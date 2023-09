4.

Sydney Sweeney said that growing up in Spokane, WA (which is comparatively a lot smaller than LA or NY) a lot of the people around her had a "small town" mentality about her decision to pursue acting — and specifically, the parents would influence their kids' behavior. "They’d be like, 'I can’t believe that Sydney’s parents are letting her go to the hell-ridden city,'" she told L'Officiel. "Just their closed-minded beliefs, and they would talk about it at the dinner table, and the kids would take it to school and that’s just how everything would go around."