Tell Us The TV Characters Who Left Such A Lasting Impression That They Deserve A Spin-Off

Petition to get Jess on Succession her own show.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

A hit TV show is excellent, but do you know what's even better? A hit spin-off. Take Elsbeth, for example.

The TV series premiered on CBS in February, starring Carrie Preston as the loveably odd detective, Elsbeth Tascioni. And the show was just renewed for a second season.

Selina Meyer from Veep, in character, salutes while wearing a blazer and carrying a bag
Carrie originated the role over a decade ago on The Good Wife in 2010. She even popped up as Elsbeth on another Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight, which aired on CBS All Access (now Paramount+) from 2017 to 2022.

Elsbeth is far from the first TV character to leave such a lasting impression that they got their own show. For example, Fraiser Crane (Kelsey Grammer) appeared on Cheers before getting his namesake sitcom.

Man in suit sitting with dog on a couch; set resembles a talk show with photos in background
Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) from Suits also starred in an eponymous spin-off.

Gina Torres in a white blazer, looking concerned at someone out of frame
Or Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who had such a memorable turn on Breaking Bad that he scored what turned out to be a six-season spin-off called Better Call Saul.

Man in a checked suit with tie pointing, a briefcase in hand, standing in a hallway
And don't forget Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on Big Bang Theory, who proved such a hit that a spin-off prequel about his childhood, Young Sheldon, was created, starring Ian Armitage.

Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory sitting on a couch, wearing a striped long-sleeve shirt over a grey one
Or Joey (Matt LeBlanc) from Friends, who got a one-season show of his own.

Three people in a sitcom scene with two men gesturing in conversation and a woman in the center looking perplexed
Or Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) from Bridgerton. The character was the subject of a limited series that chronicled Charlotte as both an adult (played by Golda) and as a kid (played by India Amarteifio).

The list goes on, really. So, with all this in mind, we want to know who you think should star in a spin-off. Maybe it's Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) on Schitt's Creek.

Woman in a patterned top gestures excitedly while standing at a music stand
Or maybe you're wondering what Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) from The Office is up to these days because the character came very close to actually getting a spin-off.

Actor in character as Dwight Schrute from TV show standing by an open fridge in an office kitchen
Personally, I needed Jess (Juliana Canfield) to get her own her show yesterday.

Two individuals examining a document together, one holding it, office setting
In the comments below, please be so kind as to make the case for which iconic TV character absolutely needs (or, if the moment has passed, needed) a spin-off. The best responses will be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.