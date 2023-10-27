We Officially Have A Photo Of Rachel Zegler As Snow White, But The Movie's Release Has Been Pushed Back

The upcoming film will also star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

by Joseph Longo

Disney just dropped two important pieces of information about their upcoming Snow White film, which is a live-action adaption of the 1937 animated musical film.

They released a first look of Rachel Zegler playing the legendary Disney princess.

Here's the photo:

As you can see, Rachel is wearing the iconic blue-and-yellow dress depicted in the original film. Here's a side-by-side look at Rachel as Snow White next to the 1937 version of Snow White:

There's a few notable changes to the costume. Rachel's white collar is lying, while the original Snow White's collar is popped. Rachel is also in a long-sleeved and slightly less royal blue-hued top. There's also new detail on the bodice and red cuffs on the sleeves.

Comparatively, in the original film, Snow White's top has a more streamlined bodice and cap sleeves.

As for the second update about Snow White, Disney announced the film's release date has been pushed back. It was slated to be released on March 22 of next year but will now head to theaters on March 21, 2025, which is almost exactly one year later.

Snow White wasn't the only film Disney moved. According to both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Pixar's upcoming sci-fi film Elio, with features characters voiced by America Ferrera, Brad Garrett, and Jameela Jamil, was moved from a March release next year to June 13, 2025.

Both publications also reported that Disney removed Jonathan Majors' film Magazine Dreams from their release calendar. A representative for Disney's Searchlight Pictures told BuzzFeed the film remains on their slate but has not set a new release date.

When the Snow White film does arrive, Gal Gadot is set to play the Evil Queen. Deadline reported Andrew Burnap, who won a Tony in 2020 for the play The Inheritance, will play a new leading male character in the film.

The film is being directed by Marc Webb, who previously directed the films like 500 Days of Summer and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies. The screenplay is by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, per Deadline. Yes, that Greta Gerwig.

The upcoming film hasn't been without its detractors. This includes actor Peter Dinklage who called Snow White a "backward story" in a podcast interview last year. "I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and to the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, What are you doing?" he said, in part.

A representative for Disney reportedly responded to Peter's comments in a statement to Variety at the time.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” the Disney rep said, according to the publication. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”