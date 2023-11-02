  • Halloween badge

Robert Irwin Perfectly Recreated "I'm Just Ken" For Halloween, And Even Though It's November, You Just Have To See It

"My job is zoo!"

Alright, so it's Nov. 2, and I know that many of us have promptly moved on from Halloween season to start decking the halls in preparation for Mariah season. But I'm still over here admiring the pretty amazing celeb costume moments from this year.

Anyway, I'd like to draw your attention to one last celeb couple costume, and then you can go back to sipping on your festive holiday drinks, because when I saw it this morning, it made me smile, so I thought I'd share it with you, too. But first of all, let me refresh your memory about the very cute fact that Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin dates Heath Ledger's niece Rorie Buckey.

For Halloween, the duo went as — you guessed it — Barbie and Ken from Barbie, and it was honestly so perfect.

And when Rorie posted a selfie of them in costume, Robert sweetly commented: "You make me feel Kenough 🥹💝😂"

If that weren't enough, Robert also posted a video of him completely recreating the "I'm Just Ken" scene from the movie, and it's so good you just have to watch it:

Fans were truly impressed with the Kenergy on display in the clip, and everyone was making a riff on the same joke about what this Ken's "job" was, given Robert's environmental and wildlife work following in his dad's footsteps:

It's official, his job is actually winning Halloween...

In conclusion:

