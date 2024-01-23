If You Had A Genie, You’d Probably Wish For A Few Of These 36 Products

1. A 100-count Mexican candy assortment because just the thought of those spicy, sweet, and sour flavors makes your taste buds tingle with delight. If you've never had a mango lollipop covered in chili, you're absolutely missing out. Okay, now pass me a Malva Bony, please! 🤤
Promising reviews: "I was looking for Mexican candy to share at the office with the staff but wanted a good variety, not just one brand. This mix bag was awesome. It was fresh and had a very good assortment of more popular brands, not just cheap fillers. It was a big hit! Everyone in the office loved them! Will definitely order them again. Cheers!" —sumgurl
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in two sizes and styles).
2. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike dishwasher magnet for any The Office fans who want their fam or roomies to know when the dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty. As Prison Mike would say, "You, my friend, would be da belle of da ball" if you bought this magnet.
Promising review: "I am a HUGE fan of The Office, and this was just the perfect dishwasher magnet. My dishwasher actually has a little light on it that lets you know if the dishes inside are clean, but the light goes away once you open it. Michael Scott and Prison Mike help me keep track of what is actually going on with my dishes. It is larger than I thought, which is great because I'm nearsighted, and it gives me a laugh every time I look at it. Worth every penny!" —KatMal
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
3. A twist-bottom flower vase with a drain hole on the bottom that'll make replacing the water a breeze. You'll also be able to easily trim the stems, keeping your bouquet fresh without making a total mess.
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.
Amaranth Vase Company is a small biz that was started to make maintaining a bouquet of flowers an easier process.
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
4. A JW Pei pouch bag you'll want in every color they make because, I mean, jaw on the floor, this bb is a beauty. Sure to give classy, high fashion looks and be a total serve.
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned small biz with minimalist accessory designs made with sustainable and vegan materials.
See why it's worth the hype on TikTok!
Promising review: "I'm OBSESSED with this bag. The color is absolutely gorgeous! I was very surprised to see it come in such a lovely box and dust bag. The quality is fantastic!" —Aleasha
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 31 colors).
5. A migraine relief cap because this was a heck of a week, wasn't it? Just freeze this in the zip bag that it comes with and whip it out when you need it. A little cold therapy will help and the cap makes your world pitch black. It also is completely gel — no Velcro, no hard inserts, nothing but gel — to avoid adding any extra pressure. Ahhhh-mazing. One reviewer even said to "bury" them in it.
Promising review: "I first saw this on TikTok. If you're anything like me, you've tried many different solutions and it's hit or miss with what will work on any given migraine spell. I used it cold (frozen) this morning after attempting to sleep away a migraine that lasted through the night. I forgot I had purchased this and ran to my freezer to collect it. It was a bit too cold (instructions said it might be) so I placed it against my body (with clothes on) for about five minutes. I put it on and had immediate relief. The migraine was still there but the amount of pressure from this thing and the cold were doing something. I was actually able to fall asleep for a few more hours and woke up with a now lukewarm head thing still on my face but my migraine was gone. Can't yet say if this will work for the next migraine but definitely provided enough relief to try again." —SimLu
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).
6. A set of hotel-quality luxury cooling bamboo bedsheets with deep pockets and more than 23,000 5-star ratings. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 1–2 pillowcases (depending on bed size) that are all machine washable. You may *actually* never wanna get out of bed so be sure to add some self-care, stay-in-bed-all-day plans to your 2024 calendar.
Promising review: "These sheets are so soft. They have a comforting 'cloaked' feel — almost heavy, but without the weight. They're just amazing. They're so great, I bought them for EVERYONE for Christmas. When my friends and family got their gifts, all of them were surprised at HOW COMFORTABLE they were. Many of them immediately bought sheets for their friends and family as well and/or bought more for themselves. Yes, they're THAT nice!" —Aaron Reymann
Get them from Amazon for $37.17+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 16 colors).
