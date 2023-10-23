1.
Here's Gloria Stuart at age 87 playing Rose DeWitt Bukater at age 101 in Titanic:
And here's Gloria when she was younger side-by-side with Kate Winslet, who played young Rose.
2.
Here's Gena Rowlands at age 74 playing Allie in The Notebook:
And here's Gena when she was younger side-by-side with Rachel McAdams who played young Allie in The Notebook:
3.
Here's James Garner at age 76 playing Noah in The Notebook:
And here's James when he was younger side-by-side with Ryan Gosling, who played young Noah:
4.
Here's Peter Gallagher at age 48 playing Sandy Cohen on The O.C.:
And here's Peter when he was younger side-by-side with Max Greenfield who played young Sandy:
5.
Here's Kerry Washington at age 43 playing Mia Warren in Little Fires Everywhere:
And here's Kerry when she was younger side-by-side with Tiffany Boone who played young Mia:
6.
Here's Reese Witherspoon at age 44 playing Elena Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere:
And here's Reese when she was younger side-by-side with AnnaSophia Robb who played young Elena:
7.
Here's Mark Consuelos at age 46 playing Hiram Lodge on Riverdale:
And here's Mark side-by-side with his son Michael who played young Hiram:
8.
Here's Mandy Patinkin at age 53 playing Jason Gideon on Criminal Minds:
And here's Mandy when he was younger side-by-side with Ben Savage who played young Gideon:
9.
Here's Kiernan Shipka at age 19 playing Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:
And here's Kiernan when she was younger side-by-side with Mckenna Grace who played young Sabrina:
10.
Here's Matthew Perry at age 40 playing Mike in 17 Again:
And here's Matthew when he was younger side-by-side with Zac Efron who played young Mike:
11.
Here's Susan Kelechi Watson at age 34 playing Beth Pearson on This Is Us:
And here's Susan when she was younger side-by-side with Rachel Hilson who played young Beth on the show:
12.
Here's Martin Kove at age 75 playing John Kreese on Cobra Kai:
And here's John side-by-side with Barrett Carnahan who plays young Kreese on Cobra Kai:
13.
Here's Meryl Streep at age 69 playing Donna in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again:
And here's Meryl when she was younger side-by-side with Lily James who played young Donna:
14.
Here's Sir Ian McKellen when he was 64 as Magneto in X-Men 2:
And here's Ian side-by-side with Michael Fassbender who played young Magneto in the franchise:
15.
Finally, here's Marlon Brando at age 48 as Vito Corleone in The Godfather:
And here's Marlon side-by-side with Robert De Niro who played young Vito in the sequel: