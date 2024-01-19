28 Beauty Products That Work So Well, You’ll Be Texting All Your Friends About Them

1. A tube of retinol night cream that really goes to work on your skin. Put some on at night and you might just wake up with smooth and radiant skin. These results totally bring the drama.
Promising review: "For years, I spent a lot of money on high-end skin care until I asked myself why. I started using this product four weeks ago and it does a better job for a fraction of the cost. I'm 64 and have always taken care of my skin but began developing wrinkles in the jowl and forehead areas. They have noticeably improved and I'm loving it. I'm hooked!" —Laura
2. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-rich guarana extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 35,000 people are in loooove with this stuff and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good.
Promising reviews: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well but for now, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
3. A hair toner mask to save you from constantly throwing $$$ to hairdressers just to keep the brass out your hair. Say goodbye to yellow tones and helloooo to cool, neutral, gorg blonde hair.
Promising reviews: "I have brown hair and my highlights turned out a very orange/brassy color so I’ve been on the hunt for a product to get them to more of an ashy tone without further damage and this did the trick! I ended up leaving it on for around 30 minutes and I’m obsessed. It was a drastic change after just one time. So happy with the results, will definitely be repurchasing!" —sherri curtis
4. The mattifying, waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray that Beyoncé used at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And muva's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. Yeah, this stuff has witchcraft in it for sure, sign me up.
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Promising review: "I seriously thought I would never find a way to keep my makeup from melting off on hot summer days that are above 100 degrees but this is magical. No dripping or spotty patchiness after, and application is even because it's a fine mist. Don't forget to shake well before application. My makeup stays in place and I have an oily T-zone and very oily lids. I totally recommended this product to all my friends and family. This is now my most-loved setting spray for ☀️. Thank you for creating this awesome product." —beautybee7
5. A bottle of Meltdown acne oil for anyone with acne-prone skin. This reviewer fave helps reduce acne, fade acne scars, and reduce redness and inflammation, all while preventing future breakouts as if by magic. It also helps to keep you hydrated with rosehip oil and is cruelty-free! Mix this into your moisturizer, wear under makeup, or use it as a spot treatment — this stuff is super versatile!
Blume is a woman-owned, POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly products for skin, body, and period care.
Friends, this stuff is the truth. My skin is brighter, glowing, and super duper clear. I am a Blume stan now. I love my skin, but I also get super annoyed with little bumps that seem to never go away. My face is actually so smooth now though. I have oily skin, and I was nervous I'd be a huge ball of grease after using this but nope, not at all! I use it at night and in the morning my skin is perfectly moisturized. Safe to say that I'm in love and their products are staples in my skincare routine.
Promising review: "I have struggled with cystic acne for a decade, and this oil is the only thing that works for me. I use it every single night with my retinol and hydrator serum and my skin has never been better. If I skip a day, I will get a pimple. So really, I can’t live without it :’)" —Chelsea Friend
6. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
Promising reviews: "This is going to be part of my skincare routine for forever!! My face has always been dry, cracked, and I would get pimples because of all of the moisturizers I tried. This makes my face soft, smooth, dewy, AND I haven't had any breakouts since! I'm obsessed!" —Emily Murphy
"The first time I applied this to a fresh clean face, it felt very sticky on my skin, I was disappointed but just went to sleep with it on my face. The next morning I woke up with the softest, glowiest skin I’ve ever had. I am obsessed with this product. Don’t give up if it feels sticky at first." —Abbi Cairns
7. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, aka the snail essence serum's bestie. This stuff locks in moisture to plump and hydrate. Perfect for your dry winter skin — say hello to your new cold weather BFF.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Promising review: "As someone who has dealt with redness and extremely dry skin for years, I've struggled finding products that work well. After using this for a month, I have received so many compliments on my skin looking healthy/glowy. Much of my former redness has faded or gone away entirely! I regret not getting this product sooner as it has easily become one of my holy grail items." —Alexis Taglia
8. A MakeUp Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
9. A color corrector — a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multistick that'll neutralize dark spots and circles in case you've felt like NOTHING will cover your tired under-eyes lately. Put this over any areas with hyperpigmentation, then put your foundation or concealer over the top and boom: tired under-eyes will be gone in a flash.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a makeup sponge and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
10. An eyebrow soap that'll give you that natural, full, laminated, feathered look the easy way, you know, yourself. Cuz sometimes we can't afford every luxury (😭). Apply the waterproof, long-lasting gel, brush your brows upward, and look in the mirror wondering if those are your brows or Zendaya's on your face.
It also comes with brushes!
Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon
11. A Color Wow heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry. With anti-humidity technology and moisture repellent, it works kinda like a mini keratin treatment and seriously DELIVERS some incredible results. Oh, and Chris Appleton, celebrity stylist to both Kim Kardashian and J.Lo, swearssss by this stuff.
Promising reviews: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
"It's not just a TikTok fad, it really works! You MUST blow dry your hair in order for it to work, but sooo worth it. Shiny, strong hair with heat protectant! Lasts 1–2 showers without need for reapplication. No scent!" —Shay Rooney
12. The Foreo Luna Mini 2 so you can have the best skin ever this year. It has soft silicone bristles that'll get all up in your pores and get rid of all that oil and dead skin. You can even control how intense the vibrations are so you can make your skincare time customized to you.
Promising review: "This product is well worth the money!! It has offered me the deepest facial cleansing I have ever experienced. My face is always much smoother and tighter after using it. I have been using it in the morning, once a day, for the past month and my pores are smaller than ever before. Additionally, it has reduced the redness of my skin tremendously. Anytime I have a breakout after about two washes with this cleanser the blemishes are completely gone. However, I must note that since using it I no longer have serious breakouts!! I am so glad I found this product. I recommend it to all my friends and family trying to improve their skincare routines." —Amazon Customer
