16 Things You Learn About Being An Adult That Honestly Always Feel A Little Weird

10. "[What surprised me was] that I didn't magically become an adult and know everything. As a kid I always thought adults knew what they were doing (for the most part), so I assumed once I became one, I'd be able to do everything. Nope, not the case."

"Only thing I [learned] was that adults are just as clueless as kids are, but just do a better job at hiding it or faking it.



"I'm 35 and literally half my job is 'Hell if I know, let's see if this works.' Luckily, it's worked out so far."

—flyerboy6

"I’m the same age and have the same feeling!"

—bubbles1344