Amanda Bynes Has Returned With A New Podcast And TikTok, Where She Discussed Face Tattoos And Plastic Surgery She's Had

"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," she explained. "I don’t have those skin folds anymore — it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done."