7. And a plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set in case you've ever wanted to sleep on a fluffy cloud. I honestly don't think I've ever seen anything cozier and this looks absolutely perfect for winter.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
8. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes. This stuff is *chef's kiss* and seriously rivals the famous Olaplex treatment.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Promising reviews: "So I was really skeptical because my hair is very protein sensitive and my hair is bleached so I wanted something to assist with breakage. I have really thick 4c hair. I shampooed and applied the product and literally my hair instantly was super soft and I could run my fingers through it. I pinned it up, completed my shower and rinsed it out. No hard protein feel at all!!!! I deep conditioned and blow-dried. My hair looks and feels so good! Soft and silky. I’m definitely keeping this as part of my regimen! Try it out!!" —KB
Get it from Amazon for $6.89.
9. A set of versatile and aesthetically pleasing can-shaped glasses to sip your iced coffee, iced tea, or whatever your bevy of choice is. This cup will make you wanna take an IG pic of it for your story every morning and it can easily be customized if you're artsy fartsy like that.
Oh, and since the clear straws in the reviewer's pic above are so darn cute, grab yourself some here!
Promising review: "I bought these because I kept seeing them on TikTok, and I wanted to decorate them with cute designs. I did decorate them with my Cricut, and I just love them! They feel a bit thin to the touch, but are definitely durable! I’m so shocked I haven’t broken one yet, because I’m so clumsy, but they are definitely going to scratch that TikTok-buying itch! I love drinking iced coffee or beer out of them, it’s just a great shape glass! Thanks!" —Sara B
Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.93.
10. A temperature-controlled smart mug that'll keep your coffee (or tea) warm for hours and can be paired with the Ember app to set the temperature. It can also be used without the app and will keep your drink at your preferred temperature for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its charging coaster. No more lukewarm hot cocoa, baby!
Hand wash only. This awesome mug also remembers your last-used temperature!
Promising review: "I’m so obsessed with this mug. I’m a classic 'Oh, wait, where’s my tea/coffee?!' kind of mom and this cup makes me feel less annoyed by that quality of mine! It keeps my drink hot for so much longer than necessary and I can customize it in the app. A friend recommended this to me and the price had me feeling a little guilty (I mean come on I could just microwave my drink right?) but after the fourth time I lost my cup and it was still hot when I found it, I stopped feeling guilty. I can read and drink my tea and not rush. Seriously my favorite mug." —Kassie
Get it from Amazon for $125.22+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).
11. A welcome mat to let everyone know that the vibes in your home are def Kenough for everyone to enjoy. If your entire personality has been the Barbie movie since you saw it in July, you know you totally need this.
Wood By Stu is a Tampa, Florida-based family-owned small biz that specializes in personalized 3D wood signs, doormats, and wedding gifts.
Promising review: "Love this doormat! Such a fun little addition to our front door. Gives me a giggle every time I come home." —Emily
Get it from Wood By Stu on Etsy for $14.97+ (originally $29.95+; available in six sizes).
12. A Cup Claw, because when you throw your bras in the laundry there are only two results. A, "wait, where the heck did the pads go?!" or B, "great, now the pads are so weirdly twisted up in my bra and are making my boobs look strange." Anyone who wears a bra, let's send lots of kisses to the inventor of this 🙌 — pure GENIUS.
Cup Claw is a US-based, family-owned small biz that specializes in fashion tools.
This'll snag onto your loose bra cup like scissors so you can squeeze it back into that tiny little hole that it belongs in. Easy peasy!
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A waffle maker so you can have diner-quality breakfast right at home, whenever you'd like. If you love an extra thicccccck Belgian waffle, then this thing is probz calling your name like the Unknown was calling Elsa.
Promising review: "I've always wanted a Belgian waffle maker but thought it would be one of those gadgets that I buy and never use. We made waffles for the first time last night for dinner. BEST WAFFLES I'VE EVER HAD!!! It's SO easy to use. I didn't oil it before the first use, I just kind of wiped it out with a paper towel and went to town with it. I also highly recommend buying the Carbon's Golden malted waffle mix, which is super easy to use and tastes delicious! You should know, a full cup of batter makes the perfect waffle. I can't wait to make savory waffles with this thing!" —The Inspired Designer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.