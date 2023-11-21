30 Beauty Products With Results That'll Make You Immediately Add To Cart

1. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is TOTALLY worth it if your hair is broken or damaged. This bad boy strengthens and protects your hair from within and reduces breakage so your split ends can't stop you from feeling ~FAB~.
Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
"I have used this product three times so far and have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber so I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that works for my coily, 4c hair." —Tasha
Get it from Amazon for $30.
2. Orrr a bottle of the TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes. This stuff is *chef's kiss*.
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
3. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer with a sponge on the end for covering dark circles with ease. You'll look well-rested and refreshed even on days that you...uh, aren't. Nobody will even be able to tell!
Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok, and trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes' and the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new, I definitely recommend trying this out .<3" —Liela Lee
Get it from Amazon for $5.19+ (available in 14 shades).
4. A tube of retinol night cream that really goes to work on your skin. Put some on at night and you might just wake up with smooth and radiant skin. These results totally bring the drama.
Promising review: "For years, I spent a lot of money on high-end skin care until I asked myself why. I started using this product four weeks ago and it does a better job for a fraction of the cost. I'm 64 and have always taken care of my skin but began developing wrinkles in the jowl and forehead areas. They have noticeably improved and I'm loving it. I'm hooked!" —Laura
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and in a two-pack).
5. Bio-Oil, made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender to help moisturize skin, minimize stretch marks and fade scars, both old and new, WITH TIME. Although this isn't an overnight miracle, sticking with this oil can get you shocking results.
Promising reviews: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few-years-old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
"What is this sorcery? I’m pretty sure it’s just straight up whatever liquid comes out of a unicorn when it happy cries. I have scars, stretch marks, and acne that are healing or disappearing literally overnight. It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction, you can now have all of my money. If only I’d taken some before and after pictures to capture the results!" —Purpleflowerseverywhere13
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and a bundle).
6. A L'Oreal repairing hair treatment that'll give you shiny, silky, healthier-looking hair in just eight seconds. Apply it after shampoo but before conditioner and let the amino acids target the parts of your hair that are damaged without weighing it down.
7. An exfoliating scrub mitt to scrub-a-dub-dub that dead skin off. It'll seriously look like you shed a layer like a chameleon by the time this thing is done removing any self tanner, old skin, and whatever else could be caked on. Plus, your skin will be soooo smooth. Like, baby butt smooth.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in a set of two).
8. A roll-on waxing kit because treating yourself to a wax every few weeks is breaking the bank and those coins are adding up! Treat yourself to this bb and do it yourself at home so you can avoid those salon prices and still keep your legs silky smooth!
The kit includes a premium digital wax warmer, a removable silicone bowl, 20 large applicator sticks, four bags of wax beads, pre- and post-wax oil, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to book guide. You can use this for your bikini/Brazilian, face, and body.
Promising reviews: "I was super excited to try a home waxing kit since salon waxes are pretty expensive. For the price, I figured I’d give it a go — this kit is awesome!!! It took some practice getting the 'smear' just right — the thickness and size of each one, but once I got the hang of it, it was great! Painful? Yep, but once you realize you can’t hesitate when you’re pulling the wax off, it gets easier. The pain really is only when you rip the wax off and that lasts a mere second. Did my pits and bikini line and hopefully it will get easier and less 'ouch' each time. Try it, you won’t be disappointed!!!! Shaving is such a hassle, especially the bikini line (so many ingrowns!) — hopefully this will be the ticket to a less hairy bikini season;)." —Hilary K. Harrell
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in two styles).
9. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 7–14 days, brand-new feet! Or at least it'll feel that way.
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $11.75+ (available in five scents).
10. A fab kaolin clay mask that'll ever so *gently* detoxify your skin to help fight blackheads, minimize pores, and prevent breakouts. It's good for all skin types and made with discarded olive stones, which are a natural skin soother. Your skin's gonna love it.
Promising review: "I love this face mask! It's not at all harsh or drying like lots of other masks, it feels really nice on your skin, and after washing it off, your face is left feeling soft and clean and not dry or red. I think it makes pores less noticeable as well! I would definitely buy this again." —Louise J.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $26.
11. An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup and have it lasting longer than the Energizer Bunny. This base will have your shadow looking as bold, pigmented, and vibrant as ever while putting your more expensive eye primer to shame.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer, and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray that'll help you say buh-bye to that frizz! Using coconut oil and argan oil, this leave-in spray is suitable for all kinds of hair, from straight to wavy to curly. ANNNND it'll help with tangles and knots.
This spray is designed for all hair types, but reviewers with straight, fine hair say that a little goes a long way.
Briogeo is a Black woman-owned business that specializes in hair care.
Promising reviews: "I'm a dude with long hair and didn't know about leave-in conditioner. Since buying this product, I would have to consider myself an idiot for all the years that I didn't know it existed." —Kyle
"I have lived in Florida for the past 19 years and pretty much tried every anti-frizz product on the market to no avail. I really gave up entirely until my friend recommended I try this product. WOW, it actually works. I can't believe under Florida's 90% humidity conditions my hair is not frizzy for the first time in in 19 years. I no longer look like I was dragged through a rain forest. THIS PRODUCT IS A MIRACLE. Simply amazed." —The Shrike
Get it from Amazon for $25.