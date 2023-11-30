4. "[Some people think] that all adults are 'just winging it' — not sure how accurate that statement is. I am a senior citizen and I have I guess what I would call a general 'plan' about how I run my life, but there is a great randomness to life that you need to recognize and learn how to deal with."

"As you go through your life you gain experience and knowledge and that helps you learn how to deal with the random, unplanned events that crop up for everyone... You have to expect that life is going to throw you curveballs every so often and you have to use your experience to figure out how to deal with them.

"Also, always be open to learning new things and be willing to discard behaviors that are no longer working for you."

—sidneykaler