If You Only Trust Products With Glowing Reviews, Try These 53 Things Reviewers Adore

1. A backseat hook that'll keep your bags and coats from spending the entire trip rolling around on the floor, dumping out their contents everywhere, and winding up covered in a mixture of dirt, snow, and whatever grime has been hiding under your seats since the beginning of time.
Promising review: "Everyone who has gone into my car loves these hangers. So useful to hold purses, plastic bags, jackets, 40-ounce water containers, etc.! They have remained where I hooked them no matter what I hung on them so far." —L.H
2. L’Oreal’s 8 Second Wonder Water to give your hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing, with instant results visible after the first use. Use it on wet hair after shampoo for healthier-looking locks and a weightless feel that takes a mere *eight seconds* to achieve!
Promising review: "Why haven't I tried this sooner? This is hands down the absolute best product I have tried on my hair in years, maybe decades! I have very thick, coarse, highlighted hair that proves to be a challenge for any product that claims smoothing, frizz control, shine, etc. I have tried so many high-end products that do not live up to their claims with my hair. Consequently, after so many disappointing products, my expectations were low when I tried this.
As soon as I removed the towel, I knew this product was a winner. My hair looked smoother than usual before I even started to blow dry. When I finished blow drying, it looked the way it does when I leave a salon. I am super impressed and immediately ordered more." —shopsalot
3. A hair-removing glove — you'll love it because it easily picks up a whole bunch of hair that otherwise would've been scattered all around your home, *and* your pet will love it once they realize that every time you put it on, it means a luxurious petting session is about to begin.
Here's why BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart loves this:
"I recently bought this after seeing it in many a BuzzFeed post (thanks, shopping colleagues!) and it is so worth it. My cats shed like it is their freaking job and I just can't keep up with it. One of them loves their regular brush but I have to empty it every two seconds and the other is terrified at just the sight of it. With this, I can just pretend I'm going in for a normal ol' petting session and they enjoy it!"
Another promising review: "This glove is perfect for our one kitty who hates to be brushed. Our family recently added kitty number three, a big beautiful long-haired Maine Coon who despises being brushed or bathed. It was such a struggle as fine cat hair started taking over our life. Honestly, I did not think this grooming glove would work, but let me just say it is wonderful. Our kitty Nicki just loves the feeling it gives him, and we love the astounding amount of his kitty hair that is now in the glove and not on every surface in our home. Thank you, wonderful seller. We LOVE this glove." —Colleen5991
4. Or a mounted brush so your cat can groom themselves when you're not around, helping remove and collect hair so it doesn't wind up all over your space. Plus, if your feline friend looooves scritches, they'll very likely *ADORE* this thing.
Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing, but once he got a hang of it, he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs, and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina
5. A super-soft, adjustable Trtl neck pillow designed to hold your head in a comfortable position when you're sleeping upright so you can stop waking up every time your head starts to nod on long plane rides.
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde loves this! Here's why:
"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "This thing is the greatest thing invented since chicken and biscuits. It's like a nice scarf with just enough support to keep your neck just in the right position. I highly recommend it. Works great with big headphones, too." —Deana Hero
6. A wall charger featuring six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports so you can keep all of your devices juiced through the entire day without adding outlet strips to your already cluttered room.
7. A shower door cleaner that'll banish stubborn soap scum and hard water stains so your shower glass can sparkle like the day it was born.
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit, the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
8. A Takeya cold brew maker for anyone who wants to stop overpaying for your fave daily beverage. This awesome device features an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks!
Just add up to 6 tablespoons of your go-to coffee beans into the filter, fill it with water, and leave it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee.
Promising review: "This was my first cold brewing experience, but this product made it easy! Just put your coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and forget it in the fridge for a day! Plus, I love that everything comes apart easily and can be put in the dishwasher." —shackelforrd
9. A bottle of sulfate- and paraben-free Biotin shampoo that can help make thinning hair feel thicker, as well as look fuller and more hydrated. It has over 34K 5-star ratings!
Also, if you're wondering whether or not this shampoo will work for kinkier textures, then you'll be happy to know that one reviewer with a 4c curl pattern said this shampoo helped to restore her hair's thickness after a Dominican blowout thinned her strands.
Promising review: "My hair feels great! My hair was thinner, and my hair was falling out, so I started looking for something to help. This was literally the best thing I could have gotten. It works wonderfully!!" —Amazon Customer
10. A dishwasher magnet designed to solve any confusion surrounding the state of your household's dishes.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool, and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
11. A fast-acting instant carpet spot remover for removing those pesky stains from pets, wine, dirt, coffee, oil, and more that you thought you'd never be able to get rid of.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I was a little skeptical because I have some carpet stains I’ve let sit for a while because I didn’t have any cleaner at the time of the accident. The accidents have included coffee spills and poorly cleaned cat barf stains. I ordered this because I didn’t want to spend the money on a carpet cleaning service plus you have to be out of your house too long. This stuff was INCREDIBLE. You just spray a concentrated amount and then scrub the stain away. It worked in every single stain I had and was super quick and easy. 100% recommend if you need a good spot cleaner!" —Kimberly
12. Korean exfoliating mitts here to astound you with how much dried skin they'll lift away from your body. Use these reviewer-loved mitts to unclog pores, remove spray tans, prevent ingrown hairs, and more!
It works in just four easy steps you can simply incorporate into your shower routine: 1) Steam or soak for several minutes to soften skin and loosen stubborn buildup. 2) Dampen and wring out the mitt, then remove skin from direct water. 3) Use steady circular motions to exfoliate one section of your body at a time. Slowly increase pressure until desired level of exfoliation is achieved. 4) Finish with a post-exfoliation moisturizer to nourish and protect the new layer of skin.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
