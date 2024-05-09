34 Hair Products With Results So Magical, They Might As Well Be Magic Potions

Okay so this is literally my like holy grail trio, I swear by this. My hair turns out so, so soft and silky. It is seriously bone-straight and looks and feels soooo healthy! And, my hair is NATURAL (other than the obvious blue dye); I haven't used relaxers or keratin treatments in over 10 years. Now, I am by no means a hairstylist, and nothing tops their magical hands, but sweetieeeee, these products blow my mind. This trio does what needs to be done, and like, I did it — I delivered these results. Nothing has ever made my hair look like this unless a stylist was styling my hair. And when I step out of my house, you cannot tell me I'm not the most fabulous person in the world — I'm literally Beyoncé. My hair flows and bounces as if I have a personal fan in front of me, and I CANNOT keep my hands out of my hair. The shampoo and conditioner help get ALLLL the product buildup out of my hair and leave my hair feeling squeaky clean. Then, I add my serum (before blow-drying and again before straightening), and BAM — I'm flawless. The combo of all three is just *chef's kiss*, and they help protect my hair from heat damage. If you want a magic wand to set everything off, invest in the BaByliss straightener! My hairdresser uses it so I grabbed one, too, and now I always look like I just stepped out of the salon.



