    A Trailer For The "Beetlejuice" Sequel Just Dropped, And It Revealed Sooo Much

    Jenna Ortega playing Winona Ryder's daughter is perfect casting.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's been a major week for those looking forward to the Beetlejuice sequel, which will be in theaters Sept. 6.

    Beetlejuice in striped suit with wild hair, gesturing expressively
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first two official photos from the upcoming film, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

    Movie poster for &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot; with hands holding a green-lit piece of paper and text about the wait being over
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    One gave us our very first look at Michael Keaton back in costume as Betelgeuse.

    Person costumed as Beetlejuice with striped suit and wild hair extending arms
    Parisa Taghizadeh

    The other showed the return of Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder (who played stepmother-and-stepdaughter Delia and Lydia Deetz in the first film) standing at a graveside with new characters played by Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot;
    Parisa Taghizadeh

    Jenna plays Lydia's daughter, Astrid, while not much information about Justin's character has been announced.

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega
    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Just a day later, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a teaser trailer! Notably, the trailer is set to a foreboding cover of "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte, which is, of course, a callback to the song's inclusion in an iconic scene from the first film.

    The &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot; poster
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    The trailer clarifies those first-look photos, showing a graveside funeral with a children's choir singing "Day-O."

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    At the funeral alongside Justin Theroux's character are Winona Ryder as Lydia...

    Lydia walking away from the gravesite
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Jenna Ortega as Astrid...

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    and Catherine O'Hara as Delia.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Tim Burton, who directed both Beetlejuice films, told Entertainment Weekly in an article published Wednesday that the sequel will highlight the three generations of the Deetz women. "I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," he told the publication. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

    Tim Burton standing before foliage, wearing a suit with a patterned shirt and no tie
    Mario Wurzburger / Getty Images

    The trailer also shows Astrid in an attic, removing a tarp covering a model of the town of Winter River.

    Screenshots from &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot;
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Lydia runs into the attic at a seemingly later time, only to discover that the model appears to have opened a portal to the afterworld like in the original film.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    We then see Michael Keaton back as Betelgeuse after being resurrected from the afterworld. "The juice is loose," he says to Lydia at the end of the trailer.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    And she is definitely shocked.

    Lydia is in a dark setting, looking surprised or alarmed
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Oh, and here's one last shot of Betelgeuse:

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Watch the trailer in full below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com