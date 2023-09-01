    Miley Cyrus Gave Beyoncé And Rihanna Major Compliments While Recalling The Time They Sang Together

    "They were being really sweet."

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you were a fan of pop stars in 2008, then you might remember the Fashion Rocks televised concert for the Stand Up to Cancer charitable initiative. One of most enduring moments from the event was a performance of an original song, "Just Stand Up!," by 13 of the biggest female singers at the time: Keyshia Cole, Leona Lewis, Fergie, Ciara, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus, Ashanti, Natasha Bedingfield, and Nicole Scherzinger.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    Over the years, the performance, which you can watch on YouTube here, has gone viral because it feels like an Avengers-style fever dream. There's so much going on in the video, including how the singers were lined up on stage.

    CBS/ YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Most notably, Beyoncé, Miley, and Rihanna were all standing next to each other, and Miley is now opening up about this lighting-in-a-bottle performance.

    CBS/ YouTube / Via youtube.com

    "What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the big legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time. They were being really sweet," Miley said in a new TikTok for her "Used to Be Young" video series.

    @mileycyrus/TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    If you're unfamiliar, in support of her new single "Used to Be Young" where she sings her reflections about her past in the spotlight, Miley is looking back at some of her most high-profile moments, including a controversial 2008 Vanity Fair cover and her intense schedule as a 13-year-old Disney Channel star.

    Miley Cyrus/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    As for the Fashion Rocks performance, Miley was 15 years old at the time. "I got brackets on the back of my teeth, and I'm singing with Beyoncé," she said in the TikTok.

    CBS/ YouTube / Via youtube.com

    "Rihanna gave me this choreo," she continued, referencing a moment where the two singers brushed their shoulders while singing the lyrics "if you fall, dust it off, don't let up."

    CBS/ YouTube / Via youtube.com

    That's all the she divulged in the video, but if you've ever spent time wondering how this performance to came to be (just me?), then Miley reflecting on this moment is long-awaited.

    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

    You can watch the TikTok below:

    @mileycyrus

    Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 16

    ♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus