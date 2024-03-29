Amanda Bynes Spoke About Her Depression In A New Instagram Story

Amanda Bynes addressed her depression in a new Instagram story.
"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she wrote.
"I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
"I weigh 162lbs right now and want to get back to 110lbs," she concluded.
In December, the 37-year-old started Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. However, she wavered on continuing it. "Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," she said. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests, we will resume the podcast."
She ended up deciding to cancel the project. In her Instagram story, she wrote, per Bang Showbiz, "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to. After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"
Earlier this month, Amanda shared that she's still pursuing her career as a manicurist and would soon retake the board exam. "I really hope I pass the test this time," she said. "I will let you all know if I do or don't, of course, and I'll keep retaking it until I get the license."