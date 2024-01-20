25 TikTok-Famous Products To Help Give Your Home A Makeover In 2024

1. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products. (Without extra elbow grease!!)
Promising review: ""Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A create-your-own countertop kit that'll change up your surfaces and make them *look* like granite instead of spending a small fortune and far too much time actually replacing them.
Promising review: "I hated my stock builder counters, a horrible washed out mustard color. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to get the real marble counters that I covet. I found this product on TikTok and was immediately intrigued! Of course, I had to purchase it. I bought the two-pack because the per the instructions, I wouldn’t have enough to cover all of my counters. The process took two days with the waiting between application, but it was extremely easy to use. I’m giving it 5 stars because of ease of applying, appearance, and the fact that it changes the whole look of my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in five colors).
3. A fabric defuzzer so you can refresh your furniture and hide the evidence of all the strings your cat decided to pull out. Reviewers love this as a MUCH more affordable solution than actually buying a whole new couch.
The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries to work!
Promising reviews: "This is a great TikTok buy! It's a really fun and easy way to clean the lint off of anything. The cleaning is also very simple. It might slow down sometimes when I do a big piece of cloth, which means that the spinning blade has lint tangled around it. You can remove that with tweezers. It’s really easy and satisfying. All in all, it's a great buy." —Edita
"This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand new, and they destroyed it within six months. I live alone and no one ever comes over, so I just deal with the chair with dreams of reupholstering it someday. I've seen articles for defuzzers but never used one and always thought they were for sweaters or things that have just balled up, not that had entire threads ripped out. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this one, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot-cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! I almost donated this chair a hundred times over the last four years but didn't want to part with it. Now I'm so glad I didn't. $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two versions)
4. Some mosaic film to give you a little extra privacy in your room so you don't roll over in the morning to see your neighbor mowing their lawn right outside your window. Unlike regular window film, this will create gorgeous rainbows all over your room.
The film sticks with static cling, so it can be removed very easily and won't leave behind any residue. Plus, it claims to block out 84% of UVA rays and 99% of UVB rays to help protect you and your home from being directly exposed to sunlight.
Promising review: "Honestly, TikTok made me buy this, and I am not disappointed. It’s beautiful and better than anticipated. Although it is possible to apply it alone, I highly recommend two people. The peeling and spraying and placing and squeegeeing is much easier with two people." —Itsxbritt
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
5. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner with a cult following of parents, pet owners, and clumsy people. This compact device gets alllll the stains (grass! pet accidents! food! mud!) from almost any surface. Now you can finally feel comfortable inviting your accident-prone friend over again.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and our toddler has turned our apartment in such a dirty place. Stains everywhere! Our sofa was in such bad condition (which we only got it two years ago) that we were thinking of getting a new one. We decided to try this, and it is a miracle worker. I’m so glad we bought this. It’s worth every penny!" —shahzad mahmood
Get it from Amazon for $116.23.
6. Some under-cabinet lights so you can have that extra bougie feel of hidden lighting without having to pay for something to be built in that has the exact same effect but for some reason costs *hundreds* of dollars.
Promising review: "I've been complaining for two years about the crappy lighting we have in the kitchen. I saw these on TikTok and knew I had to have them. They're SUPER bright, which is exactly what I wanted. So easy to install. Just cleaned under the cabinets really quick, peel, and stick!" —Tehryn & Alex VanSickle
Get a 10-foot strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80 (available in white or warm white lights).
7. Or a battery-operated light that turns on by sensing movement so when you wake up parched in the middle of the night you can find your way to the fridge without stubbing your toe or crashing into anything along the way. Orrr stick it inside your closet or under your bed if you're in need of some illumination but don't wanna turn on your super bright overhead lighting.
It comes with a rechargeable battery that can last three months in auto mode (or 33 hours of use). It is also detachable, so you can take the light out and recharge easily.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it! (I know, insert eye roll). I recently bought a '90s home with terrible lighting. I have cherry cabinets and just wasn’t getting enough light when cooking. I purchased one to see what I thought, and I love this thing! I will be ordering three more to get under each section of cabinets. Surprisingly, the charge is holding well. I haven’t had to recharge going on two weeks now, and it’s just as bright as day one." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two versions).
8. Grandma's Secret, which, contrary to its name, actually has a cult following of people obsessed with this stain remover. It'll work to tackle allll your stains from grease to oil to blood to ink to whatever else may be haunting you from your carpet.
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok video after I just so happened to get grease stains on my brand-new shirt that didn’t come out after washing. I decided to try it, because I’ve never been able to successfully get grease stains out of anything, especially after I had already washed and dried it. I applied a little bit to each stain, and then I used a wet toothbrush to scrub it a little bit. I let it sit for about 10 minutes, washed it, dried it, and the stains had vanished!!! This stuff is amazing and so easy to use. I highly recommend!" —Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two sizes and multipacks).
9. A Govee smart floor-standing lamp with 25 color preset modes you can control from your phone, a music mode that'll have the lights dancing with sound, *AND* Alexa compatibility.
Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two colors).
10. A Go Hang It! picture hanging and leveling kit so you can finally put those photos up on the wall that have just been sitting on the ground since you bought them…months ago. This'll help make sure you put holes where they're supposed to go (so you don't end up with like five misplaced ones that you have to deal with covering) and keep your piece level.
Go Hang It! is a small business that created this kit to help making hanging saw-tooth and wire picture frames easier with zero measuring. There are two magnetic keys you stick into the hangers on the back of your picture frames and then put up on the wall exactly where you want. It will leave a small indentation so you know exactly where to put your nails. And if you have a frame with a wire hanger, it also works. You can see exactly how it works in this TikTok. Plus, there's an included level to make sure the pictures are even. The kit also incudes 85 pieces of picture-hanging hardware.
Promising review: "I moved to my apartment a few months ago and haven’t hung anything because it is difficult/annoying to do my myself without it being crooked. Walls are plaster, so if I measure incorrectly and make nail holes, it is a pain to fix. I saw this product on TikTok (of all places) and immediately purchased. The day it arrived, I hung a mirror perfectly! I love that it has the attached kit, so when I want to hang something everything is in one place. Super easy to use and absolutely worth every dollar." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.59.
11. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner that will remove all those mysterious drippings on the front of your oven, fridge, and honestly all your stainless-steel appliances. Just spray it on, wipe it away, and watch your streak- and smudge-free appliances shine.
Plus, it comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth!
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok and checked it out. I didn’t want to pay that much for it, but no other product I’ve used has worked. I am so glad I did!! My stainless-steel appliances look brand new again! I am so happy to walk in the kitchen and not see little fingerprints and smudges all over everything. Totally recommend!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).