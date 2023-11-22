Skip To Content
    17 Actors Who Played Frenemies But Actually Got On Great Off-Screen

    Ashley and Vanessa are totally BFF goals.

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're used to seeing them as love rivals and frenemies on-screen, but did you know that many of the actors playing on-screen enemies actually ended up being IRL pals?

    We've rounded up some of our faves to brighten up your day...aww.

    1. Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon played warring love rivals Vivian Kensington and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

    Off-screen Selma has spoken of Reese's support since her MS diagnosis. She said “I get weekend meal packs like I’ve never feasted on before from Reese Witherspoon."

    2. Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale starred together in High School Musical playing frenemies Gabriella and Sharpay.

    IRL the pair are reportedly besties, and in 2021 Vanessa even met Ashley's baby girl Jupiter.

    3. Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan star in Black Panther as Erik and Nakia who are on opposite sides.

    But behind the scenes, there's a well-documented friendship between the co-stars, who once even pretended to make out with each other!

    4. Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger brought Daniel Cleaver and Bridget Jones to life in Bridget Jones' Diary. They start as love interests, but Bridget realises Daniel doesn't treat her right and she tells him what she thinks! (you go girl!)

    Universal Pictures

    In 2020, it was reported that Grant said of Zellweger "I love Renée. Uh, she's one of the few actresses I haven't fallen out with."

    5. Twilight lovers will no doubt be aware of Bella and Jane's dislike for each other.

    But after the movie was shot, actors Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart were reported to have been friends. In an interview, Fanning reportedly said of Stewart "She's just my really good friend, you know? We go out. We stay in a lot too. I'm a homebody!"

    6. Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer played frenemies Jenna Rink and Lucy in13 going on 30.

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

    In 2018, Greer is reported to have said about Jennifer "I just really love her so much, and she is such a special person."

    7. Drew Barrymore played "Josie Grossie" in hit movie Never Been Kissed. Fans will remember she tried to befriend popular girl Kristen, who had a mean streak.

    Away from the cameras, Jessica Alba (who played Kristen) thanked Drew for her generosity on set, saying "You really took so many people under your wing and guided them and a lot of us were just really starting out and you set the stage, I would say for us and gave us a platform to be successful, so thank you."


    8. Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan may have starred as frenemies Regina and Cady in Mean Girls.

    But IRL Lindsay has reportedly spoken out about her Mean Girls co-stars, saying "it feels like we're all still good friends."

    9. Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway's characters Emily and Andy desperately competed to become Miranda Priestley's right-hand woman in The Devil Wears Prada.

    When they aren't playing the warring fashion magazine workers, Hathaway reportedly waxed lyrical about her co-star, saying "Emily, we just really bonded on The Devil Wears Prada."

    10. Vince Vaughan and Jennifer Aniston played warring ex's Brooke and Gary in The Break Up.

    The pair ended up dating after filming the rom com, but broke up at the end of 2006. At the time, it was reported their reps said that they "continue to be good friends."

    11. Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz starred opposite each other in My Best Friend's Wedding which saw frenemies Julianne and Kimberly compete for the attention of Michael.

    But it seems Cameron has some serious respect for Julia, saying in a reunion interview "I got to work with these folks and Julia. It was, like, a huge break for me."

    12. Billy Zane and Leonardo Di Caprio played love rivals Jack and Cal in Titanic.

    When they weren't competing for Rose's affection on-screen, Billy was busy sharing photos of Leo on Instagram. He posted a throwback snap in 2020 of Leo on set, writing “Let’s all just dream us out of this with the lovely and kind Leonardo DiCaprio."

    13. Les Misérables fans will remember Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe as rivals Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert.

    However, the pair have revealed that they were friends before filming, with Hugh once saying "Russell has given me advice several times at key moments in my life that helped with my career."

    14. Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal played enemies in Spiderman: Far from home.

    In real life, it's no secret that the pair get on well, with Gyllenhaal writing in a 2021 post to his former co-star “I miss ussss.”

    15. Their characters Chessy and Meredith Blake may not have seen eye to eye in The Parent Trap...

    But it seems that actresses Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix are besties IRL. Hendrix told HuffPost "Lisa Ann Walter, who played Chessy, is still one of my best girlfriends in the whole wide world."

    16. Tom Felton and Rupert Grint may have played Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, but IRL the pair have been known to play golf together.

    In 2021, Felton was reported to have said "I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright."

    17. Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth played enemies in hit movie Thor.

    Their relationship IRL is worlds away however, with Tom calling Chris his "brother from another mother" when he joined Twitter back in 2015.

    Who are your favourite on-screen enemies that are really BFFs? Tell us know in the comments, we'd love to know!