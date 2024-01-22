But she didn't just dress in any Schiaparelli pieces. Rather, the singer and actor specifically wore a white coat made of 7,000 rose petals. That's 7,000 real rose petals, to be specific.
Jennifer noted this remarkable stat in an Instagram post the same day while highlighting her look.
"A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar," she wrote in part. You can check out the post here.
But that's not all. As Schiaparelli noted on their Instagram page, the back of Jennifer's coat featured an "embroidered Phoebus sun."
And we simply can't forget to mention her gold sunglasses with built-in gold eyebrows.
Jennifer also noted in her post that Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry designed the look specifically for her, and it's all part of a larger "Hearts + Flowers Era" she's in. And the era seems to be connected to her upcoming album This Is Me... Now.
Notably, earlier this month, Jennifer also included roses in her Golden Globes look, which was a gown and matching cape by the brand Nicole + Felicia.
Roses, and flowers at large, were also featured throughout the many wedding scenes in Jennifer's new music video for her song "Can't Get Enough."
With her new album not dropping until Feb. 16, it seems likely we're in for a few more rose-inspired looks from Jennifer in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!