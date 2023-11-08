Skip To Content
    Real Love On Set: 17 Times Actors Went From Meeting On-Screen To A Real-Life Relationship

    Cupid's been working hard in Hollywood.

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Most fans of The Notebook fell in love with Noah and Ally, and it seems actors Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling were pretty fond of each other too.

    New Line Cinema

    The cute duo ended up dating, despite originally being rumoured not to have gotten on.

    2. Am I the only person who didn't know that Blake Lively and Penn Badgley dated after meeting on set?

    The CW

    Note to self: must brush up on Gossip Girl knowledge

    3. The iconic duo that is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of the film Gigli.

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

    The rest as they say is history. 

    4. I wonder how many of you know that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of That '70's Show?

    Fox

    However the pair didn't actually get into a relationship until 2012 and they now have two children...aww.

    5. Brad and Angelina met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith.

    Twentieth Century Fox

    The pair went on to have six kids together. 

    6. Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley met on set of Orange Is The New Black.

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    While Lauren was, strictly speaking, a lead writer, and Samira played Poussey Washington, the pair still ended up together.

    7. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met on the set of I know what you did last summer.

    Columbia Pictures

    The couple ended up getting hitched in 2002.

    8. It's no secret that popular couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating.

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

    But did you know that they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming?

    9. And they aren't the only actors who met on the set of a Spider-Man movie and became a couple, as the same thing happened with Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire.

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

    Can you believe the movie came out back in 2002?!

    10. I loved The Break Up, and apparently co-stars Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston ended up dating IRL after shooting the movie.

    Universal Pictures

    Meanwhile I'm sitting here wondering what happened to the Tone Rangers, anyone else?

    11. Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia began dating after starring together in Gilmore Girls.

    The WB

    The pair split in 2006, but were reportedly together for four years prior to the break-up.

    12. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson got together after filming Twilight.

    Summit Entertainment

    After playing Bella and Edward in the hit movie, they took their romance off-screen.

    13. You may not know that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith originally met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Jada reportedly auditioned to play Will's girlfriend in the hit series, but lost out to Nia Long.

    14. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of Step Up.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    The pair met in 2006, later got married and then had a daughter named Everly.

    15. If you've ever seen the movie Evening, you might not be surprised to hear that it's where Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy met.

    Focus Features

    The couple now have three kids together and they're married too!

    16. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie met in 2011 while filming Game of Thrones.

    HBO

    They welcomed a baby girl earlier this year and already share a son...cute!

    17. Green Lantern stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on set.

    Warner Bros.

    The couple were reportedly both with someone else when they met, but ended up single at the same time and got together. If you love a happy ending then you'll be pleased to know they're still together and have three girls!