As Time made it clear, 2023 was Taylor Swift's year, and fashion was a major part of it. Throughout the past 12 months, whether it was her career triumphs, appearances at awards shows, or simply just personal outings, Taylor's style remained distinctly her own and highly discussed. So here are 13 (because Taylor's lucky number is 13) of the global icon's most memorable looks this year:
1.February: Taylor won Best Music Video at the Grammys for All Too Well: The Short Film:
2.Taylor opened her ErasTour in one hell of a look:
3.Taylor found interesting ways to reinterpret aesthetics of old eras on tour, like her snake theme from Reputation:
4.August: Taylor announced her 1989 (Taylor's Version) album, of course, while wearing a blue dress:
13.And finally, Taylor rang in her 34th birthday in the most perfectly her dress:
Of course, this is an incomplete list. So tell us in the comments below which one of these 13 looks was your favorite and what's another Taylor fashion moment this year that needs its moment of praise!