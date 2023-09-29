4.

"My husband and I were both in the military and used his VA home loan. We knew it would allow us to skip the down payment, so we didn’t need to save a ton before we decided to buy. We also both have high credit scores so we’re able to get a low interest rate. The rest was pure luck. We got the first house we bid on, which I know it's not the case for most people, and we bought two months before anyone had heard of COVID so the market was still good. We were able to refinance during COVID, which brought our interest rate down below 2%. I look around at our non-military neighbors and have no idea how they did it."