A hit TV show is excellent, but do you know what's even better? A hit spin-off. Take Elsbeth, for example.
The TV series premiered on CBS in February, starring Carrie Preston as the loveably odd detective, Elsbeth Tascioni. And the show was just renewed for a second season.
Elsbeth is far from the first TV character to leave such a lasting impression that they got their own show. For example, Fraiser Crane (Kelsey Grammer) appeared on Cheers before getting his namesake sitcom.
Or Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who had such a memorable turn on Breaking Bad that he scored what turned out to be a six-season spin-off called Better Call Saul.
And don't forget Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on Big Bang Theory, who proved such a hit that a spin-off prequel about his childhood, Young Sheldon, was created, starring Ian Armitage.
Or Joey (Matt LeBlanc) from Friends, who got a one-season show of his own.
Or Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) from Bridgerton. The character was the subject of a limited series that chronicled Charlotte as both an adult (played by Golda) and as a kid (played by India Amarteifio).
The list goes on, really. So, with all this in mind, we want to know who you think should star in a spin-off. Maybe it's Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) on Schitt's Creek.
Personally, I needed Jess (Juliana Canfield) to get her own her show yesterday.
In the comments below, please be so kind as to make the case for which iconic TV character absolutely needs (or, if the moment has passed, needed) a spin-off. The best responses will be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.