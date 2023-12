As 2023 comes to a close, I thought it would be fun to ask the BuzzFeed Community not about what films they saw and loved this year. There are already a ton of lists on that topic. Instead, I was curious to know which onscreen duos (be them romantic, platonic, or even paternal in nature), really stayed with them far after their viewing. The responses were varied, surprising, and specific. Here are 10 that really stood out: