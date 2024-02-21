There's a highly anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice premiering later this year, and its star Jenna Ortega just revealed how her new character is connected to the 1988 original film.
The spooky classic starred Michael Keaton as the eccentric ghost Beetlejuice, who is called to help usher away a family that's recently moved into the new home, including Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz and Winona Ryder as her daughter Lydia Deetz.
It turns out the Deetz family story isn't over just yet because Jenna told Vanity Fair in a profile published Feb. 21 that she's playing Lydia's daughter, Astrid.
"I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away," Jenna said when asked what she could reveal about the upcoming film.
Jenna's revelation about her character comes a few weeks after a poster and release date dropped for the film.
As for Astrid, Jenna told Vanity Fair she's not exactly like her mother, Lydia, who is considered a goth icon.
"She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again," Jenna continued.
Still, Jenna made it clear that Astrid isn't "bright and sunny at all." Jenna said, "She doesn’t go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents. I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it’s a little bit of that. I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past. We butt heads quite a bit."
She also noted it was hard to play a character in conflict with Lydia, who she called "the coolest ever." Jenna said, "So then to play her daughter and also have to be like, 'Mom…,' and roll your eyes was definitely more challenging for me as an actor, but super fun to play."
You can read Jenna's full interview with Vanity Fair here.