1. K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment, which you've probably seen influencers use constantly on your FYP. This is designed to help revive all hair types that have been damaged from coloring, chemicals, and heat.
When you use this, shampoo as normal, but skip conditioner. Towel-dry, and apply 3–9 pumps of K18 mask. Wait four minutes and do not rinse.
My colleague Melanie Aman swears by this stuff. Here's what she has to say:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post-shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 15-ml tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Promising review: "I saw this all over TikTok so decided to give it a try. My hair has been in terrible shape since having a baby last year and this product really has helped my hair feel stronger and look healthier. I wish it wasn't so expensive but since I had such great results I will definitely be buying again." —AMW
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Shark build-your-own hair dryer so you can quickly dry your hair without as much heat damage as you might get from other hot tools — this doesn't exceed 230 degrees.
It comes with a concentrator, a quicksmooth brush, and a gloss finisher. You can also buy additional attachments here.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "Okay so I was lucky enough to receive this and when I say lucky, I mean it! I love this bad boy; it dries my hair soooo quickly it's mind blowing. I got three attachments: the rapid gloss finisher, the quick smooth brush, and the turbo concentrator. Now, I am a hair whiz...when it comes to other people's hair. But when it comes to my own? I have no idea what I'm doing SO I have only successfully used the quick smooth brush. I've attempted to use the other two but I can't give myself a blowout no matter what I do (Idk I just can not hold two tools and style all at the same time) so I'll be back once I get someone to do my hair for me. They do come with QR codes so you can easily watch a quick tutorial to master each attachment. I love the brush one though cuz not only is it fast, but my hair gets bone straight also. You'd seriously think I walked out of a salon but in reality, I've walked out my bathroom. So far SOOOO good. I can't wait to see results with the other two attachments because I just knowww the blowout with this bb is gonna have me out here looking like America's next top model. Obsessed = an understatement."
Promising review: "I debated about purchasing this for months, watched so many TikTok reviews and now that I finally purchased it I am SO glad I did!! It cut the time it takes to blow dry and style my hair in more than half and the results are so much better. I have naturally curly/wavy hair and this got my hair so smooth with no frizz!!" —Ryan S.
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in two versions).
3. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water because why use anything else if you could achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! I mean come on, that seems too good to be true, but the over 30,000 5-star ratings prove that this might just be real-life magic.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in two versions).
4. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to apply before you blow dry so you can get incredible results like below. 🤯 Chris Appleton (you know, Kim Kardashian and J.Lo's stylist) absolutely loves this stuff.
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizz in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —CheckFirstWithAmazon
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
You can also try the extra strength version if you have extremely dry hair or the curly hair version!
5. Gisou hair oil made with honey to help hydrate, boost shine, and smooth frizz and flyaways. You're gonna ~bee~ so thrilled by your silky, smooth hair. 🐝
It's suitable for all hair types!
Promising reviews: "I have seen the brand Gisou quite a bit on IG and TikTok and couldn't wait to try it myself. I have fine texture hair that's currently winter-air dry. A little goes a long way with this hair oil. It smells absolutely wonderful and I love the packaging and ingredients. It definitely smooths my hair without making it oily or weighed down. Looks smoother after every use." —Californiagirlh
“This hair oil does EVERYTHING it says it does. Not only does it leave a great shine to your hair, but it also doesn’t weight it down at all. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and I have noticed that my hair is drastically more shiny and less brittle-looking. Also, the scent is absolutely divine and it does linger but don’t worry, it is not an overwhelming scent. For reference, I have thick 3b–3c curly hair. P.S., the packaging is super beautiful so this product is a win-win!" —MariahSantiago
Get it from Sephora for $25+ (available in three sizes) or Amazon for $38.08+ (available in three sizes).
6. Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo because you woke up with a greasy head of hair but simply cannot be bothered to get in the shower before you head out for the day. This may be a litttttle more expensive than what you're used to, but trust me, it's worth it — no one will be able to tell you haven't washed your hair in…days.
This stuff is mineral oil-, sulfate-, phthalate-, gluten-, and paraben-free!
Promising reviews: "I heard of this product on TikTok and I am so glad I made the purchase! It is amazing and gives your hair enough volume without making it feel gritty and rough. Leaves no residue, not even noticeable in my hair and I’m blonde. LOVE 10/10 recommend. The scent kinda reminds me of my grandma's perfume but it’s not that bad! It is pricey but goes a long way so it is well worth it! Hope this helps." —Karli Bullins
"Welp, I found it. The dry shampoo I will buy for the rest of my life so please Amika don't change a thing! I have black hair and a sensitive, flaky scalp and this disappears completely into my dark hair and doesn't irritate my scalp. It does have a white cast going on. But leave it alone for a few minutes or longer, and then brush it out and it'll absorb. I've used this on day three hair after a tough workout and my hair looks good as new. The scent is strong but it reminds me of the Flowerbomb perfume, which I love. Even got compliments the first time I used this! My hair texture is very thick and coarse, FYI." —Elaine
Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in two sizes).
7. Mane Club One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 spray that will help solve pretty much all your daily hair struggles — it controls frizz, detangles, smooths, protects against heat, boosts shine, prevents breakage, hydrates, softens, strengthens, and conditions. Say goodbye to all the other products you have lying around — this one's got you covered.
Mane Club is a small business based in NYC focused on creating vegan and cruelty-free haircare products.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has this and says, "I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow-dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow dryer brush. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends."
8. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo designed to actually get to the root (see what I did there…like hair roots…) of the problem. This shampoo helps stops what is causing the dandruff, instead of just trying to treat the symptoms of flaking hair and itchiness.
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b-4c curls mentioning it worked for them.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman has this and says, "It's got over 65,000 5-star rating, and works for more than just dandruff. I get recurring bouts of fungal acne on my forehead, and I recently starting using this at the recommendation of the interwebs (its key ingredient is an antifungal). Every other day, I slather it on the affected area like a wash-off mask, let it sit for a few minutes, and rinse off. My forehead looks better the next day!"
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all of my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
Get it from Amazon for $14.23.
9. Or Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo because you've probably never thought about exfoliating your scalp before, but I'm here to tell you that you should! Say buh-bye to flakes and dryness!
The pics above are with just ONE wash!!! This stuff is cruelty-free and made with tea tree, coconut, and peppermint oils.
Promising review: "Totally amazing and beyond expectations. Chronic dry scalp for over a year, and with **one use**, super awesome results. My head feels fantastic and no more flaking. I'm going to buy a vat of this stuff and swim around in it! Really worth it." —Jana
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes).
10. A purple hair mask so you can keep your blonde looking fresh instead of yellow and brassy. Maybe now you can hold off on that expensive salon visit a liiiittle bit longer.
Promising review: "So I was a little intimidated by the pigment of the color of this mask. It’s like deep purple – darker than any of purple shampoos I’ve used before. It works wonderfully! I shampoo my hair, towel dry, use K18, wait four minutes, and then put this mask on. I saturate my whole head and leave it on 10–13 minutes because I like that gray-ashy tone. It comes out perfect every time. And if it’s just a tad tooo purple, just hop back in the shower and rinse with a shampoo. That takes care of it no problem. It also doesn’t stain your scalp or your forehead, which I love because it can get kinda messy. My hair feels so soft afterwards and has so much shine. I love it!" —Arayah R.
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.