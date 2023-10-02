    These 17 Random Things Are MY Roman Empire

    Thinking about these things a little too often...

    1. Amy and Jo's Little Women monologues:

    Sony Pictures/BuzzFeed

    Life altering.

    2. Ken's "SUBLIME!!!":

    Warner Bros./Mattel

    Plus this whole movie in general.

    3. Anything Taylor Swift-related:

    Cooper Neill / Getty Images

    Self-explanatory.

    4. Kate and Anthony from Bridgerton:

    Netflix

    Still obsessed with them.

    5. Modern Family in its entirety:

    ABC

    Comfort show.

    6. Harry Styles (LLH era):

    Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

    How was he real?

    7. Delena's rain kiss:

    YouTube

    Iconic.

    8. Marvel, just Marvel:

    Marvel Studios/Disney

    My fave!!

    9. Drew Starkey:

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    Husband!

    10. Outer Banks Season 1:

    Netflix

    Best season, so good.

    11. "If it weren't for the baby":

    Lionsgate

    Iconic x2.

    12. Pretty much all the Ghostfaces being extremely attractive for no reason:

    Paramount Pictures

    Caught me lacking...

    13. Steve and Robin — the ultimate ST duo:

    Netflix

    Easily the hottest duo.

    14. Women's World Cup Final 2015

    Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images

    Best. Game. Ever.

    15. Serena literally throwing her entire phone away:

    The CW

    Funniest thing ever, I can't.

    16. The Notebook:

    New Line Entertainment

    Makes me sob every time.

    17. And the baseball scene from Twilight:

    Summit Entertainment

    Single best scene in cinematic history...

    What's your "Roman Empire?" Go ahead, don't be shy, share it in the comments.

