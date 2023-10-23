    15 Times The Younger Version Of A Character Was Perfectly Cast, And These Side-By-Sides Prove It

    Ben Savage has played young Mandy Patinkin TWICE, and it's flawless casting...

    Jen Abidor
    by Jen Abidor

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Here's Gloria Stuart at age 87 playing Rose DeWitt Bukater at age 101 in Titanic:

    Gloria Stuart
    20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Gloria when she was younger side-by-side with Kate Winslet, who played young Rose.

    Gloria Stuart and Kate Winslet as Rose
    Margaret Chute / Getty Images/ 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    2. Here's Gena Rowlands at age 74 playing Allie in The Notebook:

    Gena Rowlands
    New Line Cinema /Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Gena when she was younger side-by-side with Rachel McAdams who played young Allie in The Notebook:

    Gena Rowlands and Rachel McAdams
    John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images/ New Line Cinema /Courtesy Everett Collection

    3. Here's James Garner at age 76 playing Noah in The Notebook:

    James Garner
    New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's James when he was younger side-by-side with Ryan Gosling, who played young Noah:

    James Garner and Ryan Gosling
    New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection / The Print Collector/Print Collector / Getty Images

    4. Here's Peter Gallagher at age 48 playing Sandy Cohen on The O.C.:

    Screenshot from &quot;The O.C.&quot;
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    And here's Peter when he was younger side-by-side with Max Greenfield who played young Sandy:

    Peter Gallagher and Max Greenfield
    Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / FOX

    5. Here's Kerry Washington at age 43 playing Mia Warren in Little Fires Everywhere:

    Kerry Washington
    Erin Simkin / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Kerry when she was younger side-by-side with Tiffany Boone who played young Mia:

    Kerry Washington and Tiffany Boone
    Getty Images/ Erin Simkin / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    6. Here's Reese Witherspoon at age 44 playing Elena Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere:

    Reese Witherspoon
    Erin Simkin / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Reese when she was younger side-by-side with AnnaSophia Robb who played young Elena:

    Reese Witherspoon and AnnaSophia Robb
    S. Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images/Hulu

    7. Here's Mark Consuelos at age 46 playing Hiram Lodge on Riverdale:

    Closeup of Mark Consuelos
    Bettina Strauss / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    And here's Mark side-by-side with his son Michael who played young Hiram:

    Mark and Michael Consuelos
    Ron Gallela / Getty Images/Katie Yu / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The genes are strong!

    8. Here's Mandy Patinkin at age 53 playing Jason Gideon on Criminal Minds:

    Mandy Patinkin
    CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Mandy when he was younger side-by-side with Ben Savage who played young Gideon:

    Mandy Patinkin and Ben Savage
    Nancy R. Schiff / Getty Images / CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Fun fact: Ben also played a younger version of Mandy on Homeland as Saul. 

    9. Here's Kiernan Shipka at age 19 playing Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

    Closeup of Kiernan Shipka
    Liane Hentscher / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Kiernan when she was younger side-by-side with Mckenna Grace who played young Sabrina:

    Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage/ Diyah Pera/ Netflix

    10. Here's Matthew Perry at age 40 playing Mike in 17 Again:

    Screenshot from &quot;17 Again&quot;
    New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Matthew when he was younger side-by-side with Zac Efron who played young Mike:

    Young Matthew Perry and Zac Efron
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images/New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

    11. Here's Susan Kelechi Watson at age 34 playing Beth Pearson on This Is Us:

    Susan Kelechi Watson
    NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    And here's Susan when she was younger side-by-side with Rachel Hilson who played young Beth on the show:

    Susan Kelechi Watson and Rachel Hilson
    Peter Kramer / Getty Images / NBC

    12. Here's Martin Kove at age 75 playing John Kreese on Cobra Kai:

    Martin Kove
    Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's John side-by-side with Barrett Carnahan who plays young Kreese on Cobra Kai:

    Martin Cove and Barrett Carnahan
    Walt Disney Television Photo Archives / Getty Images/Netflix

    13. Here's Meryl Streep at age 69 playing Donna in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again:

    Meryl Streep
    Jonathan Prime /Universal/Courtesy Everett /

    And here's Meryl when she was younger side-by-side with Lily James who played young Donna:

    Meryl Streep and Lily James
    Jack Mitchell / Getty Images/Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    14. Here's Sir Ian McKellen when he was 64 as Magneto in X-Men 2:

    Sir Ian McKellen
    20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Ian side-by-side with Michael Fassbender who played young Magneto in the franchise:

    Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender
    Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images/20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    15. Finally, here's Marlon Brando at age 48 as Vito Corleone in The Godfather:

    Screenshot from &quot;The Godfather&quot;
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    And here's Marlon side-by-side with Robert De Niro who played young Vito in the sequel:

    Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro
    Bettmann / Getty Images/Paramount Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection