17 Actors Who Played Frenemies But Actually Got On Great Off-Screen

3.Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan star in Black Panther as Erik and Nakia who are on opposite sides.
4.Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger brought Daniel Cleaver and Bridget Jones to life in Bridget Jones' Diary. They start as love interests, but Bridget realises Daniel doesn't treat her right and she tells him what she thinks! (you go girl!)
5.Twilight lovers will no doubt be aware of Bella and Jane's dislike for each other.
6.Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer played frenemies Jenna Rink and Lucy in13 going on 30.
7.Drew Barrymore played "Josie Grossie" in hit movie Never Been Kissed. Fans will remember she tried to befriend popular girl Kristen, who had a mean streak.
8.Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan may have starred as frenemies Regina and Cady in Mean Girls.
9.Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway's characters Emily and Andy desperately competed to become Miranda Priestley's right-hand woman in The Devil Wears Prada.
10.Vince Vaughan and Jennifer Aniston played warring ex's Brooke and Gary in The Break Up.
11.Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz starred opposite each other in My Best Friend's Wedding which saw frenemies Julianne and Kimberly compete for the attention of Michael.
12.Billy Zane and Leonardo Di Caprio played love rivals Jack and Cal in Titanic.
13.Les Misérables fans will remember Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe as rivals Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert.
14.Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal played enemies in Spiderman: Far from home.
15.Their characters Chessy and Meredith Blake may not have seen eye to eye in The Parent Trap...
16.Tom Felton and Rupert Grint may have played Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, but IRL the pair have been known to play golf together.
17. Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth played enemies in hit movie Thor.
