It's Been Almost 18 Years Since "She's The Man" Came Out, So Here's The Cast Then And Now

Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 3 hours agoIt's Been Almost 18 Years Since "She's The Man" Came Out, So Here's The Cast Then And NowAmanda Bynes just returned to social media and launched a new podcast.by Jen AbidorBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Amanda Bynes as Viola Hastings: Dreamworks / Courtesy Everett Collection Iconic quote: There are so many, but right now I can't get "I've got a lifetime of knowledge" out of my head. Amanda Bynes now: Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: The Podcast / Via youtube.com What she's up to now: After taking a break from the public eye, Amanda recently returned to social media with a few new TikToks and a podcast. 2. Channing Tatum as Duke Orsino: Dreamworks / Courtesy Everett Collection Iconic quote: "It's just like what Coach says before every game: Be not afraid of greatness, some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. I think our best chance to be great here today, is to have you play." Channing Tatum now: Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images What he's up to now: Of course, after She's the Man (and Step Up), Channing's acting career exploded with roles in the Magic Mike trilogy and 21 Jump Street. Most recently, he's starred in The Lost City and Magic Mike's Last Dance. He has also adorably written two children's books inspired by his daughter. 3. Laura Ramsey as Olivia Lennox: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "I heard he dumped you. He dumped you big. It was just like a big, huge dumping." Laura Ramsey now: Paul Archuleta / Getty Images What she's up to now: After taking an eight-year break from acting, Laura returned in 2023 to star in the Lifetime film A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story. 4. Alexandra Breckenridge as Monique: Dreamworks /Courtesy Everett Collection Iconic quote: "Girls with asses like mine do not talk to boys with faces like yours." Alexandra Breckenridge now: Netflix What she's up to now: Alex has starred as Mel on the hit Netflix series Virgin River since 2019. She was also on This Is Us and The Walking Dead. 5. Jonathan Sadowski as Paul: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "Just remember, inside every girl, there's a boy. That came out wrong but you know what I mean." Jonathan Sadowski now: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images What he's up to now: Jonathan is best known for starring as Josh on the underrated sitcom Young & Hungry. More recently, he's appeared on Sex/Life and The Good Doctor. 6. David Cross as Principal Gold: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "*sung* Welcome to, Illyria, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome... to Illyria! I just wanted to say welcome." David Cross now: Jose Perez / GC Images What he's up to now: David Cross had quite the comedy career even before She's the Man, including his iconic role as Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development. Most recently, he's appeared in shows like Station Eleven and What We Do In the Shadows, and the recent film You Hurt My Feelings. 7. James Snyder as Malcolm: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "Ladies and gentlemen, I hate to say 'I told you so' but I just...[Principal Gold pushes him away]." James Snyder now: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images What he's up to now: Since She's the Man, James largely pivoted to a theater career with roles in If/Then opposite Idina Menzel and playing Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He was ultimately fired from Cursed Child over misconduct allegations from his costar. 8. Robert Hoffman as Justin: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "I did not cry during that game. I had something in my eye." Robert Hoffman now: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hoffmanrobert What he's up to now: Since his She's the Man days, Robert became most known for his YouTube channel and starred in MTV's Wild 'n Out. 9. Brandon Jay McLaren as Toby: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "How come when I wanted to ask Eunice out everyone made fun of me, but then Sebastian likes her and suddenly she's cool? Screw you guys. I hate high school." Brandon Jay McLaren now: Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images What he's up to now: Most recently, Brandon has appeared on several TV shows like Snowfall, The Rookie, Everything's Trash, and a main role on Turner & Hooch. 10. Clifton Murray as Andrew: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "Some guys just walk in the light you know." Clifton Murray now: Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images What he's up to now: Clifton pivoted from acting and is a member of the Candian music group, The Tenors. 11. Jessica Lucas as Yvonne: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "That's just something I'll always have to live with." Jessica Lucas now: Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images What she's up to now: Jessica has had a big TV career since She's the Man, most notably (and recently) starring on The Resident. 12. Amanda Crew as Kia: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "I miss you, Sebastian. I've been thinking about you a lot. Especially at night." Amanda Crew now: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images What she's up to now: Amanda starred in more movies like Charlie St. Cloud and Sex Drive and starred as Monica Hall on Silicon Valley until 2019. 13. James Kirk as Sebastian Hastings: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "I think I'm gonna like this school." James Kirk more recently in 2017: Eike Schroter / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images What he's up to now: Most recently, James has acted on the series Something Between and the Hallmark Christmas movie Welcome to Christmas and has done voice work for Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchtopia and CoComelon Lane. 14. Emily Perkins as Eunice: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "Soccer is the world's favorite sport." Emily Perkins most recently in 2014: The CW What she's up to now: Emily has stepped away from acting since 2014, but she notably played the role of Becky Rosen on Supernatural. 15. Vinnie Jones as Dinklage: Dreamworks Iconic quote: "Here at Illyria, we don't discriminate BASED ON GENDER." Vinnie Jones now: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images What he's up to now: Vinnie, who used to be a professional soccer player prior to starring in She's the Man, has most recently acted on Law and Order: Organized Crime (pictured above) and appeared on the Australian Masked Singer. 16. Julie Hagerty as Daphne: Dreamworks /Courtesy Everett Collection Iconic quote: "Nonsense! You don't need a man to wear a beautiful dress!" Julie Hagerty now: Kayla Oaddams / WireImage What she's up to now: Julie is a prolific actor who has appeared in many projects like Airplane! and Airplane II long prior to She's the Man. Most recently, she has appeared on the show Black Monday and the films Somebody I Used to Know, A Christmas Story Christmas, and The Out-Laws.