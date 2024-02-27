25 TikTok Cleaning Products With Satisfying Results

1. A fume-free oven cleaner that cleans all of your baking accidents that left their mark in your oven. Whether you're deep cleaning or spot cleaning, just spray over the mess, wait a few seconds, and wipe. Erase any evidence of baking mishaps, and keep those secrets to yourself.
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better, and let me tell you, I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also, as I saw on the video, works great in shower stalls and tubs!" —Amy L Viau
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8–12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla. No more elbow grease, and no more strong chemical smells for you.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed 'til my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
3. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner designed to deep clean and effortlessly remove stains from your carpets, rugs, and furniture. Maybe your carpet looks a hot mess and you want to replace it, but before you do, give this genius invention a try.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "Saw videos on TikTok wanted to know what works the best for the best prices. Cleaned our cloth chair really better than a professional cleaners did, and cleaned our carpet good. Took longer on the carpet because it was a much bigger scale. Definitely recommend purchasing this and the bissell cleaning products as well." —Carla M. G.
Get it from Amazon for $98 (available with add-ons).
4. A jar of The Pink Stuff, because you need something that pretty much works on everything. I'm sure you're soooo over stains on the wall, grime, soap scum, and overall filth. If I'm right, then you definitely needed this in your house, like, yesterday.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in two sizes).
5. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is loved dearly by pet owners. It's like a sticky lint roller that is designed to trap hair inside of the barrel, allowing you to easily discard it without making a mess. This is a great way to keep your rugs and furniture looking presentable.
Promising review: "Heard about this through TikTok and after some time sitting in my cart, I decided to give it a try and I’m glad I did! It works great and it’s small enough to put away in a convenient spot (I keep mine tucked away under in my TV stand). It’s amazing when you’re tidying up the place in a hurry and you want don’t have much time to vacuum! It’s also very easy to clean. Great purchase!" —Becca
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover, a water-based cleaning spray that will protect your carpets from all types of stains. Even that super old stain that has made itself at home in your carpets doesn't stand a chance against this stain-removing miracle.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then, there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then, above that, there are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years, and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex, and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets, or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-sized jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
7. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner if you're eternally disgusted with how your microwave looks, and asking yourself "when did this happen?" Luckily you won't have to use too much elbow grease to get your microwave cleaned. Just fill with vinegar and water, set the microwave for seven minutes, and there ya go. Good as new!
Promising reviews: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
"TikTok made me buy this! Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
8. A shower door cleaner that will eliminate soap scum and hard water stains, and have your shower door shining bright like a diamond!
Check out this Rain-X TikTok cleaning hack that will keep your shower door sparkling and see-through!
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
9. A Tineco lightweight cordless vacuum featuring some serious suction power to remove that stubborn strand of hair you keep having to re-vacuum. One charge equals 70 minutes of use! And the best part is that you can turn it into a handheld vac and use it to clean your car or your furniture.
Check out this TikTok review of the Tineco cordless vacuum.
Promising review: "I have only had this vacuum for a few days, but so far am really pleased. It was easy to assemble, and charged as it was designed to. The thing I like the most is how easy it is to use. I have wood laminate floors and tile in the bathrooms, and then lots of carpet. It seems to adjust to the different flooring, and does a good job on all." —KAT
Get it from Amazon for $399.99 (available in four options).
10. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner that removes fingerprints, water marks, and residue from your appliances. It also works on black stainless steel by leaving a protective barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt, oil, and smudges. Now, your appliances can look brand-new again!
Therapy Clean is a small family-owned and operated business that is dedicated to creating cleaning products to make your home shine.
Promising review: "The stainless steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and immediately looked it up on Amazon. The reviews were good, and the price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now, my stainless steel appliances look shiny, and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." —diana
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
11. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. You need this cleaner in your drain ASAP. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain and leave it smelling lemony fresh!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in larger qunatities).