    Jennifer Lopez Just Wore "7,000 Real Rose Petals" To Paris Fashion Week

    She's calling it her "Hearts + Flowers Era."

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jennifer Lopez has never shied away from a bold, headline-making sense of personal style.

    Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
    Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Thankfully, her latest look is no different. On Jan. 22, Jennifer was among the likes of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Bella Thorne to attend Schiaparelli's spring couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

    Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    But she didn't just dress in any Schiaparelli pieces. Rather, the singer and actor specifically wore a white coat made of 7,000 rose petals. That's 7,000 real rose petals, to be specific.

    Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jennifer noted this remarkable stat in an Instagram post the same day while highlighting her look.

    Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    "A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar," she wrote in part. You can check out the post here.

    Jennifer Lopez
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    But that's not all. As Schiaparelli noted on their Instagram page, the back of Jennifer's coat featured an "embroidered Phoebus sun."

    Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
    Peter White / Getty Images

    And we simply can't forget to mention her gold sunglasses with built-in gold eyebrows.

    Closeup of J.Lo
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jennifer also noted in her post that Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry designed the look specifically for her, and it's all part of a larger "Hearts + Flowers Era" she's in. And the era seems to be connected to her upcoming album This Is Me... Now.

    Jennifer Lopez
    Peter White / Getty Images

    Notably, earlier this month, Jennifer also included roses in her Golden Globes look, which was a gown and matching cape by the brand Nicole + Felicia.

    Closeup of Jennifer Lopez
    Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Roses, and flowers at large, were also featured throughout the many wedding scenes in Jennifer's new music video for her song "Can't Get Enough."

    View this video on YouTube
    Nuyorican Productions / BMG / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    With her new album not dropping until Feb. 16, it seems likely we're in for a few more rose-inspired looks from Jennifer in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!