Real Love On Set: 17 Times Actors Went From Meeting On-Screen To A Real-Life Relationship

2.
Am I the only person who didn't know that Blake Lively and Penn Badgley dated after meeting on set?
4.
I wonder how many of you know that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of That '70's Show?
6.
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley met on set of Orange Is The New Black.
7.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met on the set of I know what you did last summer.
8.
It's no secret that popular couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating.
9.
And they aren't the only actors who met on the set of a Spider-Man movie and became a couple, as the same thing happened with Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire.
10.
I loved The Break Up, and apparently co-stars Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston ended up dating IRL after shooting the movie.
11.
Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia began dating after starring together in Gilmore Girls.
12.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson got together after filming Twilight.
13.
You may not know that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith originally met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
14.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met on the set of Step Up.
15.
If you've ever seen the movie Evening, you might not be surprised to hear that it's where Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy met.
16.
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie met in 2011 while filming Game of Thrones.
17.
Green Lantern stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on set.