These 14 Musicians Defied VMAs' Best New Artist Loss And Went On To Achieve Massive Success

In fact, Nicki is among several hugely popular musicians who lost Best New Artist at the VMAs over the years. Call it a blessing in disguise or just the reality of some equally talented competitors, but these 14 musicians (including Nicki) who lost prove that missing out on some feats early in your career doesn't have to hold you back.

FYI, the VMAs have over the years oscillated from honoring a new artist for a single video and honoring a new artist for all their musical work in one year. This is why you'll see a specific music video named alongside an artist in their nomination while nominees in other years are just designated by their name.

