Travis Kelce Revealed His Mixed Feelings About The NFL Highlighting Taylor Swift's Appearances At His Games

While Travis Kelce is playing coy about rumors of a relationship with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is making it clear how he feels about the NFL highlighting the pop superstar's recent appearances at his games.
Taylor has attended Travis's two most recent games. First, she was on site when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24.
Then, on Sunday, she watched the Chiefs take on the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Taylor was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and other celebs at the game.
The NFL has readily embraced having her in attendance. This reportedly includes the league briefly changing their Twitter name to "NFL (Taylor's Version)." Time also reported the league for a time had their Instagram bio note the Chiefs were "2-0 as Swifties."
It's understandable why the NFL may want to make the most of having a superstar in their presence.
Sunday night's game averaged 27 million viewers across platforms, according to NBCUniversal. It was the most-watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl in February.
In light of all of this, Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, addressed on their New Heights podcast how they feel about the NFL highlighting Taylor and other celebs who attend games.
Specifically, Jason asked Travis if the NFL is "overdoing it."
"I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little more to what you're watching," Travis said. "But at the same time, I think..."
"They're overdoing it," Jason added.
"They're overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation," Travis said. "I think they're just trying to have fun with it."
Jason then argued that the NBA has a better handle on highlighting celebrities in attendance without taking away from the game.
"They're not there to get thrown on TV," Travis then said of celebrities. "You never know. You [could] get caught just throwing a big old cheeseburger in, and you look like an idiot, you know what I mean. There's certain things. You just don't want to be on TV at all times."
The NFL addressed their social media strategy to People on Tuesday, a day before Travis and Jason's latest podcast episode. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," they said, according to the publication. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."
"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more," the statement continued.