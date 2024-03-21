Jenna plays Lydia's daughter, Astrid, while not much information about Justin's character has been announced.
Just a day later, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a teaser trailer! Notably, the trailer is set to a foreboding cover of "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte, which is, of course, a callback to the song's inclusion in an iconic scene from the first film.
The trailer clarifies those first-look photos, showing a graveside funeral with a children's choir singing "Day-O."
At the funeral alongside Justin Theroux's character are Winona Ryder as Lydia...
Tim Burton, who directed both Beetlejuice films, told Entertainment Weekly in an article published Wednesday that the sequel will highlight the three generations of the Deetz women. "I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," he told the publication. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."
The trailer also shows Astrid in an attic, removing a tarp covering a model of the town of Winter River.
Lydia runs into the attic at a seemingly later time, only to discover that the model appears to have opened a portal to the afterworld like in the original film.
We then see Michael Keaton back as Betelgeuse after being resurrected from the afterworld. "The juice is loose," he says to Lydia at the end of the trailer.