Miley Cyrus Gave Beyoncé And Rihanna Major Compliments While Recalling The Time They Sang Together

Over the years, the performance, which you can watch on YouTube here, has gone viral because it feels like an Avengers-style fever dream. There's so much going on in the video, including how the singers were lined up on stage.
Most notably, Beyoncé, Miley, and Rihanna were all standing next to each other, and Miley is now opening up about this lighting-in-a-bottle performance.
"What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the big legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time. They were being really sweet," Miley said in a new TikTok for her "Used to Be Young" video series.