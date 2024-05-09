34 Hair Products With Results So Magical, They Might As Well Be Magic Potions

1. A sulfate-free biotin shampoo with over 34,000 5-star ratings from people swearing by its effectiveness. It works on all hair types, including colored hair. This stuff can help stimulate hair growth and make your hair look thicker with regular use. Starting to believe Mr. Potter had something to do with this one.
Promising review: "I can finally see my baby hairs growing back after a couple of washes! My hair began to fall out last winter from stress/poor diet and I have seen a DRAMATIC improvement from when I first started using this product a year ago. My diet hasn't improved much and like everyone else, I am still under a lot of stress, so I can sincerely say this product is the closest thing I've found to magic in a bottle. I typically use the shampoo every other day along with the biotin conditioner 3x a week. I've been buying this shampoo for almost 2 years now and I wouldn't know what to do without it." —Chelsea
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in three sizes and scents and in multipacks).
2. Camille Rose moisture milk for all you curly babes whose curls are thirsting for some good moisturizer. This leave-in conditioner contains vitamins A, D, and B12, AND it smells heavenly. Refresh your curls, have good-smellin' hair, and help make detangling easier with this lovely little moisturizer. Your curls with thank you for how ahhhhmazing they look.
Camille Rose is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in haircare.
Promising reviews: "I have been wanting to try Camille Rose for a while now, and this was the first product I thought to pick up. It did not disappoint — it smells really nice and really keeps my hair moisturized. I will be repurchasing! Hair type:4a/4b." —Folasayo
"I have long, frizzy, wavy hair. When I put this product on my hair, it smells great, leaves my hair with beautiful curls, and it's soft to the touch." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. An Ouai wave spray to make everyone seasick because of how perfect your wavy hair is. It's crafted with rice water rather than sea salt and it's safe for all hair types, so whether your mane is thick, fine, and/or color- or keratin-treated, your locks will have tons of volume, body, and shine.
Promising review: "This stuff is great! Totally enhances waves and curls after you spray it on damp hair. Doesn’t smell any more than hairspray. It dissipates/dries quickly in my experience. And no need to wash it out, my hair just gets better after sleeping on it! I just scrunch and go! It’s dries fast and holds moderately. Can reapply and scrunch for more textures. Saves me time and money." —no name please
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in two sizes)
4. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil made with biotin and moisturizing oils like jojoba, rosemary, and mint that can help stimulate and nourish your scalp while also strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. I know they said a magic flower grew Rapunzel's hair but let's be serious, it was probz this stuff.
And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
"I hardly write reviews...but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this... hats off!!" —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
5. I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder so you can say so long to oily, greasy strands while also adding volume and making your hair look fuller. Now you can go another day without needing to wash and your hair will still feel oh-so clean.
Promising reviews: "I almost want to gatekeep. By far THE best dry shampoo I’ve ever used — not sure how this sorcery works, but I’m obsessed!" —Robertson
"I originally bought this for a month-long trip to Australia (that began with five days of camping without much time to stop by a store). I wanted something small and non-aerosol (because, travel), and hate applying powder by hand and didn't want to bring an application brush. The application sponge is great, and the powder itself is also magic. I was a DAILY hair washer most of my teenage and adult life, but now I can go an entire WEEK with this stuff (and other mindful habits like night braids). I really love it."—Bre
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in two colors and in multipacks).
6. An OGX leave-in conditioning cream to apply to your towel-dried hair for a magic trick. *Voila*, defined, bouncy curls that'll put a little extra pep in your step because of the way your curls bounce when you walk.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair, too." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
"I love this stuff! Magic in a bottle." —MtDewGirl
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
7. Mane Club One Hit Wonder — a 10-in-1 spray that LITERALLY does it all, but won't cost you the price of 10 products. Like, you know how the witches in AHS: Coven had to pass all of the Seven Wonders tests to become the Supreme? Yeah, this stuff is the Fiona Goode of hair products. It'll detangle, take care of frizz and split ends, and provide heat protection (up to 445 degrees).
The formula contains ~cannabis sativa seed oil~, which works to moisturize and hydrate without adding a bunch of weight.
Mane Club is a California-based small biz that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan haircare products.
Check out how one user transforms their straight hair into waves using One Hit Wonder in this TikTok! And check out our Mane Club 10-in-1 spray review for more deetz!
Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair, but it’s super fine, so anything 'moisturizing' makes me a grease pit all day. LOL, this stuff is magic! So lightweight, I ALWAYS get compliments when I use it. It makes me feel like I just walked out of a hair commercial. The smell is also divine. Will be my new holy grail." —Shannon Jaffee
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. Plus, a smoothing hair mask if you need a good deep condition and want some shiny, smooth hair quick. This baby is here to deliver just that without parabens, sulfates, or other junk. Just apply to clean, wet hair, leave it in for five minutes, rinse, and that's it! Quick, simple, and won't take you forever.
You'll get 2–3 uses per pack.
Promising review: "Really nice and hydrating hair mask with a generous portion in each pouch. I will be purchasing again." —Philippa D.
Get it from Mane Club NYC for $3 (also available in a six-pack on Amazon).
9. A K-18 leave-in hair mask to help bring your dry, bleach- and color-damaged hair back to life. And yes! You leave it in, no rinsing it out! Shampoo, skip conditioning, towel dry, throw this in, wait four minutes, and then just do the rest of your normal styling routine. I know, you're suuuper close to just cutting your mane off, but give this a try and the results will be more dramatic than Dance Moms. "Get your finger out of my face." *Kelly voice*.
Promising reviews: "I am an older woman who has dry, chemically treated 4A hair. I take good care of my hair, going to the hair salon regularly, and using the best products. I tried Olaplex previously but did not like it. I decided to try K-18. I was skeptical so I only bought the $29 container. I used it and it left my hair soft, shiny, and easy to comb. It left it in better condition than most of the other conditioners I have used. I will definitely buy it again." —Tammy T. Carter
"Seriously, this is the best hair repair product I have used in years. So much better than Olaplex. It is ridiculously pricey, but so worth it. My hair was destroyed by bleach and the unforgiving iron but it has come back to life after using this five or six times. I was skeptical to not use conditioner at all and only use three pumps of this (I usually use conditioner twice), but I am a believer now. My hair hasn’t looked this healthy in months. I used to apply three different leave-in conditioners before. Now, I just use 3–4 pumps of K-18. It’s really amazing. Just try it." —OneStopWit
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
10. A strong hold edge control because it seems that nothing is laying your thick edges the way you want them laid. Well, meet this little bottled magic, honeyyy! Say goodbye to your weak edge control and say hello to flake-free hold for all types of hair. Kinky, coily, loose, whatever you've got, this stuff will surely replace whatever gel you currently use.
Bask and Lather is a Black woman-owned biz that specializes in natural products made from 100% organic ingredients.
And check it out on TikTok! This reviewer even went to the gym and their edges did not move. One word — shook.
Oh, and I totally understand that laying your edges is not a necessity and isn't everyone's cup of tea! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising reviews: "Definitely works with no residue left behind and lasts ALL DAY! The only product that won’t get greasy and lift after a few minutes!! I love it! Will be buying again." —Ms. T
"My curls are very stubborn. No matter how much Eco styling gel I used when putting my hair in a puff or ponytail the curls would still pop out. This edge control looks nice and sleek while giving my hair shine and holding my curls down all day!" —Brandi
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A Chi Thermal Care kit that includes shampoo, conditioner, and the Beyoncé of serums/heat protectants — Chi Silk Infusion. It helps moisturize any damaged, dry hair and protects it from harsh heat. Andddd it'll leave your hair shining brighter than that crab in Moana.
Okay so this is literally my like holy grail trio, I swear by this. My hair turns out so, so soft and silky. It is seriously bone-straight and looks and feels soooo healthy! And, my hair is NATURAL (other than the obvious blue dye); I haven't used relaxers or keratin treatments in over 10 years. Now, I am by no means a hairstylist, and nothing tops their magical hands, but sweetieeeee, these products blow my mind. This trio does what needs to be done, and like, I did it — I delivered these results. Nothing has ever made my hair look like this unless a stylist was styling my hair. And when I step out of my house, you cannot tell me I'm not the most fabulous person in the world — I'm literally Beyoncé. My hair flows and bounces as if I have a personal fan in front of me, and I CANNOT keep my hands out of my hair. The shampoo and conditioner help get ALLLL the product buildup out of my hair and leave my hair feeling squeaky clean. Then, I add my serum (before blow-drying and again before straightening), and BAM — I'm flawless. The combo of all three is just *chef's kiss*, and they help protect my hair from heat damage. If you want a magic wand to set everything off, invest in the BaByliss straightener! My hairdresser uses it so I grabbed one, too, and now I always look like I just stepped out of the salon.
Get it from Amazon for $20.23.