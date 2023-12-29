Skip To Content
2023 Featured Several Iconic Taylor Swift Fashion Moments, But Here Are 13 That Really Stood Out

The reinterpretation of previous eras' aesthetics on her tour was everything.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

As Time made it clear, 2023 was Taylor Swift's year, and fashion was a major part of it. Throughout the past 12 months, whether it was her career triumphs, appearances at awards shows, or simply just personal outings, Taylor's style remained distinctly her own and highly discussed. So here are 13 (because Taylor's lucky number is 13) of the global icon's most memorable looks this year:

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

FYI, this list is in chronological order. It's in no way a ranking.

1. February: Taylor won Best Music Video at the Grammys for All Too Well: The Short Film:

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Stewart Cook / CBS via Getty Images

2. Taylor opened her Eras Tour in one hell of a look:

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

3. Taylor found interesting ways to reinterpret aesthetics of old eras on tour, like her snake theme from Reputation:

Taylor Swift onstage
John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

4. August: Taylor announced her 1989 (Taylor's Version) album, of course, while wearing a blue dress:

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Winter/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

5. September: Taylor attended the MTV VMAs:

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

6. Taylor attended her first of many Kansas City Chiefs games:

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Cooper Neill / Getty Images

7. October: Taylor was spotted in New York in a T-shirt honoring another country-crossover queen, Shania Twain:

Taylor Swift
Raymond Hall/GC Images

8. Taylor attended The Eras Tour film premiere:

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

9. Taylor was spotted out with her boyfriend Travis Kelce:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images

10. Taylor was simply spotted out:

Taylor Swift
Gotham / GC Images

11. November: Taylor supported Beyoncé at the Renaissance film premiere after Bey attended her Eras Tour premiere:

Taylor Swift
Gareth Cattermole / WireImage for Parkwood

12. Taylor supported Emma Stone at the Poor Things film premiere but skipped the red carpet:

Taylor Swift
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

13. And finally, Taylor rang in her 34th birthday in the most perfectly her dress:

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Gotham/GC Images

Of course, this is an incomplete list. So tell us in the comments below which one of these 13 looks was your favorite and what's another Taylor fashion moment this year that needs its moment of praise!