya / Via Wayfair

    Promising review: "I shopped around before I bought these. I purchased three units so far. These are better than the ones from your local home improvement stores. The price is awesome. The quality is great! Easy to install, after you get the hang of it. You can adjust the system to fit your needs. I will be doing all my closets with this system!" —Melanie

    Price: $249+ (available in three configurations and four colors)

    3. A chic bar cart that will create a social and welcoming space for people to gather around, because you've always said you wanted to entertain!

    gold-tone bar cart with wine bottle and glass storage
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just what we were looking for! This bar cart is affordable and stylish. It’s also big enough to hold a good amount of liquor." —Adaeze

    Price: $70.99+ (available in three frame and four top colors)

    4. An elevated garden planter for those of us who don't have extensive outdoor space. This is the year you become the urban farmer you were always destined to be.

    a reviewer photo of the planter on a deck
    Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very pleased with this planter! I ordered two for our patio. Coordinates well with other pieces. Happy to have the elevated planting capability. Good style and value for the price." —Katrina

    Price: $224.99 (available in two colors)

    5. A stylish adjustable standing desk, because you don't need the Resolute desk, but you do need something better than the cardboard boxes you've had stacked for three years now.

    the desk in a home office
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this desk to have the flexibility to stand or sit throughout the day. Not only does it work as intended, but it’s a nice piece that adds to the decor. I’m very happy I went with this desk for my home office." —Cristina 

    Price: $189.99 (originally $599)

    6. A room-darkening curtain panel or two so you can keep the light — and perhaps even the nosy neighbors you'd like to avoid — out.

    The curtain pictured in the mineral color
    Wayfair

    Each panel is sold separately.

    Promising review: "Curtains are great! They do exactly what they are meant to do. Block the light and look great!" —Grace

    Price: $9.28+ (originally $26.99+, available in 19 colors and five sizes)

    7. A combination air fryer and toaster oven, because even though you might not have a chef's kitchen with a double oven, this little guy can work wonders and churn out delicious side dishes while the main event cooks.

    a reviewer photo of the toaster oven air fryer on a kitchen counter
    Teresa Hurley / Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love our toaster oven, especially the option to air fry or bake! It can fit a regular box pizza if you put foil down below and bake it on the rack!" —Jen

    Price: $219

    8. A luxurious freestanding soaking tub that will totally transform your bathroom and how you experience it. Who said taking a bath before bed was just for the kiddos?

    a reviewer photo of the tub in a bathroom
    Natalie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This tub is the perfect centerpiece and focal point of our bathroom refresh. It’s proven to be durable, excellent craftsmanship, and the customer service we’ve experienced with Woodbridge has been outstanding. Overall excellent value." —Brough

    Price: $693.49+ (originally $818.10; available in five hardware finishes)

    9. A hall tree so you don't feel tempted to move just to get a coat closet. No more tripping over that gigantic pile of shoes, jackets, backpacks, and purses next to the door.

    dark brown and black hall tree with coat rack hooks and shoe storage on bottom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s exactly what I was looking for. It’s small enough to fit into the small space between my kitchen door and the TV hack. It was VERY easy to assemble. I did it by myself and pretty quickly. I managed to make it fit eight pairs of shoes, which is not bad considering the size of the shoe storage. The hooks are not fixed, which is great because you can move them around. I left three at the bottom and put the others on the upper bar. Overall a great purchase." —Lusana

    Price: $65.99 (originally $106.89)

    10. A kids' playground set that will change your world because you can sit and have a moment of peace (and even drink your coffee while it's still hot) while the kiddos get their wiggles out.

    a reviewer photo of the playset in a yard
    Taylor / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this set around the pandemic and when my 6-year-old does online learning. She loves it and continues to play on it every day. It's well made and sturdy." —Janice

    Price: $279.99 (originally $524.99)

    11. A convertible sofa that not only shows you have good taste but also that you're a thoughtful host for out-of-town guests. This is perfect if you don't have a separate guest bedroom but really wish you did.

    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "In love! The futon needed two people to assemble, and it is very heavy, but that’s good because we felt secure to sit and lay on it. It looks great and is such a good price!" —Amber

    Price: $374.99 (originally $782)

    12. A kitchen cart so you can have the island you've always wanted without the headache of a kitchen reno (save that for next year).

    Amanda / Wayfair, Leslie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this. Put it together in only a few hours by myself. Sturdy piece and really lovely addition to my kitchen." —Rachael

    Price: $379.99+ (available in four colors)

    13. A modern vanity to update the bathroom and give you enough under-the-sink storage to hold your rapidly expanding skincare collection.

    a reviewer photo of the gray vanity in a bathroom
    Katie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful color! It’s very sturdy and looks great in our bathroom." —Laila

    Price: $539.99+ (originally $709.99; available in four colors and two hardware finishes)

    14. A chic chandelier that will brighten things up a bit and have you seeing the home you've made in a whole new, well, light.

    a reviewer photo of the matte black chandelier
    Gaudy / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this fixture. We have low-watt bulbs, so it gives off a cozy, warm light. It’s better than I imagined!" —Andrea

    Price: $119.99+ (originally $225; available in four colors)

    15. A gold arched standing mirror to make any space look bigger and also provide the perfect spot for you to snap a fabulous pic of your OOTD.

    The mirror standing in the corner of a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Stunning! This mirror in gold is absolutely beautiful! It’s the perfect height and has no blemishes or imperfections. Came packaged carefully and was completely assembled and ready to go! Looks so pretty in my daughter's room." —Jamie

    Price: $161.99+ (originally $175.99; available in four colors)

    16. A three-bag laundry sorter with shelving that will turn your least favorite chore into the stuff organizing dreams are made of (and maybe even prevent more laundry mountains from forming).

