28 Beauty Products That Work So Well, You’ll Be Texting All Your Friends About Them

Blume is a woman-owned, POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly products for skin, body, and period care.

Friends, this stuff is the truth. My skin is brighter, glowing, and super duper clear. I am a Blume stan now. I love my skin, but I also get super annoyed with little bumps that seem to never go away. My face is actually so smooth now though. I have oily skin, and I was nervous I'd be a huge ball of grease after using this but nope, not at all! I use it at night and in the morning my skin is perfectly moisturized. Safe to say that I'm in love and their products are staples in my skincare routine.

Promising review: "I have struggled with cystic acne for a decade, and this oil is the only thing that works for me. I use it every single night with my retinol and hydrator serum and my skin has never been better. If I skip a day, I will get a pimple. So really, I can’t live without it :’)" —Chelsea Friend



