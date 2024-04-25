The series is set to return in October, though a premiere date hasn't been announced.
The coming-of-age Netflix series chronicles a group of teenagers in England who are figuring out school and first love, specifically Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).
For the first two seasons, the supporting cast included fellow classmates Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tara (Corinna Brown), Tao (William Gao), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), and Ben (Sebastian Croft), among others.
Olivia Colman, who played Nick's mother, is reportedly not returning either. In March, she told Forbes she "couldn't do" Season 3. "I couldn't fit it in. I feel awful about that," she said, adding, "I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I've ever been part of."
Don't take Sebastian and Olivia's exits to mean Season 3 will be lacking. Far from it. On Thursday, Netflix announced three major stars joining the new season, and they're all familiar faces:
Jonathan Bailey
Netflix even released a teaser video of Jonathan in character as Jack. It's worth noting Jonathan's role is expected to be small as he's only cameoing on the show.
Hayley Atwell
Eddie Marsan
We'll update this post if more Heartstopper Season 3 cast members are announced.