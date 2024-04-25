    Here's Everything To Know About The "Heartstopper" Season 3 Cast, Including Two Actors Who Aren't Coming Back

    There are also two notable stars of the show who aren't returning for Season 3.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Season 3 of Heartstopper is almost here!

    The series is set to return in October, though a premiere date hasn't been announced.

    The coming-of-age Netflix series chronicles a group of teenagers in England who are figuring out school and first love, specifically Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

    For the first two seasons, the supporting cast included fellow classmates Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tara (Corinna Brown), Tao (William Gao), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), and Ben (Sebastian Croft), among others.

    However, Sebastian isn't coming back for Season 3. In August, series creator Alice Oseman told Netflix's Tudum, "Ben's role in Heartstopper is now complete."

    Olivia Colman, who played Nick's mother, is reportedly not returning either. In March, she told Forbes she "couldn't do" Season 3. "I couldn't fit it in. I feel awful about that," she said, adding, "I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I've ever been part of."

    Don't take Sebastian and Olivia's exits to mean Season 3 will be lacking. Far from it. On Thursday, Netflix announced three major stars joining the new season, and they're all familiar faces:

    Jonathan Bailey

    Who he's playing: Classicist Jack Maddox. He's popular on Instagram and just so happens to be Charlie's celebrity crush. 

    Where you've seen him: Fellow TravelersBridgertonCrashing, and the upcoming Wicked films

    Netflix even released a teaser video of Jonathan in character as Jack. It's worth noting Jonathan's role is expected to be small as he's only cameoing on the show.

    Hayley Atwell

    Who she's playing: Nick's Aunt Diane. She'll take Nick to the Spanish island of Menorca for a holiday. According to a press release, Aunt Diane "has some tough advice to impart about his relationship."

    Where you've seen her: Peggy Carter in the MCU (specifically Captain America: The First Avenger and Agent Carter) and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (and the upcoming sequel)

    Eddie Marsan

    Who he's playing: "Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist," Geoff. Netflix noted that he's a popular character in the graphic novels on which the show was based.

    Where you've seen himFranklin, Back to Black, Fair Play, The PowerRay Donovan, Vice, Deadpool 2, and the upcoming film Firebrand

    We'll update this post if more Heartstopper Season 3 cast members are announced.