    The laundry sorter with cleaning products on its shelves
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect fit! Exactly what our laundry room needed, and sturdy enough to last." —Shannon

    Price: $121.99 (originally $144.99)

    17. A set of vinyl peel-and-stick mosaic tiles, because upgrading your backsplash is a great way to *stick* the landing with a kitchen or bathroom refresh.

    The peel and stick tile on a kitchen wall.
    erin / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This peel-and-stick tile is amazing! It is thick, but you can use a utility knife to score it and bend back to cut the tile to desired shape. The adhesive backing is very strong! Nice quick update for any budget." —erin

    Price: $6.38+ (available in three colors)

    18. A Hollywood-style vanity that will add some serious glam to your room, complete with the good lighting a star like you deserves. 🌟

    white vanity with two drawers, circle mirror, and matching stool
    Davina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beyond happy with this vanity! Love that the mirror comes with different light settings and is also the perfect size! I recently purchased for my daughters and we are obsessed!" —Doritha

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $176.99; available in two colors)

    19. An upgraded shower head with different water pressure options because the ~drip, drip, drip~ you currently have is just not working for you.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love our shower head! I like the versatility of the different water flows. The water spray seems larger and feels like rain. It absolutely looks great in our new shower." —Leigh

    Price: $66.25+ (originally $126.75+; available in three colors)

    20. An electric fireplace that actually delivers heat because you've always dreamed of sitting by the fire with a good book. What's more is this one comes without all the mess and maintenance!

    a reviewer photo of the electric fireplace in white
    Katherine / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! Perfect amount of heat and the right size to look the part!" —Danielle

    Price: $365.99+ (originally $729.99; available in three colors)

    21. A set of two pretty canvas prints to hang on the white wall that you've spent way too much time staring at and trying to figure out what to do with.

    a reviewer photo of the paintings on the wall of a dining room
    Chanra / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This two-piece set is gorgeous. The colors are just what I expected and would look great in many different settings; I would definitely recommend." —Cathleen

    Price: $145.99+ (available in five sizes)

    22. A pull-down touch-activated faucet that you can install yourself and might even make doing the dishes more enjoyable. Yeah, let that *sink* in.

    A person uses the touch functionality on the brushed gold faucet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE it! Very clean lines, looks beautiful; the color matches my soap dispenser perfectly. The touch feature is very cool. There are two areas you can tap to turn on/off. There is also a timed run time of the water. So you can leave the faucet open and just use the touch feature without the water running endlessly." —Cyndy

    Price: $84.99+ (available in three colors) 

    23. A pool table to turn your basement into the town's best new billiards bar (jukebox, regulars, and $1 drinks not included).

    reviewer&#x27;s photo of the pool table
    Lauri / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Our family loves this table!! Sturdy and so much fun for everyone. We got it for our daughter on Christmas, but we all enjoy the game and the fun! I recommend!!" —Mabel

    Price: $439.99+ (originally $829.99; available in two colors)

    24. A colorful flat-weave rug that will hide the old flooring you just can't *stand* to look at anymore — plus, your feet will thank you!

    The rug styled in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful colors and texture is even richer and thicker than it shows in the pic. Make sure you get the nonstick pad for underneath." —Jennifer

    Price: $76.99+ (available in five sizes)

    25. A solid wood room divider so you can carve out some space for a WFH office or create the perfect private workout area for your beloved stationary bike.

    the divider in the natural color
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I needed a divider for some privacy, and this one fits the bill. The height is perfect, it’s lightweight and practical, plus the price was reasonable." —Danielle

    Price: $73.99 (available in three colors)

    26. A steel wood-burning fire pit that will have you feeling toasty and like you're out camping with your friends — even if it's just in your backyard.

    A reviewer photo of the lit fire pit
    Ana / Wayfair

    Promising review: "A lot bigger than what I thought and it is absolutely beautiful! I'm a big moon and stars kinda gal so this was awesome. We already had got food safe logs when the order was out for delivery. Sat out the first night and just relaxed, cooked hot dogs and made smores. Easy to put together, very nice to sit around it on the patio. Our son loves it, dad thought it looked cool and we think it is perfect." —Kay

    Price: $172.99 (originally $249.99)

    27. A splurge-worthy refrigerator upgrade that you will use every single day and wonder how you even lived without it before. The "family hub" can show photos, play music, display recipes, and even show you what's inside the fridge without opening the door.

    The refrigerator in the stainless steel color
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love my new Samsung refrigerator!! It fits perfectly into my cabinets and works great! I really enjoy the family hub on the door. I have family photos, memos, schedules, and more on the screen. I connect to almost any app and have a music list that I play when I'm in the kitchen!!" —Rita

    Price: $1,899+ (originally $2,443)

    28. An all-season down-alternative comforter to give you a renewed sense of appreciation for your bed and a refreshed perspective on your home each day after a perfect night's sleep.

    the comforter on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Feels like I'm sleeping at the Marriott!! I am a big fan of hotel beds! I always sleep like a baby whenever I stay at a hotel, so I wanted my own bed to feel the same!" —Bradleigh

    Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes twin–king)

    29. A clear plastic organizer that will help give your pantry the rainbow-organized glow-up it deserves.

    A person reaches for snacks in the clear plastic organizer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this. It fits perfectly in my cupboard, and all I have to do is pull it out and I can see everything in it. I'm short, so this was a must for me." —Marjorie

    Price: $14.99

    30. A storage ottoman to help you take your kiddo's play space (aka your living room) back to a place where adults can sit and relax in a matter of minutes.

    The gray storage ottoman pictured in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lovely ottoman, exactly what I was looking for. The size is perfect (bigger than expected, which is a good thing). Very sturdy. Great material. Huge storage space. No regrets!!" —Elina

    Price: $144.99+ (available in six colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.