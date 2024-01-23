If You Had A Genie, You’d Probably Wish For A Few Of These 36 Products

Promising review: "I first saw this on TikTok. If you're anything like me, you've tried many different solutions and it's hit or miss with what will work on any given migraine spell. I used it cold (frozen) this morning after attempting to sleep away a migraine that lasted through the night. I forgot I had purchased this and ran to my freezer to collect it. It was a bit too cold (instructions said it might be) so I placed it against my body (with clothes on) for about five minutes. I put it on and had immediate relief. The migraine was still there but the amount of pressure from this thing and the cold were doing something. I was actually able to fall asleep for a few more hours and woke up with a now lukewarm head thing still on my face but my migraine was gone. Can't yet say if this will work for the next migraine but definitely provided enough relief to try again." —SimLu



Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).