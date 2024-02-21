Skip To Content
    Jenna Ortega Just Opened Up About Playing Winona Ryder's Daughter In The "Beetlejuice" Sequel

    "We butt heads quite a bit," Jenna Ortega told Vanity Fair of her character and this Beetlejuice legend.

    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's a highly anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice premiering later this year, and its star Jenna Ortega just revealed how her new character is connected to the 1988 original film.

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    The spooky classic starred Michael Keaton as the eccentric ghost Beetlejuice, who is called to help usher away a family that's recently moved into the new home, including Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz and Winona Ryder as her daughter Lydia Deetz.

    Beetlejuice in a ruffled shirt and black suit, Lydia in a red tulle dress, both with pale faces and dark eye makeup
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    It turns out the Deetz family story isn't over just yet because Jenna told Vanity Fair in a profile published Feb. 21 that she's playing Lydia's daughter, Astrid.

    Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice stands on stairs in a gothic-style black and white dress with arms raised
    Warner Bros. Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    "I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away," Jenna said when asked what she could reveal about the upcoming film.

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    Jenna's revelation about her character comes a few weeks after a poster and release date dropped for the film.

    Warner Bros. Pictures/Twitter / Via Twitter: @wbpictures

    The sequel, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is set to be released on Sept. 6.

    Hands stretching a Beetlejuice movie ticket with numbers, text &quot;THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER&quot; and release date below
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux will all appear in the film, too, as new characters.

    Closeup of Monica Bellucci
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    As for Astrid, Jenna told Vanity Fair she's not exactly like her mother, Lydia, who is considered a goth icon.

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega
    Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    "She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again," Jenna continued.

    Closeup of Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    Still, Jenna made it clear that Astrid isn't "bright and sunny at all." Jenna said, "She doesn’t go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents. I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it’s a little bit of that. I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past. We butt heads quite a bit."

    Jenna Ortega in a double-breasted blazer dress on a blue backdrop
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    She also noted it was hard to play a character in conflict with Lydia, who she called "the coolest ever." Jenna said, "So then to play her daughter and also have to be like, 'Mom…,' and roll your eyes was definitely more challenging for me as an actor, but super fun to play."

    Closeup of Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz
    Warner Brothers / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    You can read Jenna's full interview with Vanity Fair here.