Fans Still Can't Get Over The Perfect (Romantic And Friendly) Chemistry Between These Film Characters In 2023

Some of these responses were expected. Others? Not so much.

by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

As 2023 comes to a close, I thought it would be fun to ask the BuzzFeed Community not about what films they saw and loved this year. There are already a ton of lists on that topic. Instead, I was curious to know which onscreen duos (be them romantic, platonic, or even paternal in nature), really stayed with them far after their viewing. The responses were varied, surprising, and specific. Here are 10 that really stood out:

🚨 Warning: This post contains major spoilers for some of the films mentioned. 🚨

1. Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi as Oliver Quick and Felix Catton in Saltburn.

Chiabella James / Chiabella James/Prime Video

"Their chemistry was palpable in the most unhinged and ridiculous way possible."

mterese803

2. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry in Red, White, & Royal Blue.

Jonathan Prime / Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

"As someone [who has] also read the book, I literally can't imagine anyone else playing Alex and Henry. Regardless of whether or not we get a RWRB sequel, I really hope they co-star in something in the future; their chemistry is too good for just one movie."

ljvincent

"Was about to comment the exact same thing."

bangtanuniverse0707

3. Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I'm so obsessed with [the] INSANE, off the f*****g charts onscreen chemistry of Halle and Jonah... I seriously need a sequel of The Little Mermaid '23..."

celeste_moon

4. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley in Priscilla.

Philippe Le Sourd / © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The onscreen romantic chemistry they had and the way they portrayed Elvis and Priscilla so well made it [seem like] you were actually watching a movie that starred a young Elvis and Priscilla."

amandatotaldiva

5. Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris as Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Captain Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

Laura Radford / © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The scenes with Fury were great as well. The movie was funny and entertaining and deserves more appreciation."

panda_13

6. Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins in Please Don't Destory: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Anne Marie Fox / © Peacock / Courtesy Everett Collection

 "I know that's three people!"

tnh24

7. Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers.

Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by: tnh24

8. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as Kenan and Kel in Good Burger 2.

Vanessa Clifton / © Paramount+ /Courtesy Everett Collection

"For sh*ts and giggles."

tnh24

9. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou voicing the characters Ember and Wade in Elemental.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I really loved Ember and Wade’s chemistry (pun intended). They were just so cute together, and it’s one of the reasons I love the movie. 🔥💧"

nacardenas08

10. And finally, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera as Barbie and Gloria in Barbie.

Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"They had so much fantastic chemistry that I was actually disappointed when it was revealed that Ferrera’s character was already married. I thought they were going to end up together!!"

smogden

Of course, this is just 10 films. There are so many more! Which film duo didn't make this list that you really think should have? Sound off in the comments below.

These responses were edited for length, clarity, and grammar.