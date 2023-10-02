Community·Updated on Oct 2, 2023These 17 Random Things Are MY Roman EmpireThinking about these things a little too often...by jujuCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Amy and Jo's Little Women monologues: Sony Pictures/BuzzFeed Life altering. 2. Ken's "SUBLIME!!!": Warner Bros./Mattel Plus this whole movie in general. 3. Anything Taylor Swift-related: Cooper Neill / Getty Images Self-explanatory. 4. Kate and Anthony from Bridgerton: Netflix Still obsessed with them. 5. Modern Family in its entirety: ABC Comfort show. 6. Harry Styles (LLH era): Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images How was he real? 7. Delena's rain kiss: YouTube Iconic. 8. Marvel, just Marvel: Marvel Studios/Disney My fave!! 9. Drew Starkey: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Husband! 10. Outer Banks Season 1: Netflix Best season, so good. 11. "If it weren't for the baby": Lionsgate Iconic x2. 12. Pretty much all the Ghostfaces being extremely attractive for no reason: Paramount Pictures Caught me lacking... 13. Steve and Robin — the ultimate ST duo: Netflix Easily the hottest duo. 14. Women's World Cup Final 2015 Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images Best. Game. Ever. 15. Serena literally throwing her entire phone away: The CW Funniest thing ever, I can't. 16. The Notebook: New Line Entertainment Makes me sob every time. 17. And the baseball scene from Twilight: Summit Entertainment Single best scene in cinematic history... What's your "Roman Empire?" Go ahead, don't be shy, share it in the comments.