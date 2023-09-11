These 14 Musicians Defied VMAs' Best New Artist Loss And Went On To Achieve Massive Success

  • VMAs badge

The VMAs are nearly here! On Tuesday, the awards show that honors the best in music videos will take place in Newark, New Jersey, hosted by none other than last year's cohost, Nicki Minaj.

Last year, she hosted alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. This time, though, she's emceeing solo.

Nicki and the VMAs have a long history. She's received seven awards, including last year's Video Vanguard, and has been nominated for many, many more. Given the love the VMAs have showed her over the years, it might come as a surprise that she didn't win her first nomination in 2010 for Best New Artist.

In fact, Nicki is among several hugely popular musicians who lost Best New Artist at the VMAs over the years. Call it a blessing in disguise or just the reality of some equally talented competitors, but these 14 musicians (including Nicki) who lost prove that missing out on some feats early in your career doesn't have to hold you back.

FYI, the VMAs have over the years oscillated from honoring a new artist for a single video and honoring a new artist for all their musical work in one year. This is why you'll see a specific music video named alongside an artist in their nomination while nominees in other years are just designated by their name.

1. Lil Nas X (2019)

Who won: Billie Eilish

Other nominees: Ava Max, H.E.R., Lizzo, and Rosalía

2. SZA (2017)

Who won: Khalid

Other nominees: Noah Cyrus, Kodak Black, Julia Michaels, and Young M.A

3. Sam Smith for "Stay with Me" (2014)

Who won: Fifth Harmony for "Miss Movin' On"

Other nominees: 5 Seconds of Summer for "She Looks So Perfect," Charli XCX for "Boom Clap," and ScHoolboy Q for "Man of the Year"

4. The Weeknd for "Wicked Games" (2013)

Who won: Austin Mahone for "What About Love"

Other nominees:  Iggy Azalea for "Work," Twenty One Pilots for "Holding on to You," and Zedd (featuring Foxes) for "Clarity"


5. Frank Ocean for "Swim Good" (2012)

Who won: One Direction for "What Makes You Beautiful"

Other nominees: Carly Rae Jepsen for "Call Me Maybe," fun. (featuring Janelle Monáe) for "We Are Young," and The Wanted for "Glad You Came"

6. Nicki Minaj (featuring Sean Garrett) for "Massive Attack" (2010)

Who won: Justin Bieber (featuring Ludacris) for "Baby"

Other nominees: Broken Bells for "The Ghost Inside," Jason Derulo for "In My Head," and Ke$ha for "Tik Tok"

7. Drake for "Best I Ever Had" (2009)

Who won: Lady Gaga for "Poker Face"

Other nominees: 3OH!3 for "Don't Trust Me," Kid Cudi for "Day 'n' Nite," and Asher Roth for "I Love College"

8. Taylor Swift for "Teardrops on My Guitar" (2008)

Who won: Tokio Hotel for "Ready, Set, Go!"

Other nominees: Miley Cyrus for "7 Things," Katy Perry for "I Kissed a Girl," and Jordin Sparks (featuring Chris Brown) for "No Air"

9. Amy Winehouse (2007)

Who won: Gym Class Heroes

Other nominees: Lily Allen, Peter Bjorn and John, and Carrie Underwood

10. Rihanna for "SOS" (2006)

Who won: Avenged Sevenfold for "Bat Country"

Other nominees: Angels & Airwaves for "The Adventure," James Blunt for "You're Beautiful," Chris Brown (featuring Juelz Santana) for "Run It!," and Panic! at the Disco for "I Write Sins Not Tragedies"

11. John Legend for "Ordinary People" (2005)

Who won: The Killers for "Mr. Brightside"

Other nominees: Ciara (featuring Missy Elliott) for "1,2 Step," The Game for "Dreams," and My Chemical Romance for "Helena"

12. Kelly Clarkson for "Miss Independent" (2003)

Who won: 50 Cent for "In da Club"

Other nominees: The All-American Rejects for "Swing, Swing," Evanescence (featuring Paul McCoy) for "Bring Me to Life," Sean Paul for "Get Busy," and Simple Plan for "Addicted"

13. Lenny Kravitz for "Let Love Rule" (1990)

Who won: Michael Penn for "No Myth"

Other nominees: Bell Biv DeVoe for "Poison," The Black Crowes for "Jealous Again," Jane Child for "Don't Wanna Fall in Love," Alannah Myles for "Black Velvet," and Lisa Stansfield for "All Around the World"

14. And finally, Whitney Houston for "How Will I Know" (1986)

Who won: A-ha for "Take On Me"

Other nominees: The Hooters for "And We Danced," Pet Shop Boys for "West End Girls," and Simply Red for "Holding Back the Years"

