It's Been Almost 18 Years Since "She's The Man" Came Out, So Here's The Cast Then And Now

Amanda Bynes just returned to social media and launched a new podcast.

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Amanda Bynes as Viola Hastings:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks / Courtesy Everett Collection

Iconic quote: There are so many, but right now I can't get "I've got a lifetime of knowledge" out of my head. 

Amanda Bynes now:

Closeup of Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: The Podcast / Via youtube.com

What she's up to now: After taking a break from the public eye, Amanda recently returned to social media with a few new TikToks and a podcast. 

2. Channing Tatum as Duke Orsino:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks / Courtesy Everett Collection

Iconic quote: "It's just like what Coach says before every game: Be not afraid of greatness, some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. I think our best chance to be great here today, is to have you play."

Channing Tatum now:

Closeup of Channing Tatum
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

What he's up to now: Of course, after She's the Man (and Step Up), Channing's acting career exploded with roles in the Magic Mike trilogy and 21 Jump Street. Most recently, he's starred in The Lost City and Magic Mike's Last Dance. He has also adorably written two children's books inspired by his daughter. 

3. Laura Ramsey as Olivia Lennox:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "I heard he dumped you. He dumped you big. It was just like a big, huge dumping."

Laura Ramsey now:

Closeup of Laura Ramsey
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

What she's up to now: After taking an eight-year break from acting, Laura returned in 2023 to star in the Lifetime film A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story

4. Alexandra Breckenridge as Monique:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks /Courtesy Everett Collection

Iconic quote: "Girls with asses like mine do not talk to boys with faces like yours."

Alexandra Breckenridge now:

Alexandra Breckenridge
Netflix

What she's up to now: Alex has starred as Mel on the hit Netflix series Virgin River since 2019. She was also on This Is Us and The Walking Dead

5. Jonathan Sadowski as Paul:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "Just remember, inside every girl, there's a boy. That came out wrong but you know what I mean."

Jonathan Sadowski now:

Closeup of Jonathan Sadowski
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Jonathan is best known for starring as Josh on the underrated sitcom Young & Hungry. More recently, he's appeared on Sex/Life and The Good Doctor

6. David Cross as Principal Gold:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "*sung* Welcome to, Illyria, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome... to Illyria! I just wanted to say welcome."

David Cross now:

Closeup of David Cross
Jose Perez / GC Images

What he's up to now: David Cross had quite the comedy career even before She's the Man, including his iconic role as Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development. Most recently, he's appeared in shows like Station Eleven and What We Do In the Shadows, and the recent film You Hurt My Feelings

7. James Snyder as Malcolm:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "Ladies and gentlemen, I hate to say 'I told you so' but I just...[Principal Gold pushes him away]."

James Snyder now:

James Snyder onstage
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Since She's the Man, James largely pivoted to a theater career with roles in If/Then opposite Idina Menzel and playing Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He was ultimately fired from Cursed Child over misconduct allegations from his costar. 

8. Robert Hoffman as Justin:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "I did not cry during that game. I had something in my eye."

Robert Hoffman now:

9. Brandon Jay McLaren as Toby:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "How come when I wanted to ask Eunice out everyone made fun of me, but then Sebastian likes her and suddenly she's cool? Screw you guys. I hate high school."

Brandon Jay McLaren now:

Brandon Jay McLaren
Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

What he's up to now: Most recently, Brandon has appeared on several TV shows like Snowfall, The Rookie, Everything's Trash, and a main role on Turner & Hooch.

10. Clifton Murray as Andrew:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "Some guys just walk in the light you know."

Clifton Murray now:

Clifton Murray onstage
Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images

What he's up to now: Clifton pivoted from acting and is a member of the Candian music group, The Tenors.

11. Jessica Lucas as Yvonne:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "That's just something I'll always have to live with." 

Jessica Lucas now:

Closeup of Jessica Lucas
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

What she's up to now: Jessica has had a big TV career since She's the Man, most notably (and recently) starring on The Resident

12. Amanda Crew as Kia:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "I miss you, Sebastian. I've been thinking about you a lot. Especially at night."

Amanda Crew now:

Closeup of Amanda Crew
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Amanda starred in more movies like Charlie St. Cloud and Sex Drive and starred as Monica Hall on Silicon Valley until 2019.

13. James Kirk as Sebastian Hastings:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "I think I'm gonna like this school." 

James Kirk more recently in 2017:

James Kirk
Eike Schroter / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

What he's up to now: Most recently, James has acted on the series Something Between and the Hallmark Christmas movie Welcome to Christmas and has done voice work for Hatchimals: Adventures in Hatchtopia and CoComelon Lane

14. Emily Perkins as Eunice:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "Soccer is the world's favorite sport."

Emily Perkins most recently in 2014:

Emily Perkins
The CW

What she's up to now: Emily has stepped away from acting since 2014, but she notably played the role of Becky Rosen on Supernatural

15. Vinnie Jones as Dinklage:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks

Iconic quote: "Here at Illyria, we don't discriminate BASED ON GENDER."

Vinnie Jones now:

Closeup of Vinnie Jones
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What he's up to now: Vinnie, who used to be a professional soccer player prior to starring in She's the Man, has most recently acted on Law and Order: Organized Crime (pictured above) and appeared on the Australian Masked Singer

16. Julie Hagerty as Daphne:

Screenshot from &quot;She&#x27;s the Man&quot;
Dreamworks /Courtesy Everett Collection

Iconic quote: "Nonsense! You don't need a man to wear a beautiful dress!"

Julie Hagerty now:

Julie Hagerty
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

What she's up to now: Julie is a prolific actor who has appeared in many projects like Airplane! and Airplane II long prior to She's the Man. Most recently, she has appeared on the show Black Monday and the films Somebody I Used to Know, A Christmas Story Christmas, and The Out-Laws.