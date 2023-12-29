As 2023 comes to a close, I thought it would be fun to ask the BuzzFeed Community not about what films they saw and loved this year. There are already a ton of lists on that topic. Instead, I was curious to know which onscreen duos (be them romantic, platonic, or even paternal in nature), really stayed with them far after their viewing. The responses were varied, surprising, and specific. Here are 10 that really stood out:
🚨 Warning: This post contains major spoilers for some of the films mentioned. 🚨
2. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry in Red, White, & Royal Blue.
4. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley in Priscilla.
5. Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris as Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Captain Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.
6. Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins in Please Don't Destory: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.
7. Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers.
8. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as Kenan and Kel in Good Burger 2.
9. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou voicing the characters Ember and Wade in Elemental.
10. And finally, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera as Barbie and Gloria in Barbie.
